How You Can Tell Pure Gold & Gold-Plated Jewellery Apart

People have been wearing gold jewellery for centuries. From ancient times, people have worn gold jewellery for various reasons. In some cultures, people wear gold jewellery for religious or cultural significance.

In others, it is purely for aesthetic reasons. While gold jewellery is in high demand, you should know that not all jewellery is made of gold. Certain items are solid gold, and others are merely gold-plated (having a thin gold coating over a base metal).

Both types of jewelry can be lovely, but there are significant differences in terms of cost, longevity, and appearance. If you are going to purchase gold jewellery to invest in, or you are simply making an informed purchase, it is useful to know the difference between pure gold and gold-plated jewellery.

What You Should Know About Pure Gold and Gold-Plated Jewellery

Pure gold, also called 24-karat gold, contains only gold without any added metal. It is soft and very malleable and, of course, has a particular rich yellow hue. Due to its soft nature, pure gold is usually blended with other metals like copper or silver to create stronger jewelry, giving variations in 18K, 14K, or 10K gold, which have a percentage of pure gold but are stronger and less prone to damage.

This piece is crafted from 10k gold, with an option for 18k gold, and features a stunning combination of topaz and natural diamonds. The centerpiece is an emerald-cut, 2.8-carat pink stone, complemented by round-cut side stones that total approximately 0.168 carats. The stone is graded SI in clarity and H in color, and the gold weight is around 2.2 grams.

Price: ₦1,153,653 Where To Buy: Shop Zavandi

This piece is made from 10k gold, with an option for 18k gold, and features a combination of topaz and natural diamonds. The centerpiece is a round-cut, 1.2-carat clear stone, accented by round-cut side stones totaling approximately 0.426 carats, graded SI in clarity and H in color and weighs around 3.3 grams.



Price: ₦1,098,596. Where To Buy: Shop Zavandi

On the other hand, gold-plated jewellery is created by applying a thin layer of gold over a base metal such as brass, copper, or stainless steel. This coating is applied through electrochemical processes or heat bonding. Even though gold-plated products look the same as pure gold jewellery at first, they soon get worn out, exposing the underlying base metal. Where To Buy: Shop Elsa Lagos

Key Differences Between Pure Gold & Gold-Plated Jewellery

Colour and Appearance Pure gold has a rich, warm yellow hue that does not fade or tarnish. Unlike gold-plated products, which may look equally sparkling and shiny when brand new but become dull, darken, and may develop speckles over time as the thin layer of gold wears away, pure gold does not fade or tarnish.

Weight & Density Gold is a dense and heavy metal. A solid piece of gold jewellery will be much heavier than an equivalent-sized gold-plated one. If a necklace or ring is unusually light considering its size, it is most likely gold-plated and not solid gold.

Durability & Longevity Pure gold jewelry is durable and resistant to tarnishing, corrosion, and discolouration. Gold-plated jewelry, however, is less durable because the thin layer of gold can chip, fade, or wear off with regular wear. Over time, exposure to moisture, sweat, and air will cause the base metal to react, resulting in discolouration or green patches on the skin. Price & Value One obvious difference between pure gold jewellery and gold-plated jewellery is cost. Pure gold jewellery is significantly more expensive due to its value and longevity. Gold-plated jewellery, while cheap, does not appreciate in value over time and may need more frequent replacement.

Hallmarks & Stamps Pure gold jewellery is usually stamped with a purity hallmark. These stamps are: 24K, 18K, 14K, or 10K – the value of pure gold in the piece of jewelry. On the other hand, abbreviations like GP (Gold Plated), GEP (Gold Electroplated), or HGP (Heavy Gold Plated) imply it is gold-plated.

How to Test If Your Jewellery is Pure Gold or Plated Gold

The Magnet Test Gold is not magnetic, yet most base metals used in gold-plated jewelry are. To test your jewellery, place a strong magnet near the piece. If it sticks to it, it is likely gold-plated with a metal core. That is not a definitive test, however, as some non-magnetic metals are also used in gold-plated jewelry.

The Scratch Test Pure gold is a soft metal that can be scratched with a sharp object, whereas gold-plated jewellery has a much harder base metal beneath the thin gold layer. A small scratch can reveal whether a piece is solid gold or merely gold-plated. If another colour or metal appears beneath the scratch, it is likely gold-plated.

The Acid Test A more accurate method of testing for solid gold is using nitric acid. Solid gold does not react with nitric acid, whereas base metals used in gold-plated ornaments will change color or rust. This test should be done with extreme care, preferably by an expert jeweller, as it involves handling strong chemicals.

The Water Test Since gold is heavier than almost all other metals, dropping a gold item into water is one way to test its genuineness. Pure gold will sink immediately due to its weight, and gold-plated jewellery will float or tend to take a longer time to sink, indicating a less heavy underlying base metal.

Professional Appraisal If you’re unsure about your jewellery, the most reliable option is to take it to a certified jeweller or gold dealer for appraisal. Professionals use specialised equipment, such as X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machines, to accurately determine the gold content in jewellery without damaging it.

Caring for Pure Gold Jewellery

Store gold jewellery in a soft cloth bag or jewellery box to prevent scratches.

Clean with warm water and mild soap regularly, brushing gently with a soft brush to remove dirt.

Avoid exposing gold jewellery to direct contact with chemicals such as chlorine, which will dissolve its structure over time.

Taking Care of Gold-Plated Jewellery

Avoid overexposing your gold-plated jewellery to water because moisture can cause tarnishing.

Gently wipe with a dry cloth to remove oils and dirt after each use.

Avoid your gold-plated jewellery coming in contact with perfumes, lotions, and cleaning supplies, as these will remove the thin gold plating.

Understanding the difference between pure gold and gold-plated jewelry can help inform your purchase next time. Pure gold offers durability, value, and prestige, while gold-plated jewelry provides an affordable way of achieving the gold appearance without the cost.