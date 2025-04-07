How to Build a COMPLETE Makeup Bag with Less Than ₦50,000

As a beauty girl, I know how expensive beauty products are becoming in this country, and it is so sad. It’s bad enough that we have an unstable economy, but now the United States is imposing tariff rates on imported goods? Please. The situation is giving “every man for himself,” especially when it comes to keeping your makeup stash stocked. With less than ₦50,000, you can create a full makeup kit that does everything from base to finish and still give you results that scream “I know what I’m doing.” Below, I’ve put together a full face routine with budget-friendly products that actually work. Think of it as your cheat sheet to looking like luxury for less.

So let’s get into it - step by step, product by product.

1. Primer - Zaron Face Primer

A good base is non-negotiable, and the Zaron Face Primer is one of the market's most affordable and effective face primers. It smooths out texture, helps grip your foundation, and keeps your makeup looking fresh all day, even in the Lagos heat. It’s silicone-based, so you get that velvety finish that feels like a second skin. Press a pea-sized amount into your T-zone and cheeks to blur pores and control oil. Price: ₦4,700. Where To Buy: Shop Markets.ng .

2. Foundation - Avour Super Stay Foundation

Avour is one of those underrated gems in Nigerian beauty. For ₦5k, this foundation gives you medium-to-full coverage with a skin-like finish. It blends beautifully with either a sponge or brush, and it doesn’t oxidise or separate throughout the day. It’s also lightweight enough for daily wear but can also be built up for attending special events and needing more coverage. Price: ₦5,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nems Cosmetics .

3. Setting Powder - Hegai & Esther Photo Perfect Setting Powder

This setting powder is honestly a steal. It sets your base without flashback, gives a smooth airbrushed finish, and doesn’t settle into fine lines. It's also great to use for baking or for lightly setting your face.

It locks your whole makeup in place and photographs beautifully without flashback, hence the name. It made it to our piece, where we settled the debate between setting powders versus setting sprays . Price: ₦7,200. Where To Buy: Shop Hegai And Esther .

4. Contour, Blush & Highlight - Sleek Face Form Contour and Blush Palette in Dark

Three-in-one? Say less. The Sleek Face Form palette contains a deep contour shade, a warm-toned blush, and a champagne shade that suits melanin-rich skin. It’s beginner-friendly, travel-friendly, and pigmented enough to give your face dimension without being patchy or too harsh. Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Allure .

5. Brows - Davis Brow Pencil

An OG for a reason. The Davis pencil in shade 003 is waxy enough to mimic brow hairs and soft enough to blend out. With a spoolie on the other end (or your fingers in desperate times), you can brush, fill, and define your brows without stress. Set it with some brow gel if you have extra coins, but honestly? You’ll survive without it. Price: ₦400. Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

6. Eyeshadow - Adventure 35 Colour Eyeshadow Palette

This palette is the girl she thinks she is. For under ₦5k, you get 35 shades with a mix of matte, shimmer, and metallic shadows in wearable neutrals, deep tones, and pops of colour. You can always reach for it when you’re going for a soft glam moment or a full-on dramatic beat because this palette gives you options. The pigments are surprisingly rich, creamy, and they blend like a dream with a light hand. Price: ₦4,275. Where To Buy: Shop 2 Posh Beauty .

7. Lashes & Glue - Bonita Lashes and Classic Lash Glue

Lashes elevate any look, and Bonita’s multi-pack will give you a natural-looking yet dramatic lash style. The Classic lash glue keeps everything in place without that annoying crusty white residue. Plus, it holds up through sweat, smoke, and spontaneous girls’ night outs. Bonus tip: Let the glue get tacky for 30 seconds before applying the lashes. Price: ₦2,500 (lashes). Where To Buy: Shop La Mimz Beauty Fashion Store . Price: 2,800 (lash glue). Where To Buy: Shop La Mimz Beauty Fashion Store .

8. Lipstick & Gloss - Adventure Lip Palette and Absolute Clear Gloss

Adventure’s lip palette will be a gem to have in your makeup stash. It has a range of flattering nudes, reds, and even a few vampy shades that suit darker skin tones. You can mix and match to create your perfect lip combo.

Top it off with Absolute’s clear gloss for that juicy Y2K finish. It’s non-sticky, super glossy, and works as a topper or solo shine. You can also use the shades on the lip palette as a blush! Price: ₦7,500 (lip palette). Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty . Price: ₦500 (lipgloss). Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

9. Setting Spray - Nuban Beauty Seal It! Makeup Fixing Spray

Once your masterpiece is complete, set it with Nuban’s Seal It! Setting Spray. It melts all the layers together, tones down any cakiness, and keeps your beat looking fresh all day long. It also gives your skin a hydrated finish, not a greasy, oily one, which makes all the difference. You’ll get that dewy glazed donut effect, not an oily look. Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci .

10. Brushes - Blossom 7-in-1 Brush Set

Brushes matter. You don’t need a 24-piece set to get started because this 7-in-1 kit from Blossom includes the essentials: foundation, powder, blush, shadow, and blending brushes. They’re soft, they don’t shed, and they get the job done without any wahala. Price: ₦2,200. Where To Buy: Shop Blossom Makeup .

Grand Total: ₦49,075.