The 7 Best Face Moisturisers for Men

As a woman, I know that some (if not most) men keep their skincare routine as basic as possible. A splash of water in the morning, a quick shave (if you’re feeling fancy), and maybe a swipe of whatever lotion is lying around. But the truth is that your face deserves better.

Moisturizing isn’t just about avoiding dry, flaky skin; it’s the secret to looking fresh and keeping your skin healthy in the long run. We’re in 2025, it’s high time you stop looking at skincare as a “women’s thing,” and start investing in getting healthy skin.

Moisturising your face (or any part of your body), strengthens your skin barrier (which is the shield that protects your skin against environmental stressors like pollution, bacteria, UV rays). It also keeps oil production in check and reduces signs of ageing. Wrinkles and fine lines tend to appear faster on dry, dehydrated skin, so moisturising everyday helps to plump your skin, and keeps your skin looking youthful.

You know those celebrities that we all praise saying that they “age like fine wine” (instead of milk), one sure way of getting the same compliments later on in life is by taking care of your skin right now by applying the right moisturisers (and sunscreen ).

From gels that disappear in seconds to ultra-hydrating creams that soothe and repair, I have rounded up the seven best face moisturisers for men. No fluff, no gimmicks - just solid recommendations to keep your skin in top shape.

CeraVe Moisturising Lotion

If you’re the kind of guy who likes to keep things simple, CeraVe’s Moisturising Lotion is your new best mate. Packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid , it hydrates and strengthens your skin barrier without clogging your pores, or causing more breakouts.

It’s fragrance-free, non-greasy, and perfect for those who just want to slap something on and go. I absolutely love the affordability and longevity of CeraVe products. For example, their moisturising lotion will most likely last you six months. I’m not joking. Bonus: It works well for both your face and body:. Two birds, one bottle. Price: ₦14,000. Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty .

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

If your skin feels like it’s been through a drought and is usually very dry, you might need to get this Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel. It’s a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturising gel that delivers a shot of hydration without the heaviness. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it quenches thirsty skin and locks in moisture all day long. It’s so light that it feels like nothing, but trust me your skin will thank you.

Our Managing Editor at Pulse Picks swears by this moisturiser and has been using it for years. All skin types can use this moisturiser. The only problem I have with this moisturiser is that it doesn’t last because it is only 50ml. You’ll most likely get a month of use out of it. But if you want a bigger size, get their Hydro Boost Gel Cream, which is 400ml and can be applied to both your face and body.

Price: ₦19,000. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop . Price: ₦12,500 (Hydro Boost Body Gel). Where To Buy: Shop The Skin Hookup .

Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel

During my time as a beauty writer, one thing I have always been able to bet on is that K-beauty skincare products always come through. If your skin is easily irritated (redness, dryness, or sensitivity), this Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel is your calming antidote. Enriched with fermented ceramides and amino acids, it strengthens your skin barrier and deeply hydrates your skin.

Also, it is free from harsh ingredients like mineral oils and parabens, so it’s perfect for those who want hydration without the risk of breakouts. Think of it as a cold drink for stressed-out skin. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop Hermosamart .

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream

Yes, you read that right, snail mucin. Before you turn your nose up, hear us out: Snail mucin is packed with nutrients that repair skin, reduce irritation, and deliver long-lasting hydration. This COSRX Snail 92 All-in-One Cream might feel slimy and gooey at first glance, but it applies well once you rub it on your face.

It’ll also give you a glowy look and is easily your best route to getting glass skin. This moisturiser does a great job of softening the skin, protecting the skin barrier, and reducing signs of ageing. It’s particularly great if you deal with breakouts or rough skin. Think of it as a reset button for your face. Price: ₦14,400. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream

Another honourable COSRX mention. For those battling with dryness, the COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is like a glass of water for your skin. It deeply hydrates and seals in moisture without feeling oily.

The addition of sunflower seed oil and macadamia oil makes it extra nourishing, while hyaluronic acid makes sure you have all-day softness. If your skin easily gets tight and flaky, this is the heavy-hitter you need. Price: ₦15,200. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

Bioderma Atoderm Crème

I’ve mentioned some of the best western and korean moisturisers, it’s only right for me to list a French pharmaceutical product because they take the lead too in skincare. If you want a moisturiser that hydrates and strengthens your skin barrier, Bioderma Atoderm Crème is the one. Made with omega fatty acids and a Skin Protect Complex™, it nourishes and locks in moisture for up to 24 hours. Despite being ultra-moisturising, it absorbs quickly so no sticky, greasy feel.

If you’ve ever visited a dermatologist, you’ll notice that Bioderma products are often recommended because they’re formulated well and they do exactly what they say they’ll do. Price: ₦20,500. Where To Buy: Shop Urban Skin .

The Inkey List Omega Water Cream

Oily skin lads, rejoice! The Inkey List Omega Water Cream is an oil-free, water-based gel moisturiser that hydrates without clogging pores or leaving you shiny. With niacinamide to help control oil and even skin tone, this is a solid choice for anyone prone to breakouts.

It’s refreshing and absorbs in seconds, a delight for anyone who hates the feeling of product on their face. Price: ₦26,000. Where To Buy: Shop Hello Beauty .