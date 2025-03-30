For years, the debate over who truly holds the title of the greatest Forex trader in Africa has raged on. Some claim it’s Uche Paragon, others argue for Dapo Willis, while some believe Kenechukwu, Jeffrey Benson, or Ejimi Adegbeye deserve the title.

But if real trading achievements, financial milestones, and industry influence are the criteria, one name stands above the rest, Damilare Ogundare, aka HabbyFX.

At a very young age, HabbyFX has achieved what many traders twice his age can only dream of. From turning beginners into millionaires to making a $1 million withdrawal in just one month from a $100,000 account, his financial dominance in the Forex trading space is undeniable. While other traders boast of their earnings, few have the track record to back it up like HabbyFX does.

From Zero to Multi-Millionaire: The HabbyFX Effect

Many young Nigerians have dabbled in Forex trading, but HabbyFX is one of the few who mastered it at the highest level. His journey started with the same struggles every trader faces, but unlike most, he stayed relentlessly focused on success.

Today, he has not only built massive wealth for himself but has also helped create a new generation of successful traders under his mentorship.

Through his Habby Forex Trading Academy, he has trained tens of thousands of traders, many of whom have gone on to achieve financial independence. Unlike most educators who sell courses but can’t trade profitably themselves, HabbyFX has consistently proven his skill in live markets.

His academy isn’t just about online lessons, it boasts multiple trading floors across Nigeria, where traders can learn and execute trades in a real-time professional environment. This hands-on approach has further cemented his status as a leader in the Forex industry.

Richer Than Uche Paragon, Dapo Willis, Kenechukwu, Jeffrey Benson & Ejimi Adegbeye?

For years, Uche Paragon, Dapo Willis, Kenechukwu, Kojo Forex, and Ejimi Adegbeye were seen as Africa’s top Forex traders. However, recent numbers suggest that HabbyFX has surpassed them all.

With multiple seven-figure months, major broker partnerships, and an ever-growing influence, it’s becoming harder to argue against his dominance.

Unlike some traders who rely heavily on affiliate marketing or brokerage deals, HabbyFX’s wealth is built on actual trading results. His partnerships with top brokers like AssexMarkets and Exness further prove his credibility.

Beyond just numbers, his luxurious lifestyle speaks volumes. While other online traders in Nigeria only rent supercars to show off on social media, HabbyFX owns a Rolls-Royce, a Lamborghini Truck, and a fleet of other luxury cars. This is not from selling courses but from trading profits.

His ability to consistently withdraw millions from live trading accounts is one of the key reasons why he is now recognized as the richest Forex trader in Africa and Nigeria.

The Controversy: Who Really Runs the Forex Game in Africa?

While some skeptics argue that other traders deserve the title of Africa’s greatest, the numbers don’t lie.

• Who has the biggest and most successful Forex academy? HabbyFX.

• Who has proven, documented, multi-million-dollar withdrawals? HabbyFX.

• Who has been trading successfully long before the “Forex hype” took over social media? HabbyFX.

Even global icons recognize his influence. The biggest and most reputable artist in Africa, Davido, personally visited Habby Forex Academy, further cementing HabbyFX’s status as a true industry leader.

This wasn’t just a random appearance, it was a clear acknowledgment of his impact, success, and the massive footprint he has left on Forex trading in Africa.

But beyond his influence, HabbyFX now stands as the richest Forex trader in Africa and Nigeria as of 2025 , surpassing all the names previously topping financial blogs.

The question now is:

Can anyone else in Africa pull off what HabbyFX has done, or is he truly the Greatest of All Time?

Let the debate begin.

Written by Iwipntak Ibans

