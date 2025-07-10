7 Nigerian Foods to Avoid If You Have Hypertension

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common yet serious health condition. It occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries is consistently too high. Over time, this pressure can damage your blood vessels and vital organs such as the heart, kidneys, and brain. Unfortunately, hypertension doesn’t always come with loud warning signs. It’s often called a “silent killer” because many people walk around unaware they have it. Some subtle signs include frequent headaches, chest pain, blurry vision, shortness of breath, or a pounding in your chest or ears. However, in many cases, the condition is discovered during routine blood pressure checks. There are several reasons people develop hypertension, such as genetics, stress, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, excessive salt intake, and, most importantly, a poor diet. If you or someone you know is managing high blood pressure, consider making lifestyle changes, particularly in your diet . Below are seven common Nigerian foods and food categories you may need to avoid when managing hypertension.

1. Red Meat

Red meat is common in Nigerian meals, from suya and peppered goat meat to asun and nkwobi. However, you must rethink how often you eat these meals if you have high blood pressure. Processed red meats, such as sausages, bacon, and corned beef, are high in saturated fats and sodium, which can significantly raise your blood pressure. Fresh red meat like beef, goat, or pork should be eaten sparingly. Instead, eat leaner alternatives like chicken breast or fish, and try to grill or boil instead of frying.

2. Sugary Drinks

It’s very easy to reach for a cold soft drink when you’re eating jollof rice or puff-puff, but sugary drinks can worsen hypertension. Many sodas and fruit juices are loaded with sugar and often contain caffeine or high fructose corn syrup, which can raise your blood pressure. Popular culprits include malt drinks, fizzy drinks (like Coke or Pepsi), canned juices, energy drinks, and even some seemingly “healthy” smoothies sold on the street. If you’re craving something sweet, try blending fresh fruit with no added sugar, or simply drink water flavoured with slices of cucumber or orange.

3. Salty Foods

Salt is one of the biggest enemies of hypertension. It causes your body to retain water, which puts extra pressure on your heart and blood vessels. But salt isn’t just the teaspoon you add when cooking because it’s also hiding in many processed and ready-to-eat foods. Common salty foods include Meat pies and sausage rolls.

Packaged noodles.

Seasoning cubes and powdered spices.

Canned soups and tinned tomatoes.

Fast food like burgers, pizza, and shawarma.

Dried fish and crayfish (when overly salted). If you have hypertension, you’ll need to become a label detective and check sodium content before buying processed food. You could also consider using herbs, garlic, or lemon juice instead of too much salt or seasoning cubes.

4. Alcohol

While some people think a little alcohol can help “relax the body,” excessive drinking can cause your blood pressure to spike. The American Heart Association says that drinking alcohol can raise your blood pressure. It interferes with the effectiveness of blood pressure medications, and heavy consumption can lead to weight gain, another hypertension trigger. Common Nigerian alcoholic drinks like palm wine, beer, ogogoro, or cocktails at bars should be limited. If you must drink, do so in moderation. The World Health Organisation recommends no more than one drink daily for women and two for men.

5. Saturated Fats

Dishes prepared with oils high in saturated fat, like palm oil, butter, margarine, and full-fat dairy, should be avoided. Saturated fats raise the level of bad cholesterol in your blood, which increases your risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Dishes like egusi soup (made with lots of oil), fried plantains, akara, and moimoi (when cooked with palm oil or sardines) should be eaten less frequently. Instead, try steaming, baking, or using heart-friendly oils like olive or canola oil in moderation.

6. Caffeine

When people think of caffeine, coffee is the first thing that comes to mind. However, caffeine is present in many everyday foods and drinks and can temporarily increase your blood pressure. Common sources of caffeine include Coffee.

Energy drinks.

Soft drinks like cola.

Chocolate and cocoa beverages. You can try switching to decaffeinated tea, warm lemon water, or low-sugar herbal teas instead.

7. Heavy Nigerian Carbs Without Fibre

While not a single food group, heavy, starchy foods like white rice , white bread, yams, semolina, and spaghetti can increase blood sugar and eventually affect blood pressure when eaten unbalanced. Eating these foods in large portions and frequently, especially at night, can also contribute to weight gain. It’s not about avoiding carbs altogether; it’s about choosing better types and portioning wisely. To reduce their impact, combine your carbs with fibre-rich vegetables and proteins.

What to Eat Instead

Managing hypertension doesn’t mean your meals have to be bland. Here are some better options to include in your diet:

Whole grains, such as brown rice, oats, millet, and wholemeal bread.

Leafy greens and vegetables, like ugwu, spinach, okra, cucumber, and garden egg.

High-fibre foods like beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds.

Lean protein, such as turkey, chicken (without skin), fish, and boiled eggs.

Healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, and nuts (in small portions).

Fruits like apples, watermelon, and pawpaw.