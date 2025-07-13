5 Nigerian-Owned Lipstick Brands That Deserve a Spot in Your Bag

Lipstick isn’t just makeup. It’s confidence in a tube. In Nigeria, a good lipstick can take your entire look from simple to striking in seconds, whether you’re heading to work in Lagos traffic or stepping out for ‘owambe’. But beyond the usual international names, there’s a wave of Nigerian-owned lipstick brands changing the game with shades that pop on melanin-rich skin, formulas that last through suya and small chops, and packaging you’ll proudly show off. If you’re still buying lipsticks from abroad or depending only on foreign labels, you’re sleeping on some real treasures. These Nigerian beauty brands are formulating lipsticks with our skin tones , climate, and needs in mind. They’re proudly local, and they definitely deserve a spot in your makeup bag. Here are five lipstick brands in Nigeria that are affordable, pigmented, and designed for everyday queens like you.

1. Nuban Beauty – Made for Melanin Queens

If you love richly pigmented lipsticks that glide smoothly and feel lightweight, Nuban Beauty should be on your radar. This Nigerian-owned makeup brand was created to serve African skin tones and effortlessly does that. Their lipsticks are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and built to withstand Nigeria’s humid weather. Why it stands out:

Nuban Beauty’s matte lipsticks, especially shades like Zen Liquid Lipsticks, are flattering on dark skin and weightless. The staying power is impressive, and you’ll still rock your colour even after jollofing and drinking. Price: ₦8,500.00 Where to buy: Shop Nuban Beauty

2. Zaron Cosmetics – Everyday Lipsticks for Every Budget

Zaron is one of the most recognisable Nigerian makeup brands, and for good reason. They’ve been around for over a decade, providing high-quality yet affordable makeup for the everyday woman. Their lipstick range covers nudes, bold colours, and even metallics. Why it stands out:

Zaron’s Hydrating Lipsticks are perfect for daily wear. They moisturise without feeling sticky. Plus, they offer shades that suit light and dark skin, making it easy to find your go-to colour. Try this:

If you love bold yet subtle tones, check out their “Boss Lady” shade. Price: ₦6,300 Where to buy: Shop SHOPAHOME

3. BM|Pro – For When You Want That Celebrity Glam

BM|Pro, created by top Nigerian makeup artist Banke Meshida-Lawal, is known for its luxurious yet practical beauty range. The brand is tailored for professional makeup artists, brides, celebrities, and women who love a polished look. Why it stands out:

Their Velvet Lipsticks and Longwear Lip Pencils are smooth, rich, and last through hours of wear. BM|Pro products blend seamlessly on the lips and don’t dry out. You’ll find everything from bold reds to soft browns. Try this:

The shade “Flapper Girl Matte Lipstick”—a chocolate colour, is flattering on all skin tones and perfect for formal events or date nights.

Price: ₦10,000 Where to buy: Shop BM|Pro

4. Yanga Beauty – Bold, Modern, Unapologetic

Yanga Beauty is for bold babes who aren’t afraid of colour. The brand, owned by Nigerian entrepreneur Elizabeth Osho, celebrates African features with modern, statement-making products. Why it stands out:

Yanga’s Liquid Lipsticks offer a matte finish that doesn’t crack or flake. Their shade range, from bright oranges to rich purples, brings colour to life on darker skin. Try this:

The “Liquid Matt Lipstick” is a soft nude that enhances your lips without overpowering your look.

Price: ₦6,000 Where to buy: Shop YangaBeauty

5. House of Tara – The OG of Nigerian Beauty

You can’t talk about Nigerian lipstick brands without mentioning House of Tara. As one of the first brands to fully embrace and celebrate African beauty, House of Tara set the standard for inclusive cosmetics in Nigeria. Why it stands out:

Their lipstick range includes matte, satin, and gloss finishes, all made for women of colour.

Price: ₦2,520 Where to buy: Shop House of Tara

How to Choose the Right Lipstick for Your Skin Tone

Not all lipsticks work the same way on every skin tone. If you have a darker or golden undertone, go for warm shades like terracotta, plum, or brick red. Those with cooler undertones can try cherry reds or berry hues. Neutral nudes are a staple, but make sure they don’t wash you out. Also, think about finish. Matte lipsticks last longer but can feel dry, while satin or glossy lipsticks add hydration and shine. Luckily, these Nigerian lipstick brands offer all options.

READ ALSO: Get Kissable Lips with this Lip Care Routine

Where to Buy Nigerian Lipsticks Online

Shopping for lipstick in Nigeria has never been easier. Most of these brands offer fast online delivery and payment options that work for Nigerians. You can order directly from their websites or check trusted platforms like: Jumia Nigeria

BeautyRev NG

Instagram shops (verify before payment)

Brand-specific online stores listed above