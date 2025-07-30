How to Become a Professional Makeup Artist in 3 Months

If you have a passion for the makeup craft, and whenever you help yourself or your friends occasionally, they can see the potential, what’s stopping you from going pro?
It gets better to know that you can become a professional makeup artist in 3 months. With the right tools, training, and consistent practice following this timeline, you can become a skilled and confident makeup artist in Nigeria.
Here's a clear, practical, week-on-week guide to help you build your skills, grow your confidence, and start attracting clients within three months. Whether you want to specialise in bridal looks, soft glam, or editorial makeup, this timeline gets you there.
Month 1: Start with the Basics and Build Your Foundation
Week 1-2: Understand the Makeup Industry in Nigeria
Before picking up your brushes, know that there are different types of makeup artistry to explore:
Bridal makeup (very popular in Nigeria)
Editorial and fashion makeup
TV and film makeup
Special effects (SFX)
Choose your focus early so your learning can be targeted.
Spend this first week watching free tutorials from Nigerian makeup artists like Anita Brows, Aisha Kasumu, and BMPro. These professionals share valuable tips for beginners trying to understand the Nigerian beauty scene.
It's also a good time to understand:
Basic skin types and undertones
Face shapes and eyebrow structures
Simple makeup terms and tools
This builds the foundation for your growth.
Week 3-4: Take an Online Makeup Course
To become a professional makeup artist in Nigeria, structured learning will speed things up. Look into learning platforms like:
Udemy (search: “professional makeup course for beginners”)
Skillshare
Coursera
YouTube channels by Nigerian MUAs
These platforms cover everything from hygiene to contouring techniques, and many offer a certificate of completion. If you can, invest in an online makeup artist certification course. It builds credibility when looking for clients or collaborations.
Make sure the course includes practical tutorials, downloadable guides, and practice tips for beginners.
Month 2: Build Your Kit and Practice Every Day
Week 5-6: Start Assembling Your Beginner Makeup Kit
Here’s a makeup artist's tool list you can start with:
Foundation (for different skin tones)
Price: ₦10,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty
Concealer
Price: ₦5,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Note Costmetics
Setting powder
Eyeshadow palette (neutral + colourful shades)
Price: ₦14,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty
Eyebrow pencil or pomade
Blush and highlighter
Price: ₦6,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Allure
Setting spray
Lipsticks and glosses
Price: ₦3,500.00 Where To Buy: Shop Hegai & Esther
Beauty sponges and brushes
Brush cleaner and sanitiser
You can also get them at beauty supply stores in Lagos like Tejuosho Market, or online via Jumia and Youtopia Beauty.
You don’t need to buy all your kit at once. Start with these essentials.
Week 7-8: Continue Practising on Yourself and Your Friends
Now that you’ve got your makeup kit, it’s time to continue practising daily. Start with simple looks like:
Everyday glam
Natural bridal looks
Bold eyeshadow
Nude lips with dramatic lashes
Use Instagram tutorials and follow step-by-step guides. Focus on mastering blending, colour matching, and brow shaping. Practice on yourself, then move to friends or siblings.
Take before-and-after photos of your work to track progress and create a mini portfolio.
Month 3: Get Professional and Start Earning
Week 9-10: Learn from Feedback and Improve
At this stage, start sharing your work with experienced makeup artists for feedback. Join Facebook groups or WhatsApp communities.
Ask for honest critiques, watch how others present their work, and learn how to correct your own mistakes.
Week 11: Attend a Short In-Person Training (If Possible)
Although online courses are helpful, hands-on training can take your skills to the next level. A short course at a makeup school gives you access to industry secrets, live demonstrations, and personalised corrections.
Consider makeup schools in Lagos, Abuja or Port Harcourt that offer short-term professional makeup training. Many provide certificates and even starter kits.
Look out for:
Week 12: Create Your Portfolio and Promote Yourself
By now, you should have several looks you've practised and refined. The next step is to build your makeup artist portfolio.
What you need:
Clean before-and-after photos of your work
A simple Instagram page showcasing different styles
A Canva or Google Drive PDF portfolio for brands or clients
Tips: Use platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp Business to showcase your work. Try using trending audio and clear captions describing your products or techniques.
How to Start Getting Clients and Making Money
You can start your makeup business in Nigeria without a shop. Many successful MUAs work from home or do mobile services. However, here are practical steps to landing your first clients:
Offer free or discounted services to family and friends
Create a referral system (e.g., “Bring 2 friends, get your next makeup half price”)
Collaborate with photographers and stylists to build your brand
Post tutorials, time-lapse videos, and client reviews online
You can become a professional makeup artist in Nigeria within three months by committing to learning, practising, and promoting yourself. No large budget or expensive tools. Only consistency, a desire to improve, and an eye for detail.
The makeup industry in Nigeria is growing, and now is a good time to join and carve out your space. Your first face beat could be the start of a successful career.