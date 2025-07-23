Pulse picks logo

How to Restore Your Washed or Faded Pictures

Restore old, faded photos with Kaze.ai & other tools! Learn how to digitize, enhance colors, sharpen details, and preserve your cherished memories.
By Rukayat Badmus Jul 23, 2025
Old pictures hold some of our deepest memories: like your mum in secondary school, your first birthday party, or that family photo from decades ago. But with time, many of these photographs lose colour, fade out, or get damaged. The good news is you can bring them back to life, even if they’re badly washed or faded.

Thanks to digital photo restoration tools like Kaze.ai, Remini, and others, fixing washed-out pictures is now easier. Here's a step-by-step guide to restoring your faded photos, using your phone and desktop.

Why Do Pictures Fade or Get Washed Out?

Photos, especially printed ones, fade over time due to:

  • Too much sunlight or heat

  • Moisture and humidity

  • Poor storage conditions

  • Low-quality photo paper or ink

  • Constant touching or bending

  • Bad scanning quality

Digital versions of these pictures can also appear washed out if the scanning is poorly done or the colour balance is off. That’s why restoration is essential. They make your images clearer and help you preserve those memories.

Step 1: Get a Digital Copy of the Photo

To restore a faded picture, you first need to digitise it. If it’s already on your phone or computer, skip to the next step.

a. Use Your Phone Camera (If You Don’t Have a Scanner)

  • Place the photo on a flat surface under natural light.

  • Make sure there’s no glare or shadow.

  • Snap the photo directly from above.

b. Use a Scanner for Better Quality

  • Choose at least 300 DPI resolution.

  • Save the file in PNG or high-quality JPEG format.

Once you have the digital copy ready, you can restore the photo using Kaze.ai.

Step 2: Use Kaze.ai to Restore Faded Photos

Kaze.ai is an AI-powered image restoration tool that helps fix washed or faded pictures with minimal effort. Here’s how to use it, even if you’re not tech-savvy.

What Kaze.ai Can Do:

  • Bring back lost colours

  • Remove noise and grain

  • Sharpen blurry details

  • Enhance facial features

  • Clean up scratches or lines

How to Use Kaze.ai (Step-by-Step)

  1. Visit the Kaze.ai Website

  2. Create a Free Account

    • You’ll need to register with your email to upload and save your edited pictures.

    • Kaze offers a few free credits before asking for a subscription.

  3. Upload the Faded Photo

    • Click ‘Upload Image’.

    • Choose the scanned or snapped version of your old photo.

  4. Select the 'Photo Restoration' Option

    • Kaze has different tools: choose the one specifically for restoring old or damaged photos.

    • You’ll see options like colour recovery, detail enhancement, and background clean-up.

  5. Let the AI Process the Image

    • It takes around 10–30 seconds.

    • The tool will automatically sharpen, recolour, and fix faded areas.

  6. Preview Before You Save

    • You’ll see a Before & After slider to compare.

    • If you like the result, click ‘Download’.

  7. Download in High Resolution

    • Save your restored picture in PNG or high-quality JPEG.

If you want to explore further, here is another option you can combine with Kaze.ai or use alone:

Remini

Available on: Play Store & App Store

  • Mobile app that restores photos in seconds.

  • Focuses mainly on facial enhancement.

  • Free version includes watermarks.

Step 3: Tweak Colours, Sharpness, and Contrast (If Needed)

Sometimes, AI tools restore the photo but leave it looking too sharp or off-colour. You can do a few manual edits:

 Colour Correction

  • Use warmth and tint sliders to balance the tones.

  • Increase saturation slightly to bring out faded colours.

Sharpening

  • Avoid over-sharpening—it can make the photo look grainy.

  • Instead, use tools like Snapseed’s “Details” to fine-tune sharpness.

Crop and Align

  • Straighten tilted pictures.

  • Crop out blank edges or damage around the borders.

Step 4: Save & Preserve Your Restored Photos

Restoring is just the beginning. To preserve your photo and make sure it doesn’t get lost again, follow these tips:

Store Multiple Copies

Print Copies on Archival-Quality Paper

  • Ask photo labs to print using acid-free, UV-resistant paper.

Preserve Originals Properly

  • Store in a cool, dark place in a plastic sleeve or photo album.

  • Keep away from humidity, water, and sunlight.

Common Mistakes to Avoid During Photo Restoration

  • Over-editing: Too many filters can distort facial features.

  • Low-resolution scanning: Results in blurry, unfixable images.

  • Ignoring backups: Always save edited and original files separately.

Every Memory Deserves a Second Chance

Faded photos don’t mean lost memories. Thanks to tools like Kaze.ai, you can fix washed photos, enhance old images, and preserve them for the next generation, all from your phone or laptop.

You don’t need to be an expert to start. Just scan or snap, upload, click restore, and you’re done.

