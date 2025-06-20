In the beauty community, trends come and go, and it seems like there’s always a new makeup look that sustains us for a couple of months until we hop onto the next. I’ve seen how the beauty community continues to transform and how these trends show up and translate into our everyday makeup routines. I still remember the thick, bold brows of 2015, the obsession with nude lips, the era of the clean girl no-makeup-makeup look, and now we’re circling back to bold colour, glimmer, and experimental glam.

It’s clear that people are getting bored of “natural” and are beginning to express themselves again with makeup. We’re talking more colour, more highlighter, more glitter… everything “shine-shine.”

Here are five makeup trends currently taking over 2025, thanks to social media’s never-ending inspiration pipeline:

1. More Blush Everywhere

If TikTok and Reels have taught us anything recently, it’s that blush isn’t just for the cheeks anymore. The trend now is to sweep blush generously from the top of your cheeks all the way under your eyes. It gives this flushed, anime-girl glow that makes you look youthful.

You’re no longer restricted to pink either. Orange blush on brown skin? Stunning. A bit of purple blush on deeper tones? Gorgeous. Everyone’s blushing, and there’s no sign of it slowing down.

Try this: Avour Blush Palette - A soft, pigmented, blush that works beautifully when buffed across the cheeks and under-eyes. This palette has 12 blush shades from baby pink to purple and dark red so you have enough colours to play with. Price: ₦10,000. Where To Buy: Shop La Mimz Beauty And Fashion Store .

2. Colourful Eyes Are In

We’ve officially stepped away from the neutral eyeshadow palettes and soft browns of the clean girl era. Right now, it’s all about blues, greens, pinks, purples and even yellow. Colourful eyes are the makeup girlie’s current canvas of self-expression.

From swipes of aqua blue on your lid or a cut crease of lilac with rhinestones, more creators are showing us that makeup can (and should) be playful again.

Try this: Blossom Makeup African Queen Eyeshadow Palette – A bright, affordable palette with 54 pigments that are perfect for experimenting. It has all the colours that you could ever possibly need to create stunning eye makeup looks. Price: ₦13,500. Where To Buy: Shop Roar Beauty Store .

3. Cherry Cola Lips

This trend is a blend of pure nostalgia and a touch of Gen Z. Inspired by the colour palette of cherry soda, the cherry cola lip is all about drawing all the attention to your lips. To achieve this lip combo, use a black or deep brown lip liner to line your lips, add a juicy dark red lippie in the centre, and gloss it up with your favourite lip gloss. It’s sultry, bold, and universally flattering.

This combo is everywhere on TikTok, and if you’ve got a darker skin tone, it’s honestly one of the most stunning lip combos out there. Try these: Nuban Beauty’s G7 Lip Liner - Price: ₦5,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nuban Beauty . Beyond Beauty Matte Ruby Red Lipstick - Price: ₦1,500. Where To Buy: Shop Roar Beauty . CPP Glass Lip Gloss - Price: ₦3,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roar Beauty .

4. The Comeback of Smokey Eyes

I know, I know… smokey eyes never really went away. But honestly, we did collectively abandon them during the clean girl phase. Everyone wanted soft lids and fluffy lashes, but now it seems to be making a comeback.

Looks with smudged black liner, smokey eyeshadow with a little brown, black or charcoal grey, and dramatic lashes to finish it off are all the rave. This was created to help you get the baddest smokey eye makeup ever. Price: ₦20,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

5. All That Glitters

Glitter makeup is officially having a nightlife moment. From sparkly cut creases, glitter tears, or shiny inner corners, people are choosing to sparkle again and we love to see it.

This trend is big on festival looks, birthday glam, or even just fun nights out. A little sparkle on the lid or cheekbone catches the light and instantly turns up the volume on any look.

The Blossom Makeup Nefertiti Glow Burst Eyeshadow Palette has the glitter eye makeup on lock. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roar Beauty .

What’s most exciting about these trends is that people are no longer afraid to try something new. Social media is making makeup fun again, and this time, there are no rules. If you want to go full-glam with glitter or experiment with blush across your face, 2025 is all about expression.