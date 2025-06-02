Smart mirrors have quietly entered the Nigerian market, and they’re bringing both beauty and function into everyday bathrooms. Imagine stepping out of the shower and your mirror is still crystal clear. No fog. No streaks. Just your fresh face looking right back at you. It sounds like something only a five-star hotel would have. But not anymore. Between getting ready for your day in the morning, or winding down with a long skincare routine, these mirrors are designed to make your space feel more put-together and more personal.

What Is a Smart Mirror?

At its core, it still reflects your image, but it’s also designed to do a lot more than that. This mirror features LED lighting, touch controls, anti-fog capabilities, and even Bluetooth connection.

The LED lighting delivers consistent brightness for grooming and makeup, while anti-fog technology keeps your reflection clear after showers.

If you’ve ever wished your bathroom could double as a personal concert hall, you’re in luck. With Bluetooth speakers built in, smart mirrors make it easy to sing along to your morning playlist or catch up on voice notes while you brush your teeth.



They’re especially helpful in most energy-conscious Nigerian homes, despite frequent power outages being common. The LED lighting is energy-efficient and bright enough for grooming, even when other lights are off. Smart mirrors make daily routines feel smoother and more intentional. You don’t need to hunt for good lighting when applying your makeup. You won’t have to wipe off steam after a shower.

Here are some self-cleaning smart mirrors you can buy in Nigeria:

1. Backlit Smart LED Bathroom Mirror

Imagine stepping into your bathroom and instantly being greeted by a soft, even glow that makes every detail pop—this is precisely what the Backlit Smart LED Bathroom Mirror delivers.

Its anti-fog technology provides a crystal-clear reflection, even after a steaming hot shower. Made with a sleek, frameless design, it’s a modern bathroom gadget that adds understated elegance to any décor. Price: ₦85,000. Where to Buy: Light Trybe.

2. 80 × 120 cm Bluetooth LED Bathroom Mirror

With this Bluetooth LED bathroom mirror, you can significantly improve your mood and transform your bath time into a mini concert. This expansive 80 × 120 cm mirror features built-in Bluetooth, allowing you to stream your favourite playlist right from the glass.

The bright LED backlighting offers even, shadow-free illumination, perfect for grooming or makeup application, and even (boudoir) photos if you’re a baddie. The intuitive touch-control interface lets you switch songs or dim the lights with a simple tap Price: ₦189,999 Where to Buy: Light Trybe

3. Oval Bathroom Lighted Vanity Mirror

If you're looking for a blend of modern style and glow, the Oval Bathroom Lighted Vanity Mirror has you covered. Its integrated LED frame casts flattering light across your face, making it easier to perfect your makeup , take great photos and see your reflection better. This smart mirror with LED light brings a boutique-salon vibe to your home without breaking the bank. Price: ₦70,000. Where to Buy: Zit Electronics .

4. Smart Round Bathroom Mirror (60 × 60 cm)

This 60 × 60 cm round mirror not only lights up but also fights fog on humid mornings. With three adjustable light settings and a sensor that reacts quickly, it adapts to any mood or task, from a soft, warm glow for relaxing baths to a bright white setting for flawless makeup, grooming, or photos/videos. Price: ₦42,000,. Where to Buy: TilesNG .

5. Vercon Smart Mirror TV

The Smart Magic Mirror TV lets you catch up on the news while brushing your teeth or set the mood with your favourite music during a relaxing bath. From streaming your favourite shows to providing weather updates and playing your morning playlist, this mirror does it all.

It also has a waterproof and anti-fog design that ensures you have a clear and visible reflection or image even in steamy bathroom conditions. The integrated LED lighting helps you see clearly when grooming and applying makeup, and take crisp bathroom photos and videos.



Price: ₦1,805,300. Where to Buy: Dirigible .

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

Before you rush to order one, here are a few tips to get the best out of your smart mirror: Hire a professional electrician to install it. These aren’t plug-and-play gadgets, and proper setup ensures everything works safely.

Double-check the voltage. Make sure the mirror matches your home’s power supply to avoid damaging it.

Wipe it gently now and then. Even though some models are self-cleaning, a quick clean with a soft cloth helps keep the mirror spotless. Avoid harsh cleaners that could damage the surface or the tech.

You’ll also want to double-check that the mirror’s voltage matches your home’s electrical supply to avoid any potential damage. Finally, steer clear of harsh chemical cleaners; a mild, gentle mirror cleaner will help preserve both the surface and all the smart features without causing any harm.