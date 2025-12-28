Drums, Lights and Football: Goldberg Delivers a Thrilling Nigeria vs Tunisia Viewing Night in Lagos

Football, music and fan culture came together on Saturday, December 27, 2025 as Goldberg hosted The Ultimate Match Viewing Experience at Ilubirin, Lagos, an event that drew passionate supporters, culture lovers and celebrity guests for a charged night of football and entertainment.

Held in partnership with Detty December Festival, the experience turned the venue into a lively arena of drums, lights and collective chants as fans gathered to watch the much-anticipated clash between Nigeria and Tunisia. Giant screens, live reactions and a buzzing crowd created the kind of atmosphere usually reserved for stadiums.

Guests were welcomed with ice-cold Goldberg and kept entertained throughout the evening with interactive games and prize giveaways, ranging from branded memorabilia to exclusive gift packs. The night also doubled as a cultural celebration, reinforcing Goldberg’s connection to football communities across the country.

Adding to the excitement, members of the Golden Clan; Goldberg’s specially selected collective of cultural voices who celebrate football through storytelling and fan experiences, were in attendance. Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi and Brown Ideye engaged with fans throughout the evening, soaking in the charged energy and sharing in the celebrations.

They were joined by notable lifestyle personalities including Akin Faminu, Angel Obasi, Shaun Okojie among others, who all connected freely with guests.

On the pitch, the game delivered the kind of drama fans love. Nigeria raced to a commanding lead, going 3–0 up through goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman, before Tunisia mounted a tense late comeback with two goals that kept the stadium and the viewing venue on edge until the final whistle. Nigeria eventually held on for a 3–2 victory, sending fans into celebrations and chants that echoed long after the match ended.

Every goal was met with cheers, roars and collective sighs during tense moments, underscoring how deeply football resonates with Nigerian fans.

Speaking on the experience, Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said: “The Ultimate Match Viewing Experience wasn’t designed to be just another screening. We wanted to create a space where fans could connect, unwind and enjoy football the way it truly lives in Nigeria, with rhythm, camaraderie and pride. Moments like these are at the heart of what Goldberg stands for.”

As the night wrapped up, it was clear the event delivered more than entertainment, as it created moments; with friends huddled, strangers high-fiving after goals, and fans raising cold bottles of Goldberg in shared celebrations.