In this day and age, being able to snap eye-catching photos isn’t a skill reserved only for photographers; it’s practically a daily habit for most of us. Everyone’s Instagram and TikTok account looks aesthetically pleasing, and that's because of the extensive photography and editing that have been done.

From taking pictures of your food, friends, or the scenery on your walk, knowing how to take and edit a good picture can go a long way. While your phone’s default camera app does a decent job, a good editing app can make all the difference between a plain photo and one that truly stands out.

Thankfully, there are plenty of great photo editing apps in 2025 that let you take your pictures from “okay” to “wow” without needing to be a pro. From subtle adjustments to dramatic transformations, here are the best apps you should have on your phone.

1. Adobe Lightroom

Best for : Professional-quality editing with cloud integration.

Platforms : Android , iOS , Web .

Price: Free basic version; from $4.99/month for premium. Adobe Lightroom is a favourite among both seasoned photographers and content creators who want more control over their edits. Even in its free version, Lightroom has a mix of tools like light and colour adjustments, sharpening, noise reduction, and curve controls. You can even shoot in RAW format directly from the app on iPhones, which helps users who want to adjust exposure, shadows, or contrast after the shot.

What sets Lightroom apart is how deep you can go with your edits. Want to retouch blemishes or fix perspective issues? The paid plan unlocks extra features like masking, object removal, and cloud syncing between devices. Plus, it’s lightning fast, even on older phones, and the results are consistently stunning.

2. Snapseed

Best for : Powerful edits without spending a kobo.

Platforms : Android , iOS .

Price: Completely free. Snapseed is a go-to choice for people who want more than just filters and brightness sliders. Owned by Google, it’s entirely free and doesn’t show ads, which is a rare combination in photo apps. The app supports RAW file editing, features selective adjustment tools, and includes options such as Lens Blur, Vintage effects, and Double Exposure for a unique artistic feel.

Snapseed is straightforward once you get the hang of it. You navigate through edits by swiping left or right to adjust, up and down to select options. It includes over 25 tools, from basic ones like contrast and brightness to more creative options like “Head Pose” and “Glamour Glow.” Unlike Lightroom, Snapseed doesn’t autosave your edit history, so you’ll need to save a copy to revisit your changes.

3. Google Photos

Best for : Everyday edits plus cloud storage and AI tools.

Platforms : Android , iOS , Web .

Price: Free with basic features; $9.99/month for Google One Premium (2TB plan). While it’s known mainly as a photo storage app, Google Photos has evolved into a capable editor. It’s already built into most Android phones, so it’s easy to use. You can quickly adjust lighting, colour, contrast, and even add text or make collages.

What’s exciting in 2025 is the AI-powered Magic Editor . It lets you move objects in your photo or delete them entirely while seamlessly filling in the background, almost like magic. You’ll get a few free uses a month, but unlimited access requires a Google One subscription.

4. PicsArt

Best for : Fun, bold, and social media-ready edits.

Platforms : Android , iOS .

Price: Free with ads; Premium at $11.99/month or $55.99/year (student discount available). PicsArt is a creative playground for people who love adding funky effects to their photos with stickers, text overlays, filters, and collages. You can also use the built-in camera with live filters and effects, or remix photos with friends through their unique chat feature.

PicsArt is also known for its community-driven challenges and tutorials. If you’re editing selfies or creating a meme, the app makes it incredibly easy. Just be prepared for frequent pop-ups pushing the paid version, which unlocks extra features like video editing, premium filters, and an ad-free experience.

5. VSCO

Best for : Aesthetic edits and filter lovers.

Platforms : Android , iOS .

Price: Limited free version; full access requires a subscription. If you’re into minimalist edits and that vintage, film-style aesthetic, VSCO is the photo editing app for you. The app is packed with beautiful presets and supports fine-tuned editing tools like HSL (Hue, Saturation, Luminance) and split toning. It even handles RAW files and video editing.

Beyond editing, VSCO is also a social platform where creatives can share their work and join themed Spaces. While the app’s layout is easy to navigate, its social side can sometimes take the focus away from editing itself. Still, if you love subtle, artsy edits, consider using this app.