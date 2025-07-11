No matter how solid your car is, it won’t go far without engine oil. It lubricates the moving parts of your engine, reduces friction, cools the engine, and prevents sludge or dirt buildup. A 4-plug engine car is a vehicle that utilises a 4-cylinder engine, with each cylinder equipped with one spark plug, hence the name “4-plug”. These engines are common in compact and mid-size cars, especially in Nigeria. If you drive a Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, or Nissan Altima, chances are, you’re driving a 4-plug engine car. They’re popular for being fuel-efficient and easy to maintain. Using the wrong type of oil for your 4-plug engine car can cause your engine to wear out faster, especially in Nigeria’s hot climate and traffic-heavy cities. So, picking the right oil matters a lot. Here are some of the best engine oils for 4-plug engine cars in Nigeria, broken down in a way you’ll understand.

1. Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil (5W-30 or 0W-40)

This is a top-tier, fully synthetic engine oil. It keeps your engine running smoothly in extreme conditions, prevents engine sludge and build-up, and reduces wear and tear. Its synthetic formulation flows easily through the engine, reaching all moving parts quickly, even at start-up. It can be used for newer cars or for anyone who is driving long distances. It also works well for Japanese cars like Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. Older engines already leaking oil shouldn’t use it, as it may be too thin and could worsen leakage. Other features: Extends the time between oil changes (up to 10,000km or more).

Slightly more expensive, but worth it for engine protection. Price: ₦24,000. Where To Buy: Shop 24 Hours Market .

2. Total Quartz 9000 Energy 5W-40

This is a fully synthetic oil from Total, one of Nigeria’s most popular fuel and lubricant brands. It can withstand high temperatures without breaking down. It also helps your engine run efficiently and improves fuel economy. The synthetic formula creates a strong oil film that doesn’t thin out easily, even when your engine is extremely hot. Modern petrol or diesel cars, especially European models like Peugeot, Renault, or Volkswagen, can use this oil. It’s also suitable for turbocharged engines, while it might not be suitable for old engines or carburettor cars not designed for synthetic oils. Price: ₦11,700. Where To Buy: Shop My Oil Change Total Energies .

3. Shell Helix Ultra 5W-40

The Shell Helix Ultra 5W-40 is a premium synthetic oil made from natural gas, which gives it a purer base than most crude oils. It deeply cleans the engine while it runs, prevents engine knocking, improves performance, and may reduce noise from older engines. Its PurePlus technology provides better protection and keeps your engine clean from the inside out. It’s better suited for luxury or performance-driven cars like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, or Lexus. It’s also suitable for high-mileage engines that still perform well. Price: ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jiji .

4. Toyota Genuine Motor Oil 5W-30

This is the manufacturer-recommended oil for Toyota vehicles, especially 4-plug sedans and compacts. It keeps Toyota engines running like they did when new and maintains the car’s fuel economy. It’s designed specifically to match Toyota models' engine design, materials, and performance needs. Any Toyota 4-plug engine user (Corolla, Camry, Yaris, etc.) can use this oil. It also works well for both new and fairly old engines. Cars that don’t belong to the Toyota family should consider using other oils, as they may serve your car better. Price: ₦44,000. Where To Buy: Shop 8 Required .

5. Castrol GTX Magnatec 10W-40

This semi-synthetic oil with unique “magnetic” molecules protects your engine from the moment you start it. It reduces engine wear by up to 75% during start-up. It also forms a protective layer on engine parts, and can handle short trips and stop-start driving better than most oils. The oil’s magnetic molecules cling to engine components, which provide instant protection. Note that never cars with high-performance engines might benefit more from full synthetic oils than this oil. Price: ₦3,500 - ₦629,909. Where To Buy: Shop Eterna Plc .