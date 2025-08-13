If you want to understand gadget trends in Nigeria, don’t scroll endlessly through online ads, speak to the sellers who deal with real customers every day. That’s exactly what we did. We visited one of Lagos’s busiest gadget markets , Computer Village, to find out which devices Nigerians couldn’t stop buying between May, June, and July 2025.

When people walk into Glow Technologies, and Mr Udo’s stores, some already know exactly what they want. Others don’t know so much. From May to July, their sales records showed clear winners, certain laptops, smartphones, headphones and smartwatches that moved faster than others. And the reasons people picked them make perfect sense once you look closely at their features.

Laptops

According to Mr Azeez, the CEO of Glow Technologies in Lagos, a lot of his recent sales happened after customers asked for expert advice. “I always ask them what they want to use it for and how much they’re willing to spend,” he explains. “From there, I can guide them towards something that will fit into their lifestyle.” Over the last three months, laptops have been in high demand, especially HP and Lenovo ThinkPad models. Mr Azeez notes that these choices were often linked to durability, speed, and battery life.

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen2

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 is a powerful and portable laptop designed for people who need speed, security, and reliability on the go. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 vPro processor, 16GB of RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking smoothly. The 13.3" Full HD touchscreen is sharp and anti-glare, making it easy to work anywhere, and the compact size makes it perfect for travel or remote work.

It also includes modern features like a fingerprint reader, face ID, a backlit keyboard, and runs Windows 11 Pro for added security and productivity. With fast WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a solid range of ports including USB-C and HDMI. If you want a laptop that’s easy to carry but still powerful for design projects or presentations, the X1 Carbon ticks both boxes.



Key Features: Ultra-lightweight, premium carbon-fibre build, high-resolution display, rapid-charging battery, Dolby Atmos speakers. Price: ₦850,000 Where To Buy: Shop Glow Technologies

1. HP EliteBook 840 G8

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 is a premium business laptop built for performance, security, and portability. It runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 with up to 4.7GHz turbo speed, making multitasking smooth and fast. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles heavy workloads and stores plenty of data with ease.

The 14" Full HD IPS display offers sharp visuals, and Intel Iris Xe graphics support light creative tasks. It includes Face ID, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, Bluetooth, and HDMI, great for professionals on the go. Many mentioned battery life as a deciding factor. If your workday involves meetings, travel, and hours away from a charger, the EliteBook’s endurance will keep you productive without hunting for a socket.



Key Features: Slim, lightweight build, Intel Core i5/i7 processors, long battery life (up to 14 hours), strong security features like fingerprint login. Price: ₦560,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Thrillhouse

Smartphones

When it came to phones, Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models dominated Mr Azeez’s sales. Many buyers came in unsure which to pick, so he broke down the differences based on their needs, camera quality, battery life, performance, and budget.

1. iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is a sleek, powerful smartphone that balances performance, camera quality, and reliability. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it handles apps, gaming, and multitasking with ease. The 6.1" Super Retina XDR display offers stunning visuals and vibrant colours.

Its dual-camera system captures sharp photos and smooth videos, even in low light. With features like Face ID, 5G, and iOS updates, it’s fast, secure, and future-ready. It’s a great all-rounder for everyday users who want premium performance without going Pro. If you want an iPhone that feels modern but costs less than the newest model, the iPhone 13 offers solid value.



Key Features: A15 Bionic chip, dual 12MP camera system, 5G support, up to 19 hours of video playback. Price: ₦680,000 Where To Buy: Shop Glow Technologies

2. Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a top-tier flagship phone built for power users and content creators. It features a blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, making everything from gaming to multitasking incredibly smooth. The 6.8" AMOLED display is bright, sharp, and ideal for media, productivity, or the built-in S Pen.

Its standout 200MP camera captures stunning detail, with pro-level photo and video capabilities. Packed with a big battery, 5G, and advanced features, it’s built to last through intense daily use If you want an Android phone with one of the best cameras and displays on the market, the S23 series is worth considering.



Key Features: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Dynamic AMOLED display, up to 200MP main camera (S23 Ultra), strong battery life. Price: ₦825,000 Where To Buy: Shop Skit Store

Smartwatches

For wearables, Samsung smartwatches took the lead. Customers often came in asking for something to track their health or manage notifications without reaching for their phone.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a sleek and powerful smartwatch designed for everyday health, fitness, and productivity. It features a bright, vibrant AMOLED display with a slim bezel, making it stylish and easy to read. With advanced health tracking, like heart rate, sleep, ECG, and body composition, it keeps your wellness in check.

Powered by a fast processor and running Wear OS, it supports apps, notifications, and Google services smoothly. Battery life comfortably lasts a full day, and fast charging gets you back up quickly. It’s a perfect combination of style, smart features, and fitness tracking for Android users. If you want a stylish watch that doubles as a fitness coach and notification hub, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a good fit.



Key Features: AMOLED display, advanced sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, fitness tracking for multiple sports, GPS, long battery life. Price: ₦400,000 Where To Buy: Shop Slot

Headphones

Emmanuel Udo of Udo Gadgets noticed that, alongside phones and laptops, customers were heavily investing in quality audio gear. Many buyers wanted clearer sound for online meetings, calls, and streaming, as well as wireless convenience.

1. Oraimo FreePods 4 (Earbuds)

Affordable yet packed with features, these wireless earbuds deliver great sound quality without the hassle of tangled wires. They’re perfect for commuting, workouts, or casual listening, and the compact charging case makes them easy to carry.



Key Features: Bluetooth 5.2, ENC noise cancellation, up to 8 hours playback, water-resistant design. Price: ₦36,900 Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo

2. Sony WH-CH520 (Headset)

Customers loved the long-lasting battery and comfortable fit, making it ideal for work calls and binge-watching without ear fatigue. Its Bluetooth range and solid sound quality also made it a top choice for both casual and professional use.



Key Features: Lightweight on-ear design, 50 hours of battery life, quick charging, and voice assistant support. Price: ₦60,500 Where To Buy: Shop Pay Kobo

