7 Best Cafes in Lagos with Free Wi-Fi for Remote Workers

The best cafes in Lagos for remote workers offer the perfect blend of comfort and excellent coffee to drive productivity amid zero distractions. They also add free high-speed Wi-Fi, a cosy ambience, and menu options that fuel your creative juice.

If you're looking for a conducive workspace in Lagos where you can savour delicious pastries while smashing your KPIs, these spots are among the best in the city.

1. La Pointe Coffee Shop

La Pointe, one of Nigeria’s most notable delicatessen shops, isn’t just your regular cafe. This cosy and inviting space feels more like a restaurant than a traditional coffee shop. This welcoming atmosphere, free Wi-Fi, good coffee, menu options, and private meeting areas make La Pointe ideal for remote work or private meetings.

2. Deli’s Cafe: The Coffee Life and More

Delis Cafe provides a cosy and inviting atmosphere, making your workday enjoyable and productive. With a wide selection of the finest coffee beans and a relaxing environment, it's the perfect spot to focus on your work.

The cafe is located above Delis Grocery Store and offers a "Cafe.Eatery.Winery" experience in a relatively small and intimate setting. The view is great, too, which is a nice bonus as you work on your laptop.

3. Art Cafe: Get Your Creative Juice Flowing

Art Cafe, a French-inspired cafe, provides an artistic setting, free WiFi, and a soothing ambience, making it an ideal location for remote workers to get their creative juices flowing. The coffee shop and bar have received many positive reviews for its delicious food , drinks, coffee, and exceptional customer service.

4. Café One by Sterling: Free Network; Free To Network

Café One by Sterling provides a sleek, modern environment for professionals and creatives seeking comfort and efficiency. This co-working café is perfect for focused work or casual brainstorming sessions. It offers free high-speed Wi-Fi, dedicated workstations, comfortable seating, and networking opportunities with other freelancers and entrepreneurs. Try their signature iced lattes or freshly brewed coffee for an energising meal paired with a chicken wrap or muffin. Café One by Sterling hosts occasional events and workshops for those looking to learn and network.

5. Workstation Café: A Remote Work Haven

Workstation Café is where freelancers, remote workers, and entrepreneurs enjoy a cool mix of coworking and café, making it perfect for getting things done and meeting people. They have all the coworking equipment you need, like printing and meeting rooms, and it's a great place to network with other pros. Food and drinks-wise, definitely try the espresso martinis and club sandwiches. I recommend getting a day pass to enjoy access to private spots and deals on food and drinks.

6. Nuli Lounge: Come for Work, Stay for the Food

Nuli Lounge is the perfect spot for freelancers who value healthy eating while working. Thanks to its farm-to-table philosophy, it provides fresh, organic meals and a relaxed working environment.

The comfortable seating and ample desk space make it ideal for working. This spot fuels your productivity with a focus on wellness and healthy menu options, such as avocado toast or grilled chicken salad paired with a detox smoothie or cold-pressed juice. The inspirational décor can also help to keep you motivated. Depending on your preferred vibe, the Ikoyi branch is quieter, while the Lekki location is livelier.

7. The Garden Café: Open-Air, Aesthetics, and Peace

The Garden Café provides a tranquil, open-air environment surrounded by lush greenery, making it an ideal workspace for freelancers. The calming atmosphere promotes focus and creativity, and there is plenty of natural light and power outlets to charge your devices. Try either their smoothie bowls or freshly baked croissants with herbal teas or cold brew coffee to go with them. Visit in the afternoon for a less crowded experience and uninterrupted work sessions.