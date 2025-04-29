5 Affordable External Hard Drives & SSDs to Protect Your Data

The truth is: our data is one of the most valuable things we own today. Nobody enjoys losing important files, such as photos from a special event, client work you forgot to back up, or even that essay you poured your soul into.

That’s why you need backup solutions that work. If you’re a student, creative, freelancer, or techie who wants peace of mind, an external hard drive or SSD (solid-state drive) can be a lifesaver. But let’s face it! Not everyone has over $200 to spend on high-end drives. But with these 5 affordable, reliable, and user-friendly hard drives and SSD options, you can secure your files without breaking the bank.

1. WD My Passport (HDD)

This one is a classic. Western Digital (WD) has been in the storage game for decades, and the ‘My Passport’ is one of its most trusted products. It’s sleek, portable, and available in sizes ranging from 1TB to 5 TB. It’s best for everyday users, students, or small business owners who want to store documents, media files, and backups. Speed & Specs: USB 3.0 compatible (backward compatible with USB 2.0)

Read/write speeds average around 100–130MB/s

Comes with WD Backup software and password protection

Price: ₦46,957.68 Where To Buy: Shop Faxon Technologies It’s simple. Plug it in, drag and drop your files, and you’re good. Plus, it works with Windows.

2. Seagate Expansion Portable (HDD)

Seagate’s Expansion drive is one of the most affordable external hard drives out there. It's especially good for folks who just want raw storage without the extra fluff. It has bulk storage and is perfect for movie collectors, photographers, and creatives working with large files. Speed & Specs: USB 3.0 interface

Speeds of around 120MB/s

Plug-and-play functionality (no software installation required)

Price: ₦150,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia It’s super straightforward, just pure space for all your files.

3. Samsung T7 Portable SSD

Now this is where things get interesting. The Samsung T7 is not a hard drive; it’s an SSD, which means it’s way faster and more durable. No moving parts, so less risk of physical damage. It is best for Creatives on the move, tech professionals, video editors, or anyone who needs speed and reliability. Speed & Specs: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 1050MB/s read, 1000MB/s write)

Compact and shock-resistant

AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Price: $249.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon It fits in your palm, transfers data like a beast, and looks sleek too. If you edit videos or transfer large files regularly, this is worth the investment.

READ ALSO: The Best Laptops For Video Editing

4. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Another SSD, but with a rugged twist. The SanDisk Extreme is water- and dust-resistant, making it perfect for field work or rough environments. It is ideal for outdoor creatives, engineers, and photographers who shoot on location, and anyone who needs tough storage. Speed & Specs: USB-C and USB 3.2 compatibility

Speeds up to 1050MB/s

IP55-rated (water and dust resistant)

Price: $269.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon This one is built for real-world use. Rain, dust, accidental drops, bring it on. If you work in unpredictable environments, you’ll appreciate the durability.

5. Transcend StoreJet 25M3 (HDD)

The Transcend StoreJet is like the rugged cousin of other external hard drives. It comes with a shock-resistant casing and a one-touch backup button. If you are a student, field worker, and budget-conscious user who still wants that extra protection, this is perfect for you. Speed & Specs: USB 3.1 Gen 1

Military-grade shock resistance

256-bit AES file & folder encryption

Price: ₦185,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia For this price, you’re getting protection, decent speed, and extra features. Great value for money.

READ ALSO: How To Keep Your Laptop Battery Healthy For Years

HDD or SSD: Which Should You Buy?

HDDs (like WD My Passport, Seagate, and Transcend) are cheaper and offer more storage space for your buck. Perfect if you don’t need blazing speed and just want to store files. SSDs (like Samsung T7 and SanDisk Extreme) are faster, more durable, and portable, but usually come at a higher cost per GB. Great if you value speed and performance.

Tips Before You Buy