5 Habits That Cause Pimples You Must Stop

It's frustrating when your skincare efforts seem ineffective because those pimples never clear. There's always that one unexpected pimple or more staring back at you in the mirror . Although your diet or genetics might be hindering you from having a smooth face , certain everyday habits may also be triggering your breakouts . From constantly touching your face to skipping a crucial skincare step, these five common habits can clog pores, spread bacteria, and cause pimples.

1. Sleeping with Makeup On

Leaving foundation or lipstick on overnight? That’s all pimples need to make your face their abode. Your skin traps makeup, sweat, and dust, turning your pillow into a pimple party. Always remove your makeup before bed, and double cleanse even if you’re tired. Garnier Micellar Water This gentle cleanser removes makeup, dirt, SPF, and air pollution with zero sting and without drying your skin. It contains Vitamin C to make your skin look brighter.

2. Sleeping on Dirty Pillowcases

Your pillowcase soaks up oil, sweat, and leftover makeup nightly, and these can turn into a breeding ground for acne-triggering bacteria. Even if you wash your face, pressing your skin against a dirty pillow reintroduces grime back into your pores. You should wash your pillowcases at least once a week and twice if you are acne-prone. I recommend using satin or silk pillowcases because they are gentler on the skin, reduce friction, and don’t soak up all the hydration from your face as opposed to cotton pillowcases. NN Hair and Beauty sells satin pillowcases in different colours for 4,000 each. It’s best to buy at least two pillowcases so you can easily alternate them at intervals. The Length is 28 inches, and the width is 18.5 inches, the standard measurement of normal-sized pillows.

3. Over-Scrubbing Your Face

Scrubbing your face like you’re washing a burnt pot of beans strips your skin’s natural oils, triggering more oil production and inflammation. Harsh exfoliants or rough towels also worsen breakouts by damaging your skin barrier. Yes, it’s okay to exfoliate two to three times a week to lift dead cells and unclog pores, but it can do more harm than good when done consecutively. If you want clean skin, using a mild cleanser with the right ingredients, like Cosrx Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser, is best. Cosrx Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser This Korean cult-favourite cleanser contains 0.5% salicylic acid to unclog pores and cleanse your face without over-drying your skin. It’s fragrance-free, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin. If you have oily skin, use it morning and night to control oil and prevent post-breakout dark spots.

4. Skipping Post-Workout Showers

It seems unreal not to shower after a workout, but rigorous exercises can make you too tired to freshen up. That’s not ideal. Letting sweat dry on your skin mixes with bacteria and clogs pores, causing back acne and chest breakouts. Tight gym clothes worsen the situation by trapping moisture. Shower immediately after a workout or a long day. Use Pure Tea Tree Cleansing Facial Wipes if you are on the go or in a hurry. Pure Tea Tree Cleansing Facial Wipes Pure Tea Tree Cleansing Facial Wipes make it easy to keep your face clean. Made with tea tree’s natural antibacterial power, they sweep away dirt, oil, and breakout-causing bacteria while calming redness. They are gentle on the skin and prevent unwanted spots.

5. Using Dirty Makeup Brushes

Unwashed brushes and sponges harbour old makeup, oil, and bacteria. Every swipe redeposits dirt into your pores, leading to stubborn breakouts. Clean brushes weekly with Skin Love Complexion Kit and replace sponges every 3 months. Real Techniques Skin Love Complexion Kit The Real Techniques Skin Love Complexion Kit includes three hybrid brushes (cheek, concealer, complexion), a makeup remover cloth, a brush bag, and a gentle Brush and sponge Gel Cleanser. The cleanser removes makeup, oil, and impurities from tools. Pro tip: Air-dry brushes upside down to prevent water damage.

6. Stressing Too Much

Hormonal acne is real, and Nigeria works hand in hand with it to take over your face. Stress spikes cortisol, which boosts oil production and inflammation. Economic downturn, relationship issues, work stress, and many other things will beg for your life but take your face instead. You can practise mindfulness exercises, improve your sleep, or drink herbal tea to relieve stress.

7. Touching Your Face Constantly

In crowded buses, dusty traffic, and public gatherings, your hands touch hotspots and your face. That spreads bacteria and clogs pores fast. To stop this, try carrying hand sanitiser or blotting sheets. Shiseido Essentials Oil-Control Blotting Paper Blotting sheets absorb excess oil and sweat on contact, so you don’t have to rub or press your skin with dirty hands. Unlike tissue or handkerchiefs, they don’t smear makeup or irritate the skin, reducing the risk of inflammation and clogged pores. So instead of using your fingers, you tap a blotting sheet and toss it away.

One last bad habit to ditch is going out of the house without applying sunscreen. Sunscreens protect you from pollution-induced inflammation and prevent dark marks after pimples. You can get The Ordinary Niacinamide + Zinc at Teeka4 for the price of ₦13,500. It helps balance oil and calm inflammation.