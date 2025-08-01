5 Ice Cream-Inspired Makeup Looks That Are Equal Parts Playful and Pretty

Ice cream-inspired makeup has something about it that feels instantly fun and easy. When Ice cream comes to mind, you instantly think of soft pastel colours, creamy combinations, and looks that brighten your face without doing too much. These makeup styles take their inspiration from scoops of mint, strawberry, and ube, but the result is not in any way childish.

They’re wearable, flattering across different skin tones, and perfect for anyone who wants colour without going heavy. If you’re considering something different for your hangout , content creation, or just playing with your routine, here are five ice cream-inspired makeup looks to try.

Before You Start

Soft-coloured makeup works best when your skin is prepped and hydrated. Use a creamy eyeshadow base or concealer to make the colours stand out, especially if you have a darker skin tone. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal, like your foundation, for example, your brows brushed up, and your lips glossy , so the shades can shine.

1. Ube & Strawberry Swirl

Lavender meets pale pink in this soft glam eye look. This is one of the most wearable ways to try colour. The lavender hue adds dimension without being too loud, while the soft pink keeps it grounded. It mimics the gentle swirl of strawberry and ube ice cream, and looks especially complementary on brown skin tones.

With the Annie’s Beauty Dazzling Eyeshadow Palette, you’ll have just the right soft-hued colour to make it pop, especially on melanin-rich skin. Don’t forget your lashes. It’s guaranteed to pull the whole look together. Visit Nana Hawa Beauty store. Price: ₦20,000

2. Pastel Parfait

This one is like dipping your brush into every light colour in the palette : mint, baby blue, lilac, blush, all soft, all working together. It's the most playful of the bunch, and you can keep it graphic with clean lines or blend it out for a cotton-dream look.

This is your go-to if you want to experiment without committing to one full-colour shadow. The liner allows the whole look to come together like a melting rainbow sherbet ice cream. Soft, fun, and unique. The Paula Beauty Waterproof Matte Liquid Liner is what you need here to give it a proper finish. Visit Paula Beauty . Price: ₦4,800

3. Cotton Candy Kiss

This one is unapologetically pink, and we love her for it. The eyes and cheeks are the star here, all covered in a juicy pink that gives doll energy. If you love pink, this look is for you. It’s all about layering different pink tones across the cheeks, lips, and eyes to give you a fresh, youthful look that mimics the softness of strawberry ice cream.

Pair it with fluttery lashes and glossy lips for a fresh, kissable finish. Works beautifully for dinner dates or daytime selfies. You should try Elf Camo Liquid Blush in Pinky Promise for this. The liquid blush gives strong pigment with a smooth blend. You only need a tiny drop, and it lasts through heat and sweat. Visit Arewa Obirin to get it. Price: ₦22,500

4. Mint Choco Glam

Cool-toned and refreshing, mint green on the eyes is not-so surprisingly flattering, especially when paired with dark brown lips or nude gloss. The inspiration for this is the mint chocolate chip ice cream, and it works beautifully on the face. The mint looks like a soothing pop, while the brown adds contrast and definition.

It’s perfect for the girl who wants to stand out without going overboard. Go for a soft matte mint all over the eyelid or just in the inner corner for a twist. The Yva Expressions Dreamy Eyeshadow Palette has all the tones to make it happen, plus blendable shades that don’t turn ashy. Get the Yva Expressions Dreamy Eyeshadow Palette. Visit Yva . Price: ₦47,100

5. Frozen Cloud

I love this look because it mimics a cool, moody ice cream bowl with swirls of lavender and frosty blue. It’s different from the usual top-lid eyeshadow placement, and that’s what makes it different. It’s the most ethereal of the five. You want it soft, not chalky, and diffused.

Use Paula’s Beauty Pigmented Waterproof Eyeliner in Sky Blue for your lower lash line or waterline to pull the whole style together. It gives just enough contrast to make your eyes pop, especially with matte lips and clean brows. It’s best suited for fashion shoots, content creation, or when you want something artsy. Get Paula’s Beauty Pigmented Waterproof Eyeliner in Sky Blue. Visit Paula Beauty . Price: ₦4,500