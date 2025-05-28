When it comes to women’s health issues, especially hormonal ones like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), a lot of Nigerian women are left in the dark. You hear things like “Your period is just adjusting” or “it’s normal pimples , it’s because of what you’re eating.”

The truth is, some of these “little things” might actually be your body waving a red flag. And for many Nigerian women, the signs of PCOS get brushed off or misunderstood until they become too loud to ignore like unexplained weight gain, or feeling like something’s just... off. That’s why we had a chat with Aproko Doctor, one of Nigeria’s most trusted medical voices, to break it all down: the symptoms you should never ignore, how PCOS is diagnosed, and what you can actually do about it without panic.

Read Also: Best Nigerian Foods to Lose Weight According to a Dietitian

What Are The Most Common PCOS Symptoms Women Experience?

This is where it starts. Those early signs that something isn’t quite right, but are often ignored or explained away.

“PCOS manifests in various ways, but common symptoms include irregular or absent menstrual periods, excessive hair growth ( hirsutism ), acne, weight gain, and thinning hair on the scalp. Some women may also experience darkening of the skin , particularly along neck creases, in the groin, and underneath breasts.” If you’ve noticed some of these symptoms and just thought, “Maybe it’s stress,” you’re not alone. That’s why it’s important to listen to your body. If the PCOS symptoms are persistent or feel “off”, it’s time to talk to a doctor.

These symptoms can often be mistaken for other conditions or dismissed as normal variations, leading to delayed diagnosis. For instance, irregular periods might be attributed to stress, and acne or weight gain to lifestyle factors, without considering an underlying hormonal imbalance.

How is PCOS Typically Diagnosed?

Unlike something that shows up clearly on a test strip, PCOS isn’t diagnosed with one magic test. Aproko Doctor explains: “Diagnosing PCOS involves a combination of clinical evaluations and tests. Healthcare providers often use the Rotterdam criteria, which require at least two of the following three features: irregular ovulation or menstruation, elevated levels of androgens (male hormones) or signs of excess androgen activity, and polycystic ovaries visible on ultrasound.” If you’re experiencing PCOS symptoms, don’t expect a doctor to hand you a quick answer after just one chat. It usually takes time, multiple tests, and a bit of patience.

Just Got Diagnosed With PCOS? Here’s What You Need To Know First

Getting diagnosed with PCOS can bring mixed feelings; relief that you finally know what’s wrong, but also fear about what it means for your body, fertility, and future. Aproko Doctor reassures: “First and foremost, know that you’re not alone. PCOS is a common condition, and while it can be challenging, it’s manageable. Understanding that PCOS affects various aspects of health, including metabolism, hormonal balance, and reproductive health, is crucial.”

He also reminds us that early intervention can be a game-changer: “Early intervention with lifestyle modifications, such as a balanced diet and regular exercise, can significantly improve symptoms and reduce the risk of long-term complications like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.”

Will You Struggle to Get Pregnant?

This is one of the biggest fears for women newly diagnosed with PCOS, and understandably so. The idea that you might struggle to conceive is scary, but Aproko Doctor clears the air: “Not necessarily. While PCOS is a leading cause of infertility due to irregular ovulation, many women with PCOS conceive naturally or with medical assistance.”

“Treatments such as lifestyle changes, medications to induce ovulation, and assisted reproductive technologies can enhance fertility. It’s important to consult with a healthcare provider to know the best options based on individual circumstances.” In other words, a PCOS diagnosis is not a fertility death sentence. With help and support, many women are able to have healthy pregnancies naturally or with a little assistance.

If you want to hear more expert takes, watch this insightful conversation between Aproko Doctor and Dr Lewis, where they break down how PCOS affects fertility. Pregnancy is determined by the quality of the man's sperm! | Unclog with Aproko Doctor Episode 10

What To Avoid (and What To Embrace) When Managing PCOS

PCOS management often begins in your kitchen and with your daily habits. The goal is to balance your hormones and stabilise your blood sugar. Aproko Doctor lays it out clearly: “Managing PCOS often involves lifestyle adjustments in the form of diet change.” Avoid: Refined carbohydrates and sugary foods can increase insulin resistance

Processed and fried foods high in unhealthy fats Incorporate: Whole grains, lean proteins, and high-fibre vegetables to stabilise blood sugar levels

Regular physical activity to improve insulin sensitivity

Healthy fats, such as those found in nuts, seeds, and olive oil

You can grab this 500ml bottle of this Laser Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Supermart for ₦22,225 “Consistency in these habits can lead to significant improvements in PCOS symptoms.” The key concept here is consistency. You don’t need to do everything perfectly, but doing something regularly is better than doing it occasionally.

Mental Health & Emotional Symptoms of PCOS

While the physical PCOS symptoms get most of the attention, the mental toll can’t be overlooked. Acne, hair loss, weight gain; these things don’t just affect your body, they affect how you feel about yourself as well. Aproko Doctor says: “PCOS can impact mental well-being, leading to issues like depression and anxiety.” Here are his top self-care tips for coping emotionally: Regular Exercise: Physical activity can boost mood and reduce chronic stress

Mindfulness and Stress Reduction: Practices like meditation and yoga can help manage emotional challenges

Adequate Sleep: Ensuring 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night supports hormonal balance

Professional Support: Seeking counselling or therapy can provide coping mechanisms and emotional support You don’t have to “tough it out”. Taking care of your mental health is an essential part of overall well-being.

How Partners, Friends, and Family Can Support Women With PCOS

PCOS isn’t just the woman’s burden to carry; the support system around her matters too. Aproko Doctor stresses the importance of empathy and understanding: “Support from loved ones is vital. They can:

● Educate Themselves: Understanding PCOS helps in providing empathetic support

● Encourage Healthy Habits: Participating in healthy eating and exercise routines together can be motivating

● Offer Emotional Support: Being a patient and non-judgmental listener can make a significant difference.” “Open communication and shared involvement in health goals can strengthen relationships and support the individual’s journey.” So as a partner, parent, or friend, showing up, listening, and learning can make a world of difference for the patient.

What Should Go Into a “PCOS Care Kit"?

Think of this as your personal toolbox to manage your health day-to-day. Aproko Doctor recommends putting these in a comprehensive PCOS care kit:

Nutrient-Rich Foods : Whole grains, lean proteins, and a variety of fruits and vegetables . If you're looking to start small, something as simple as adding broccoli to your meals can help. It’s packed with fibre, antioxidants, and supports hormonal balance, and it’s currently going for ₦2,900 on Supermart .

Exercise Equipment: Items like yoga mats or resistance bands to facilitate regular physical activity. For women managing PCOS, regular movement can help regulate hormones, reduce stress, and support overall well-being—and having the right gear makes a difference. This High Density Thickened Yoga Mat (183CM x 61CM x 10MM) offers extra cushioning and joint support, making it ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga, Pilates, or stretching. Its generous thickness helps protect knees and wrists during movement, while the included strap and mesh bag make it easy to store or carry to classes.

Price: ₦13,800 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia



● Stress-Relief Tools: Aromatherapy oils, journals, or mindfulness apps to manage stress. Natures Aid Pure Sweet Almond Oil Aromatherapy Oil 150 ml is nourishing aromatherapy oil deal for massage and relaxation.

Rich in vitamins and naturally hydrating, it’s ideal for massage, helping to ease tension and promote relaxation. Whether you're winding down after a long day or incorporating it into a calming aromatherapy routine. Price: ₦3,600 Where To Buy: Shop Supermart

Educational Resources:

The PCOS Workbook: Your Guide to Complete Physical and Emotional Health is a practical guide designed to help women with PCOS take control of their health. It combines medical insights with emotional support exercises, making it a helpful resource for managing both the physical symptoms and emotional challenges of PCOS.

Price: $14.99 for Kindle and New one goes for $24.95 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon



● Medical Supplies: A planner for tracking cycles and symptoms, and any prescribed medications or supplements.”

Clue is a popular menstrual tracking app known for its user-friendly interface and accurate predictions. It helps you track your period, ovulation, PMS symptoms, and overall cycle health, making it an ideal tool for understanding your body better. Available on Play Store and App Store