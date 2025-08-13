Gold has always been seen as a haven for wealth, especially in uncertain economic times. Today, Nigerians no longer have to buy and store physical gold to benefit from its value; investment platforms now make it possible to trade or own gold from your phone or computer. If you’re looking to speculate on price movements through CFDs or buy real, 99.99% pure bullion, the right platform can make all the difference. Here are five trusted gold investment platforms worth considering in 2025.

1. RoboForex

RoboForex lets you invest in gold (XAU/USD), silver (XAG/USD), and over 20 metal-based ETFs from as little as $10. It’s beginner-friendly, thanks to its low entry point, but powerful enough for experienced traders . It offers ultra-fast trade execution, with speeds of 0.1 seconds, and spreads starting at 0 pips on certain accounts. You can choose between MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or RoboForex’s own R StocksTrader platform, and trade on mobile or desktop. Deposits are free, and the platform even covers some withdrawal fees. With flexible account types, no inactivity fees, and a copy-trading feature to follow successful investors, RoboForex is ideal for anyone who wants affordable, accessible gold trading with global reach. Where to sign up: roboforex.com

2. XM Group

XM Group is a globally trusted broker with over 15 million traders in nearly 190 countries. You can trade gold, silver, palladium, and platinum without physically owning them, meaning no storage or insurance costs, just price speculation. With a minimum deposit of only $5 and leverage up to 1:1000 in some regions, XM is accessible for beginners yet powerful enough for experienced traders. Spreads start from 0.6 pips, with no extra commissions or hidden fees on deposits or withdrawals. Trading is available on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or the XM mobile app, with 24/5 multilingual support and fast, no-requote execution. If you want a low-cost, regulated, and globally recognised platform for trading precious metals, XM delivers. It also doesn’t charge withdrawal fees (except for bank wires under $200). You can cash out via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, or e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Withdrawals are processed in a secure member area, and you must use the same payment method you deposited with before switching to another. Where to sign up: xm.com

3. VT Markets

VT Markets is a global broker offering gold, silver, and other precious metals alongside over 230 tradable assets. You can choose between Standard STP and RAW ECN accounts, with competitive spreads starting from 0.1 pips on gold trades for ECN users. The platform supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own VT Markets app, and offers leverage up to 1:500. Backed by a financially stable parent company and top-tier banks like HSBC and JPMorgan Chase, VT Markets delivers a secure trading environment for new and experienced investors . With no deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees (except for small withdrawals under $100), it’s a cost-friendly option for anyone seeking reliable, regulated gold trading access. Free deposits and withdrawals in most cases; small withdrawal fees apply for amounts under 100 units of your account currency or some e-wallet transfers. Withdraw via bank transfer, cards, e-wallets, or crypto (BTC, USDT). Where to sign up: vtmarkets.com

4. Dukia Gold

Dukia Gold is Nigeria’s largest full-service bullion dealer, giving you secure, easy access to real investment-grade gold. You can buy fractional gold from as little as ₦10,000, stored in world-class LBMA-approved vaults managed and insured by Brink’s, or have up to 1 gram delivered to your doorstep. All gold is 99.99% pure, and you get full ownership with peace of mind that it’s protected. Dukia Gold offers physical delivery and pool-allocated gold investment. It is ideal for long-term savers who want to preserve wealth in a tangible asset without worrying about storage or security. They charge a monthly storage fee of 0.2316% + VAT (covers insurance and vault storage), billed quarterly. Additional handling fees apply for special vault services or delivery. Withdraw your gold physically or sell it back through the platform for cash. Where to sign up: dukiagold.com

5. HFM

HFM lets you trade gold CFDs (a type of financial trading product in which you don’t own the asset; you just speculate on its price movement) from as little as 0.0 pips on raw accounts or 0.6 pips commission-free using MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or the HFM mobile platform. You can trade gold spot contracts, ETFs, or gold-related stocks, with free access to educational resources to guide beginners. The platform supports flexible trading styles, from quick day trades to longer-term positions, and offers multiple account types to suit your strategy. Whether on desktop or mobile, HFM gives you global market access with fast execution and competitive costs. Raw spreads from 0.0 pips (plus $6–$8 commission per standard lot) or 0.6 pips commission-free. No deposit or withdrawal fees, except 1% on BitPay transactions. An inactivity fee of $5/month after six months of no trading. Withdraw via bank transfer, cards, or e-wallets. Where to sign up: hfmarkets.com