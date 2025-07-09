5 Things Making Your Pimples Worse Daily (And What to Use Instead)

We’ve all been there: You wake up ready to conquer the day, only to spot a fresh, angry pimple sitting like an unwanted guest on your face. Just when you think your skincare routine is tight, the breakouts keep coming. The truth is, some of your everyday habits might be feeding the acne monster without you even knowing. This isn’t just another “don’t touch your face” guide. We’re diving deep into the things you do daily that make pimples worse, and what ingredients your skin is craving to get back on track.

1. Overwashing or Using Harsh Cleansers

More isn’t always better. Washing your face too often or with overly harsh soaps and scrubs strips your skin of its natural oils. While that might feel squeaky clean, your skin has to produce more oil to compensate. The result? More clogged pores, more pimples. Why It’s Bad:

Over-cleansing disturbs your skin’s barrier and inflames acne-prone areas. It also makes the skin more sensitive to other products, which can lead to even more breakouts. What to Do Instead:

Stick to cleansing twice daily (morning and night) with a gentle, pH-balanced face wash designed for acne-prone skin.

2. Using the Wrong Hair Products

That edge control, thick pomade, or oil-based leave-in conditioner may be great for your coils or braids, but if they get on your forehead or pillowcase, they can clog pores along your hairline. This kind of breakout is so common that it has a name: pomade acne . Why It’s Bad:

Hair products often contain ingredients like mineral oil, petrolatum, or heavy silicones that trap bacteria in pores around your scalp, forehead, and neck. What to Do Instead:

When styling, keep products away from your face. Cleanse around your hairline carefully and opt for non-comedogenic hair products where possible.

3. Picking, Popping, or Touching Your Face

This is one of the hardest habits to break, but also the most damaging. Whether it’s an unconscious touch while scrolling on your phone or a “just this once” pop session in the mirror, touching your face introduces bacteria and increases inflammation. Why It’s Bad:

Your fingers carry oils, dirt, and bacteria. Picking also causes trauma to the skin, leading to post-acne marks and potential scarring. What to Do Instead:

Keep your hands off. If you want to pop something, try applying a spot treatment or covering it with a hydrocolloid pimple patch instead.

4. Dirty Phone Screens, Pillowcases, and Makeup Brushes

You press your phone to your cheek, sleep eight hours on the same pillowcase, and swipe the foundation on your face with a brush that hasn’t been cleaned in weeks. It’s a recipe for breakouts, and most people don’t realise just how dirty these everyday objects are. Why It’s Bad:

These surfaces collect oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria, which repeatedly reintroduce to your face, irritating your skin and clogging pores. What to Do Instead: Wipe your phone screen with an alcohol wipe daily.

Wash pillowcases at least once a week (or more if you have oily skin).

Clean makeup brushes weekly.

5. Skipping Moisturiser Because You Have Oily or Acne-Prone Skin

This might sound funny, but not moisturising can make oily skin even oilier. When your skin feels dry, it kicks oil production into overdrive to balance things out, which means more sebum and breakouts. Why It’s Bad:

Skipping moisturiser creates an imbalance that leads to dehydration and increased oiliness; the perfect storm for pimples. What to Do Instead:

Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser daily. Look for formulas labelled “non-comedogenic,” meaning they won’t clog pores.

So, What Helps Clear Pimples? Here Are the Real MVP Ingredients Once you stop the habits that make your acne worse, the next step is using ingredients that are clinically proven to fight it. Below are the top-performing active ingredients dermatologists swear by, perfect for oily, acne-prone skin:

1. Salicylic Acid

A beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that goes deep into your pores to dissolve oil and dead skin buildup. It exfoliates from the inside out and is perfect for treating blackheads, whiteheads, and inflamed pimples. Best in: cleansers, toners, serums. Price: ₦16,550 Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

2. Benzoyl Peroxide

A powerful antibacterial that kills acne-causing bacteria under the skin. It also helps dry out active pimples fast. Best in: creams, gels, and spot treatments.

Note: Start with a lower percentage to avoid irritation. Price: ₦17,500 Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

3. Niacinamide (Vitamin B3)

This multitasking ingredient soothes inflammation, reduces redness, and balances oil production. It’s gentle enough to use every day and helps prevent future breakouts. Best in: serums and moisturisers. Price: ₦4,850 Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

4. Azelaic Acid

Underrated but incredibly effective, azelaic acid unclogs pores, fades dark spots, and has anti-bacterial properties. It’s also great for sensitive skin. Best in: creams and gels. Price: ₦12,500 Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

5. Retinoids (Retinol, Adapalene)

These vitamin A derivatives increase cell turnover, help unclog pores, and smooth out skin texture over time. While they can be drying at first, they’re one of the most effective long-term treatments for acne. Best in: nighttime creams or prescription gels. Price: ₦4,500 Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

6. Tea Tree Oil

It is a natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory that helps reduce redness and swelling. It's a great option for those who prefer plant-based alternatives, but it must be used cautiously to avoid irritation. Best in: diluted serums or spot treatments. Price: ₦5,700 Where to Buy: Shop Medplus