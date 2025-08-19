Among the numerous illnesses and medical conditions that people experience, there’s one that is predominantly associated with women, and that is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).
It’s far more common than many realise, yet it often goes undiagnosed. According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS affects an estimated 6 - 13% of women of reproductive age, with up to 70% of cases remaining undetected.
PCOS happens when there’s a hormonal imbalance, particularly between testosterone and oestrogen. This imbalance affects the reproductive hormones that regulate ovulation, leading to many symptoms women notice in their everyday lives.
From our previous essay on PCOS symptoms you shouldn’t ignore, we highlighted that signs could include irregular or missing periods, acne, weight gain, excess hair growth, and thinning hair on the scalp. Some women may also develop darker patches of skin, especially around the neck or under the breasts. Unfortunately, many of these symptoms are often brushed off as stress, a bad diet, or “just normal”, which delays proper diagnosis.
In addition, food plays a role in how PCOS shows up in your body. Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, so it’s important to be mindful of what you eat. Certain foods can worsen hormonal imbalances, while others can help keep symptoms under control.
Let’s break it down.
Foods to Avoid If You Have PCOS
1. Refined Carbohydrates
White bread, pastries, pizza bases, and white rice may be comfort foods, but they aren’t doing women with PCOS any favours. These “fast carbs” break down quickly into sugar, spiking your insulin levels and crashing just as fast.
This rollercoaster worsens cravings, messes with your energy levels, and can encourage your body to store more fat, especially around the belly. Over time, it increases the risk of insulin resistance, which is something women with PCOS are already prone to.
2. Sugary Drinks
Sodas, energy drinks, bottled iced teas, and even fancy coffees with syrups are sneaky culprits. They don’t just quench thirst; they flood your system with sugar in liquid form, which hits your bloodstream faster than food.
This quick sugar rush pushes your body to release a lot of insulin, worsening hormone imbalances. Sugary drinks are “empty calories.” They fill you up with sugar but provide no nutrients, and over time, they can worsen bloating, acne and mood swings.
3. Fried Foods
Crispy fried chicken, chips, doughnuts, or samosas may taste like pure comfort, but these fried foods contain unhealthy fats that cause inflammation. PCOS makes the body more prone to inflammation, so eating these foods can double the problem.
They’re also often packed with salt, which adds bloating to the mix. To top it off, fried foods give you a quick energy lift but cause a blood sugar dip soon after, leaving you tired and craving more.
4. Red and Processed Meats
A juicy steak or burger now and then won’t hurt, but relying heavily on red meat can increase inflammation and may reduce progesterone, the hormone that balances out oestrogen.
Processed meats like sausages, bacon, and hot dogs are even worse because they contain preservatives, nitrates, and extra sodium. These additives aren’t just bad for your waistline; they also increase the risk of heart disease and can trigger more irregular cycles.
5. Dairy Products
For many women, milk, cheese, and ice cream are common in their diet, but dairy can be tricky for PCOS. Dairy contains a growth factor hormone (IGF-1) that can increase androgen (male hormone) levels, worsening acne and hair growth.
Sweetened dairy foods like ice cream or flavoured yoghurts also add sugar spikes. While not all women with PCOS need to avoid dairy completely, cutting back can help with clearer skin and better cycle balance.
6. Soy Products
Soy milk, tofu, and soy-based snacks are marketed as healthy options, but if you have PCOS, they might not be your best friend. Soy contains compounds called phytoestrogens, which can interfere with how your thyroid works.
Since the thyroid plays a huge role in regulating metabolism and hormones, too much soy may worsen bloating, weight gain, or mood swings. This doesn’t mean you can’t have the occasional soy latte, but making it a daily habit might backfire.
7. Alcohol
From cocktails on a Friday night to wine at dinner, alcohol is one of those sneaky hormone disruptors. It can raise testosterone, disturb ovulation, and play havoc with insulin levels. Ever notice sugar cravings after a night of drinking? That’s because alcohol lowers your blood sugar, leaving you reaching for sweets or greasy food. Over time, it can also worsen fatigue and cause nutritional deficiencies, which can make PCOS symptoms more difficult to manage.
8. Unhealthy Fats
Hydrogenated oils, margarine, processed snacks, and fried fast food contain trans fats, which are the worst type of fat for hormone balance. These fats not only raise bad cholesterol but also increase oestrogen levels, adding to the imbalance women with PCOS already face. They also promote inflammation, raise the risk of diabetes, and encourage stubborn belly fat to stick around.
What to Eat Instead
1. Whole Grains
Brown rice, oats, quinoa, millet, and whole wheat pasta release energy slowly, meaning they won’t cause those sugar highs and crashes. They’re packed with fibre, which helps keep you full for longer and supports healthy digestion. Fibre also slows down sugar absorption, helping to keep insulin levels in check. Swapping out white rice for brown rice or quinoa may seem like a small step, but it’s powerful for PCOS management.
2. Non-Starchy Vegetables
Leafy greens like spinach and kale, cruciferous veggies like broccoli and cauliflower, and colourful options like peppers and mushrooms should take centre stage on your plate.
They’re rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals but low in calories, so you can eat plenty without overloading energy. They also reduce inflammation and support healthy hormones. A simple way to start is by making half your plate vegetables at lunch and dinner.
3. Healthy Fats
Not all fats are bad. Avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil contain good fats that balance your hormones, support healthy skin, and improve heart health. Unlike trans fats, these “good” fats help reduce inflammation. A drizzle of olive oil over a salad, a handful of walnuts as a snack, or avocado on toast can go a long way in supporting PCOS management.
4. Protein-Rich Legumes
Beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas are brilliant substitutes for red meat. They’re full of protein and fibre, meaning they keep you fuller for longer without the hormone-disrupting effects of processed meats.
They also help stabilise blood sugar, preventing those sudden spikes and dips that worsen cravings. Try adding chickpeas to salads, making a hearty lentil soup, or swapping half the meat in a recipe for beans.
5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3s, which are healthy fats that fight inflammation and support fertility. Omega-3s also help with mood balancing and heart health, both of which can take a hit with PCOS. If you don’t enjoy fish, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are plant-based alternatives.
6. Fresh Fruit
Unlike fruit juices, whole fruits contain fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. Berries, oranges, apples, and pears are beneficial because they’re lower in sugar but high in nutrients. The fibre slows down sugar absorption, giving you the sweetness without the insulin spike. They also curb sweet cravings more healthily.
7. Hydrating Alternatives
Staying hydrated helps manage PCOS symptoms like bloating and fatigue, but sugary drinks are not the answer. Instead, try flavouring water with lemon, cucumber, mint, or berries.