Tired of The Rectangular Life? Try These Third Spaces To Make New Friends

Most people are stuck in the rectangular life; they wake up in the morning, go to their offices, go home, and on weekends, go to a religious gathering. It's a comfortable routine, but after a while, you begin to feel your social life is on autopilot: same four walls, same traffic, same faces. And if you are honest, you can't remember the last time you met someone new outside work or family obligations . That's where third spaces come in. Coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg , third spaces are the places where community, friendships, and connections can form. They're parks , cafes , libraries, co-working spaces, and cultural centres that give you some space to breathe, socialise, and make you feel like you belong. If you're tired of the rectangular routine, here are some of the third spaces in Lagos where you can swap screens for conversations and possibly find your next set of friends.

1. Co-working Spaces

Remote working and entrepreneurship have made co-working spaces more than just offices with good Wi-Fi. They've become hubs for creativity, networking, and collaboration. In Lagos, places like Regus give you more than a desk; they provide you with access to a vibrant community of professionals who are open to collaborating and discussing ideas informally. Whether you're signing up for membership or reserving a dedicated desk, this space is designed to help you work smarter and expand your network. How you can try it at Regus: Day coworking if you need a flexible solution.

Coworking memberships for frequent access.

Dedicated desks when you're ready to have your own permanent space. To access Regus' coworking plans, call +2342012279049 or visit their website to ask for a quote.

2. Parks & Outdoor Spaces

If Lagos had a reset button, its parks would be it. Parks aren't necessarily where you go for children's playdates or lovers' picnics only; they're also low-key settings where you get to engage with others easily. Take Muri Okunola Park on Victoria Island. By day, it's filled with office workers on their lunch break, gym buffs, and youthful crowds sprawling under the shades of the trees. During the weekends, it's a hotspot for live concerts, pop-up stores, and cultural festivals. Perfect for engaging in conversations that don't start with "so, what do you do?" On the mainland, Ikeja's Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park is one of the popular spots for hangouts and small community events. Whether for fitness classes, spoken word nights, or picnics, there is something about these outdoor spaces that makes you feel calm and accessible.

3. Community Centres

The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History is one of Lagos' gems. It's more than a museum; it's a community space where you learn, share, and meet people who are interested in the same things as you. For N5,000, you can spend a day immersed in art, exhibitions, and history. The centre is open from Wednesday to Monday (10:00 am – 6:00 pm) and closed on Tuesdays for maintenance. Whether you are attending a cultural event or just visiting to view the exhibitions, you might find yourself having engaging and thought-provoking conversations about history and culture. To plan a visit, check their website for upcoming events and exhibitions that might spark your interest, and maybe you might find new friends.

4. Bookstores

If you’d rather trade small talk for quiet nods over bookshelves, bookstores are your haven.

At Ouida, located at 34 Ajanaku Street, Ikeja, Lagos, you don't just buy books, you join a community. The venue regularly hosts book readings and author meet-and-greets.

Similarly, Book Nook, located at Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, offers a warm environment for book lovers who want more than a sale. The great thing about bookstores as third spaces is that they provide a shared context. You don't have to sit there and wonder how to break the silence; the book you're reading or the one on the shelf does it for you.

5. Cafés & Coffee Shops

There is also something about the smell of freshly brewed coffee that makes conversation flow more naturally. Café culture in Lagos has evolved into the perfect breeding ground for connections and meaningful social gatherings.

Cafe One in Lekki serves as both a coffee shop and a co-working space. It's not unusual to see people holding business meetings in one corner while others are having a get-together with friends in another. That blend of work and leisure activity makes it a vibrant third space. Cafe One is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 8 pm and on the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 11 am to 8 pm.

If you are on the mainland, the Bourbon House Café, located at 29 Isaac John Street, Ikeja, is also a good spot. The cosy ambience makes you want to sit back, drink coffee, and have great conversations, whether it's about work, books, or Lagos traffic. They are open from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 11 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 11 pm.