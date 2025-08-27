Some purchases teach you the hard way. You buy them, try them, and somewhere between the hype and the reality, you realise "never again". So, we asked everyday people to tell us the products they’ll never be buying again, and their answers might just save you from making the same mistake.

Shopping in Nigeria is a sport. With all the ads selling you stuff you don’t need, TikTok recommendations, and "trust me, this one works" reviews from friends, it is easy to waste money on things that do not work for you. Sometimes, one of these purchases ends up being a product that does not live up to your expectations, other times an investment that does not work, or worse, something that is detrimental to your skin and health .

We spoke to some Nigerians about the one product or purchase they'll never make again and what they had learned. Their answers may just prevent you from spending your hard-earned cash.

1. Faith — "That Varta battery ruined my devices."

Faith's regret item is simple but painfully recognisable: batteries. "The Varta battery ruined my TV remote and mouse; it got swollen and caused rustiness", she said. It might be small, but anyone who's had a swollen or leaking battery knows what sort of havoc it can cause. A ₦3,000 pack of batteries can go on to ruin devices worth ten times as much. For Faith, it had meant buying a new mouse and TV remote.

2. Jemimah — "Crypto finished me."

For Jemimah, her regret isn't on her shelf; it's in her bank account balance. She invested money in cryptocurrency twice, and she lost it. “Binance wasn’t really the problem; it was the crypto coaches. They kept telling us to keep buying even when we were losing. Meanwhile, it felt like they were using the money we paid them to fund their own trades. I started with ₦50,000 and lost it twice. At that point, how do you expect me to risk another ₦50,000? It felt more like gambling than investing, and many others in the group had the same complaints. We kept losing without ever seeing the big gains they promised.” Crypto may be trendy, but her experience is a reality check. The volatility, lack of regulation, and sheer unpredictability can wipe out your funds in a matter of hours. While some people make profits, Jemimah learned the hard way that it’s not for everyone. Takeaway? Don’t dive into high-risk investments without fully understanding what you’re getting into, or without being prepared to lose it.

3. Ife — “Diffusers are just vibes.”

Diffusers are social media hits. The slim bottle, wooden skewers, and slow release of fragrance look classy on a shelf. But with Ife, the act was cosmetic rather than functional. Ife got the Via Pink and Top Breeze Diffusers, and she complained that the scent was gone just after two to three days and that she’d have to steer it continuously to have a little scent come from it. "They're just pretty; you struggle to get the scent. I'll just use a room spray instead." For Ife, a ₦20,000 setup that barely has a fragrance can't be compared to a ₦3,000 room spray, which produces instant results. The moral? Don't be misled by appearances. Sometimes the simple, day-to-day option does the job.

4. Marion — "A vape isn't worth it."

Vapes are often marketed as the cool alternative to cigarettes, with sleek designs that are brightly coloured. But to Marion, it was a costly mistake. "It's honestly overpriced and overrated. I dislike the smell, and I'm not wholly convinced that the smoke isn't harmful to breathe in." The cost of refills quickly adds up, and with Nigeria's inflation, that "harmless puff" is a costly habit. Other than money, there is the health risk, with studies still debating just how "safe" vaping actually is compared to smoking. Marion's opinion? It's hype she's not getting fooled with again.

5. Vivian — "That Infinix broke my heart.".

Nothing stings more than buying a device based on commercials and finding out you've been misled. That was Vivian's experience with the Infinix Hot 40i. "I bought it based on the ads I saw that made the camera quality look heavenly. The result was so bad that I cried myself." Phones are among the most expensive purchases anyone can make, and when the camera, one of the key selling points, fails, the disappointment is deep. Vivian's experience is a reminder that sometimes flashy marketing does not equate to actual performance. When buying gadgets, don’t rely solely on ads. Ask real users or check unfiltered reviews before splurging on a gadget.

6. Gloria — "That skincare product was a disaster."

Gloria's remorse is one that most skincare fanatics can relate to: buying the wrong product without doing research. In her case, it was a pimple patch. "I don't even know the company, but I got it at Buy Better. I was silly not to look at how it looked before I bought it. I had breakouts all over my face and was unable to do anything about them. I couldn't even start fixing every spot as they clumped together in clusters." The worst part? Not money lost, but skin damage. Acne takes months, and sometimes even years, to recover from, and the aggravation lingers long after the product is in the garbage. When shopping for skincare products, patch test, buy from reliable vendors, and check reviews.

7. Sa'adatu — "That Bismid bath destroyed my skin."

Sa'adatu's tale is another skincare warning. "Bismid Skin Glowing Bath with Carrot Oil. It destroyed my skin, caused my veins to get so green and obvious through my skin, and gave me stretch marks." Instead of glowing, her skin reacted negatively, leaving her with damage that affected her confidence. Like many Nigerians, she trusted a “glowing” product without knowing how harsh its ingredients could be. Her story is a reminder that skincare is not one-size-fits-all. Simply because a product is trending or "glowing" does not make it suitable for everyone. To heal, she used Delta soap for some time before going back to other glowing products.

From suspicious batteries to expensive vapes, misleading gadgets to risky investments, these seven Nigerians have learned the hard way that not all purchases are worth the hassle. The common thread? Hype does not always equal value.