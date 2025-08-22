We've all had that one product we wish we had bought when the stars when, the price was perfect, the timing ideal, and the deal was so good. But for some reason, we let it get away, and now, the regret sets in, especially in Nigeria, where costs don't stay constant. From gadgets to cosmetics , to even life-changing investments like cars and bitcoin , most of us have a "I wish I bought that" story. So, we asked everyday Nigerians: what's something you regret not buying when you could have? Their answers are a mix of funny and sad, because sometimes hesitation can cost you so much more than money.

When Comfort Became Too Expensive

Israel regrets not buying an air conditioner and a generator. "They've become way too pricey," he laments, recalling how a delay made a manageable expense turn into a money pit. Anyone who lives in Nigeria understands that ACs and generators are not luxuries; they are necessities. Prices of household and electronics products have skyrocketed due to inflation and rising import costs, making what was once affordable now very expensive.

Hillary has a similar regret, only hers was an inverter. She had the cash at the time, but she just opted for other things. By the time she came back around, the cash was no longer available. Her saving grace? Flexible instalment payments.

Romoke's is a similar tale, but hers was on four wheels. In 2021, she would have been able to buy a Toyota Corolla for ₦800,000. "Now it's way, way costly," she laments. The prices of cars in Nigeria have more than tripled in a few years, and she regrets the chance not to cruise in her car right now. Sometimes delaying an important purchase only makes it more difficult later—and that wise financing can ease the pain.

Beauty Regrets That Still Sting

Grace's regrets are wrapped in the form of eyeshadow palettes and contour brushes. She had the chance to buy a professional makeup kit when she had the money, but she hesitated. Now? "It's a lot more costly," she laments.

Salem also reflects the same frustration, but she is frustrated with wigs. "Wigs and more wigs," she jokingly says about it. "Now it’s ridiculously expensive.” Wigs in Nigeria have become an investment, as high-end human hair pieces cost approximately as much as a small plot of land. The frustration here is not just missing out on the purchase, but missing out on years of slaying without becoming broke. And then there’s Stephanie, whose regret is a little wistful. She remembers a time in school when bootcut jeans made from denim were the cool thing, and she wished she had at least worn them once. "I was broke then," she explains, but the style regret still lingers.

The Gadget That Got Away

Chijioke wanted a gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro with RTX 4080. It was reasonably priced then. Today? It's "way more expensive." With technology evolving all the time, waiting typically means paying more for the same specs, or worse, falling behind the new, pricier versions. And then there was Rukayat, who hesitated over an iPhone 13 Pro Max. She stalled, weighed the options, and when she returned to the seller, it was gone. "I almost cried," she admits. Unlike those who regret financial losses, her regret stemmed from potential; sometimes, you cannot have a second taste of the cherry, especially in Nigeria's rapidly evolving gadget culture.

Missed Investments That Hurt the Most

While the regrets over products sting, investments bite harder. Afeez still recalls 2014 when he might have bought not one, but two Bitcoins for ₦40,000–₦50,000 each. He used the money to buy an iPad instead. Bitcoin became one of the most valuable digital currencies in the world, and that decision remains a heavy "what if" moment for him.

