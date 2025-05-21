You know those really aesthetic cars we see all over our TikTok and Instagram feeds with soft neon glows, spotless dashboards, and interiors that scream ‘main character energy’? Well, the difference between those dreamy rides and every other regular car on the road lies in a straightforward secret: car accessories.

Car accessories aren’t just decorative trinkets. They’re transformative practical touches here and there that elevate your driving experience. From creating a soothing ambience with soft lighting, adding support to your seats, or turning your backseat into a complete entertainment zone, accessories can turn even the most basic vehicle into your personal paradise.

Here are seven must-haves to bring the luxury, comfort and convenience of a first-class cabin right into your car.

1. Interior Car LED Strip Lights with App and Remote Control

Forget boring drives, this is how you set the mood. These LED interior strip lights come with an app and RF remote control, so you can switch between 16 million colours and 29 modes at the tap of your finger. You can get a mellow glow for a car date or rave-ready lights for a solo karaoke session.

Music Mode is where it gets really fun with the built-in microphone that makes your lights dance to the beat. It’s a full sensory experience. It also fits nearly every car, SUV, RV or even boat, and the fibre optics can be bent or cut to suit your space. Price: $20.39. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Lumbar Support Pillow

Driving shouldn’t come with a side of back pain. 20 doctors have developed this memory foam cushion to support every curve of your spine. The fast-rebound memory foam allows micromovements so your posture adjusts naturally, while the moisture-wicking.

Fresh-Touch cover keeps you cool with no back sweat as you drive around. It fits seats up to 32 inches wide and is machine-washable. 98% of users say they feel less tension, and you might even look forward to traffic. Price: $26.79. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Wired to Wireless CarPlay Adapter for iPhone

If your car has wired CarPlay and you’re still tethered to a cable, you must get this black adapter. Just plug it in (no app needed), and your CarPlay will transform into a wireless system. It allows you to stream music, access Siri, navigate, and take calls without taking your phone out of your bag.

It’s also compatible with iPhones from the 6 upwards (including iOS 16), and it works via USB or Type-C and makes your dashboard feel instantly more modern. Price: ₦64,760. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

4. REDTIGER Dash Cam with 4K+1080P Dual Recording

With front and rear 4K+1080P recording, superior night vision, and a 170° field of view, the REDTIGER dash cam captures every detail as you drive around. It has WiFi and app control, so you can instantly download footage or share clips from the Redtiger app.

It even tracks your route with built-in GPS and has 24-hour parking monitoring (a hardwire kit is needed). Peace of mind has never looked so high-definition. Price: $89.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. MagSafe Wireless Charger (2-Pack)

Your phone deserves a charging setup that’s as sleek as your car. This 15W magnetic wireless charger snaps onto your iPhone with perfect alignment. It’s fast-charging gives you 50% power in just 30 minutes, and it’s designed with silent breathing LEDs that won’t disturb you at night.

It can also detect overheating or overcharging and automatically shut off. Each pack includes two chargers and all the cables you need. Price: $13.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

6. Car Headrest Backseat Phone & Tablet Holder

You need this car phone and tablet holder for parents, frequent road trippers, or anyone who loves a screen binge on long drives. The holder secures devices from 4.5 inches to 11 inches, including phones, tablets, and even the Nintendo Switch.

It also rotates 360° for perfect viewing. It’s easy to install between any headrest and is padded with silicone grips to avoid scratches. With this gadget, you can easily have hands-free movie marathons, TikTok scrolls, or even e-reading on the go. It’s basically your car’s now a mobile cinema. Price: ₦4,500. Where To Buy: Shop Eng Stores .

7. Boss Audio Systems 616UAB Car Stereo with Bluetooth

Not vibing with your current sound system? Swap it out for the Boss 616UAB stereo. This Bluetooth-enabled system lets you stream Spotify or Apple Music straight from your phone, take calls, and even hook up old-school USBs or AUX cables. No CD drive necessary. With 50W power across four channels and built-in EQ controls, it turns your car into a concert hall on wheels and you can jam to your favourite music. Price: $32.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .