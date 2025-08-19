In addition, food plays a role in how PCOS shows up in your body. Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, so it’s important to be mindful of what you eat. Certain foods can worsen hormonal imbalances, while others can help keep symptoms under control.

From our previous essay on PCOS symptoms you shouldn’t ignore , we highlighted that signs could include irregular or missing periods, acne , weight gain , excess hair growth , and thinning hair on the scalp. Some women may also develop darker patches of skin , especially around the neck or under the breasts. Unfortunately, many of these symptoms are often brushed off as stress, a bad diet, or “just normal”, which delays proper diagnosis.

PCOS happens when there’s a hormonal imbalance, particularly between testosterone and oestrogen. This imbalance affects the reproductive hormones that regulate ovulation, leading to many symptoms women notice in their everyday lives.

It’s far more common than many realise, yet it often goes undiagnosed. According to the World Health Organisation , PCOS affects an estimated 6 - 13% of women of reproductive age, with up to 70% of cases remaining undetected.

Among the numerous illnesses and medical conditions that people experience, there’s one that is predominantly associated with women, and that is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Foods to Avoid If You Have PCOS

1. Refined Carbohydrates

White bread, pastries, pizza bases, and white rice may be comfort foods, but they aren’t doing women with PCOS any favours. These “fast carbs” break down quickly into sugar, spiking your insulin levels and crashing just as fast.

This rollercoaster worsens cravings , messes with your energy levels, and can encourage your body to store more fat, especially around the belly. Over time, it increases the risk of insulin resistance, which is something women with PCOS are already prone to.

2. Sugary Drinks

Sodas, energy drinks , bottled iced teas, and even fancy coffees with syrups are sneaky culprits. They don’t just quench thirst; they flood your system with sugar in liquid form, which hits your bloodstream faster than food.

This quick sugar rush pushes your body to release a lot of insulin, worsening hormone imbalances. Sugary drinks are “empty calories.” They fill you up with sugar but provide no nutrients, and over time, they can worsen bloating, acne and mood swings.

3. Fried Foods

Crispy fried chicken, chips, doughnuts, or samosas may taste like pure comfort, but these fried foods contain unhealthy fats that cause inflammation. PCOS makes the body more prone to inflammation, so eating these foods can double the problem.

They’re also often packed with salt, which adds bloating to the mix. To top it off, fried foods give you a quick energy lift but cause a blood sugar dip soon after, leaving you tired and craving more.

4. Red and Processed Meats

A juicy steak or burger now and then won’t hurt, but relying heavily on red meat can increase inflammation and may reduce progesterone, the hormone that balances out oestrogen.

Processed meats like sausages, bacon, and hot dogs are even worse because they contain preservatives, nitrates, and extra sodium. These additives aren’t just bad for your waistline; they also increase the risk of heart disease and can trigger more irregular cycles.

5. Dairy Products

For many women, milk, cheese, and ice cream are common in their diet, but dairy can be tricky for PCOS. Dairy contains a growth factor hormone (IGF-1) that can increase androgen (male hormone) levels, worsening acne and hair growth.

Sweetened dairy foods like ice cream or flavoured yoghurts also add sugar spikes. While not all women with PCOS need to avoid dairy completely, cutting back can help with clearer skin and better cycle balance.

6. Soy Products

Soy milk, tofu, and soy-based snacks are marketed as healthy options, but if you have PCOS, they might not be your best friend. Soy contains compounds called phytoestrogens, which can interfere with how your thyroid works.

Since the thyroid plays a huge role in regulating metabolism and hormones, too much soy may worsen bloating, weight gain, or mood swings. This doesn’t mean you can’t have the occasional soy latte, but making it a daily habit might backfire.

7. Alcohol

From cocktails on a Friday night to wine at dinner, alcohol is one of those sneaky hormone disruptors. It can raise testosterone, disturb ovulation, and play havoc with insulin levels. Ever notice sugar cravings after a night of drinking? That’s because alcohol lowers your blood sugar, leaving you reaching for sweets or greasy food. Over time, it can also worsen fatigue and cause nutritional deficiencies, which can make PCOS symptoms more difficult to manage.

8. Unhealthy Fats

Hydrogenated oils, margarine, processed snacks, and fried fast food contain trans fats, which are the worst type of fat for hormone balance. These fats not only raise bad cholesterol but also increase oestrogen levels, adding to the imbalance women with PCOS already face. They also promote inflammation, raise the risk of diabetes, and encourage stubborn belly fat to stick around.