5 Top Public Parks to Host Events in Lagos + How to Book Them

Finding a proper event venue in Lagos can be confusing, especially if you're looking for an affordable, scenic space that’s also accessible. However, Lagos isn’t short on public parks that offer beautiful greenery, open-air layouts, and event booking options. If you’re planning an outdoor-themed wedding, a brand activation, work retreat, or a weekend hangout , these five Lagos parks should be on your list. Below, we break down the best parks for hosting events in Lagos, what makes each special, and how to book them.

1. Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park (JJT Park), Alausa, Ikeja

This ultra-modern park in Alausa was named after three former Lagos State governors: Mobolaji Johnson, Lateef Jakande, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was designed as a space for relaxation and social events. With over 21,000 square metres of green space, it’s perfect for picnics, photography, brand activations, and significant events. What makes it great: JJT Park features landscaped gardens, an aviary with exotic birds, an African flags display, and even a life-sized chessboard. The layout is ideal for group activities, live performances, and photo shoots. How to book Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park (JJT Park): Visit the LASPARK website and create an account. Fill out the booking form, stating your event type, date, and time. Payment must be made within 48 hours, and events must be booked at least two days in advance. Exclusive use fee: ₦2,750,000 for up to 4,000 guests

2. Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Ikeja

Also located in Ikeja, this park was named after former Lagos military governor Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu and opened in 2014. It's a spacious, well-kept area with facilities supporting leisure and structured events. What makes it great:

You’ll find a tennis court, basketball court, shaded seating areas, and a vast green field perfect for relaxed gatherings or corporate setups. It’s close to JJT Park, making it an ideal alternative if the latter is fully booked. How to book Ndubuisi Kanu Park: Booking is done through the LASPARK website. Currently, only brand activation slots are available, and they go for ₦1,000,000. Follow the same sign-up and payment steps used for JJT Park.

3. Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island

Located in the heart of Victoria Island, this park offers a serene, clean space for upscale events. It’s a favourite for wedding ceremonies, music festivals, video shoots, and art installations. What makes it great: Lush lawns, floral scenery, and an accessible island location make it a prime spot for events that need a central, high-end feel without the cost of a private venue. It can host both intimate and large crowds. How to book Muri Okunola Park: Head to the LASPARK portal, sign up, and fill in your event details. Book at least two days in advance and complete payment within 48 hours. Exclusive use fee: ₦1,600,000 for up to 3,000 people

4. Freedom Park, Lagos Island

Freedom Park is a one-of-a-kind venue, a converted colonial prison turned cultural landmark. Designed by architect Theo Lawson, it now serves as an arts and events hub, preserving Nigeria’s history while offering space for modern-day celebrations. What makes it great:

Beyond its historical relevance, Freedom Park hosts concerts, stage plays, poetry events, art exhibitions, and festivals. It has picnic areas, a basketball court, and green lawns, making it great for cultural and entertainment-focused events. How to Book Freedom Park Call 0809 500 6567 for direct booking or event inquiries. Fees vary depending on the type and scale of your event. Freedom Park has a flexible model, so reach out early to get your slot. Visit their Instagram page to get a feel of what they offer.

5. Lekki Conservation Centre, Lekki

If you want your event surrounded by nature and wildlife, Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) is your go-to. This eco-park is home to Africa’s longest canopy walkway and offers a unique mix of outdoor adventure and conservation vibes. What makes it great:

Monkeys, birds, reptiles, and lush wetlands give your guests something to explore. It’s perfect for nature-themed events, corporate retreats, wellness events, or proposal shoots. How to Book Lekki Conservation Centre For bookings or guided tours, call 0706 955 7736 or WhatsApp 0906 546 0479. They’ll explain availability, fees, and event guidelines. Also, go through their Instagram to get a feel of what they offer.