A beautifully scented home is one of the simplest luxuries in life. Whether you want to unwind after a long day, set the mood for an event, or just enjoy a fresh-smelling space, fragrance is essential in creating the right atmosphere.

Essential oil diffusers and scented candles are two of the most popular options for filling a room with fragrance, but which is the better choice? The answer depends on personal preference, lifestyle, and what kind of experience you’re looking for.

Let’s get into the differences between diffusers and candles, the benefits of each, and the best products you can buy.

Essential oil diffusers have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their long-lasting scent distribution and wellness benefits. Diffusers work by dispersing essential oil molecules into the air, providing a continuous and subtle fragrance. Unlike candles, which release fragrance when burned, diffusers do not require an open flame, making them a safer option for homes with children and pets. One key advantage of diffusers is their ability to deliver fragrance over an extended period. Depending on the type, diffusers can last several weeks or even months, requiring little to no maintenance other than refilling the oil or replacing reeds. They are an excellent choice for those who want a consistent scent without the need to relight a candle.

Types of Diffusers

1. Reed Diffusers: These are one of the simplest and most elegant ways to diffuse fragrance. A glass bottle filled with scented oil releases the aroma through reeds that absorb and disperse the fragrance over time. Reed diffusers are perfect for continuous scent diffusion and require minimal effort.

They work best in smaller spaces, such as bedrooms and bathrooms. A great option is the Brandied Oud Reed Diffuser (Where to Buy: Dang Lifestyle , Price: ₦17,151.30), a luxurious blend of sandalwood, oud, brandy, clove, and vanilla that creates a rich and inviting atmosphere.

2. Ultrasonic Diffusers: These diffusers use water and ultrasonic vibrations to create a fine mist that carries essential oil molecules into the air. They not only fill the room with fragrance but also add moisture to the air, making them beneficial for dry climates. Ultrasonic diffusers often feature LED lights and timers, allowing users to customise their experience.

3. Nebulising Diffusers: These work without heat or water, using only air pressure to break essential oils into micro-particles for diffusion. They offer a more intense fragrance experience and are ideal for those who prefer a stronger scent. The Pure Essence ROSSA Home Diffuser is a great choice if you're looking for a warm, luxurious fragrance. It features notes of Damask Rose, smoky oud wood, and praline, offering a rich, opulent scent. Where to Buy: D'Scentsation , Price: ₦15,000.

4. Heat Diffusers: These use gentle heat to evaporate essential oils, releasing fragrance into the air. While they are simple and effective, the heat may alter the chemical composition of essential oils, potentially reducing their therapeutic benefits.

Scented candles, on the other hand, create an experience. The flickering flame, soft glow, and rich aroma make candles perfect for setting a cozy and intimate mood. Unlike diffusers, which provide a constant background scent, candles release fragrance in bursts, creating a more immersive experience. They are ideal for special occasions, relaxation rituals, and adding warmth to a space.

One of the biggest appeals of candles is their variety. Available in countless scents, wax types, and designs, there is a candle for every mood and aesthetic. Some candles are formulated with essential oils, offering aromatherapy benefits, while others focus purely on fragrance and ambience. The ritual of lighting a candle, enjoying the glow, and breathing in the scent is a simple luxury many people cherish.

Types of Scented Candles

1. Soy Candles: Made from natural soy wax, these candles burn cleaner and longer than traditional paraffin candles. They are eco-friendly and produce less soot. A great example is the Citrus Burst Candle, a refreshing blend of mandarin, lemon, and tangerine. It is perfect for adding a bright and uplifting fragrance to any room. Where to Buy: Dang Lifestyle , Price: ₦19,000.

2. Beeswax Candles: Known for their natural honey scent and air-purifying properties, beeswax candles burn longer and emit a warm, golden glow. The Brandied Oud Candle, infused with oud, brandy, and vanilla, embodies richness and warmth, making it a luxurious addition to any space. Where to Buy: Dang Lifestyle , Price: ₦16,000.

3. Paraffin Candles are the most common and affordable, offering a wide range of fragrances and colours. However, they may produce more soot than natural wax alternatives. The Richie Rich Candle, featuring notes of neroli, juicy red grape, and orange blossom, is a luxurious paraffin candle that delivers an elegant and sophisticated fragrance. Where to Buy: Dang Lifestyle , Price: ₦21,000.

4. Wood Wick Candles: These candles feature a wooden wick that crackles as it burns, creating the soothing sound of a fireplace while diffusing fragrance.

Ultimately, both diffusers and candles serve different purposes. TikTok user The Candle Brand explains it best: “Candles and diffusers serve two separate purposes. Candles are supposed to be enjoyed for the experience, the ambience, and the mood. It’s a lot of fragrance all at once, but with a diffuser, it’s meant to be a constant fragrance enjoyed continuously.”