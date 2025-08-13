K-beauty trends have a way of pulling us in with promises of “glass skin” and serene, spa-like hydration. But when you live in hot, humid weather with oily, breakout-prone skin, most toners either strip you bare or make you shinier than you started.



So, when we asked our reviewer (pictured) to test the Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner , it wasn’t about chasing another skincare trend . It was about finding something that works, especially for oily, breakout-prone skin under the Nigerian sun. Three months later, here’s what she learned about the toner, about her skin, and about how patience plays a role in real skincare results.

What Anua Toner Claims To Do

Anua’s toner isn’t just a pretty bottle. It’s built around Heartleaf Extract (Houttuynia Cordata), known for its anti-inflammatory and calming properties. The product also features Panthenol (a form of Vitamin B5) and Centella Asiatica, the soothing ingredient that’s been healing Korean skin for centuries. According to the brand, this toner: Soothes irritated skin

Minimises excess sebum

Helps fade hyperpigmentation

Prep skin for other skincare steps The Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner is lightweight and watery and has no smell. It also comes in a 250ml transparent bottle with a white cock. She didn’t patch test because she watched videos on TikTok that said it is soothing to the skin. She tried it directly on her face, and she didn’t react to it. So, does this toner live up to the hype? Here’s how her skin responded, week by week.

How She Used It

Because we know oily-skinned readers want the tea, here’s exactly how she incorporated the Anua Toner: AM Routine COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser

Anua Toner (applied with palms, no cotton pads)

Estelin Salicylic Acid Serum

Junix Gluta Glow Facial Whitening Cream

KAO Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF50 Sunscreen PM Routine COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser

Anua Toner

Estelin Niacinamide or AHA serum (2–3x/week)

Dr Rashel Face Moisturiser That’s it. No 10-step routine. No complications.

Month 1

She started using the Anua toner consistently, twice daily, morning and night, right after cleansing. It has a watery texture that sinks in fast without any stickiness, making it ideal for layering. In the first week, no major changes happened. Her skin felt pretty much the same, just that it felt a bit calmer post-application.

By week 2, however, things started shifting. oil production began to decline. As someone who used to constantly wipe down her T-zone with a tissue at work, this was huge. Her skin felt more balanced, as if it had finally found its footing. Between weeks 3 and 4, she started noticing subtle improvements to her complexion. A subtle brightness in her face and neck, and she describes this as feeling "fresh", which felt like a win.

Month 2

This was the turning point. Hyperpigmentation is notoriously slow to treat as melanin takes time to shift. But around the sixth week, she saw a noticeable improvement. The likely heroes? Panthenol, which strengthens the barrier so skin can heal, and Centella Asiatica, which boosts collagen production and helps repair post-acne marks. This wasn’t overnight magic, but consistent daily application was clearly paying off. She looked in the mirror and realised that those stubborn black spots had started to fade. The hyperpigmentation around her cheeks and forehead was visibly lighter. The skin texture also started to smooth out, especially around her jawline and temple. It wasn’t an overnight fix, but it was noticeable.

Month 3

Here’s where the real magic happened. By the third month, the texture transformation was undeniable. The oiliness that once dominated her daily look was gone, not stripped away, but controlled. Her skin still had a natural, dewy finish, but it didn’t slide off by 3 p.m. Even better? The refreshed feeling. She could feel our skin breathing after each use, like it was finally getting the hydration it deserved.

Bonus Win: No Breakouts

We need to add that there are no breakouts since month 2. None. Nada. Not even during her period. For skin that typically throws tantrums once a month, that’s nothing short of revolutionary. She didn’t even switch the rest of her routine; just cleanser, the Anua toner, light serum, and sunscreen. Yet her skin stayed calm and clear.

Ingredients That Earned Our Trust

These are the ingredients that made this toner worth it: Heartleaf Extract (77%) : Anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, reduces redness and irritation.

Panthenol (Vitamin B5) : Deeply hydrates and heals skin.

Centella Asiatica Extract : Strengthens skin barrier, promotes collagen.

Allantoin: Another gentle soother that reduces skin sensitivity. There are no alcohols and artificial fragrances. Just calming hydration in a bottle.

Is It Worth It?

Yes, it is, especially if you: Have oily or combination skin

Struggle with black spots or post-acne marks

Need lightweight hydration without heaviness Price: ₦16,800. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4