Date Ideas and Places to Go Under 30k In Lagos

No matter where you are in your relationship, whether you're brand new, planning your wedding, or already married, it is important to keep the dates going. While fancy dinner dates are great, they can get boring and pricey. That's why having some low-cost date ideas can be a lifesaver. Quality time with your love interest without spending a ton, despite the inflation? Yes, please!

With these date ideas and places to go under 30k, funds shouldn’t stop you from making memories anymore. Whether it's your first date or you’ve been together for years, here are unique ideas and places for fun and unique experiences that will wow your partner.

1. See Live Comedy Shows

Want a fun and budget-friendly night out? Check out live comedy shows! They're generally less expensive than other performances and always a good time, filled with laughter. Even if the comedian isn't having their best night, you're still likely to have a blast. A Billion Laughs and Laughter Cave hosts consistently funny and affordable comedy shows!

2. A Library Date Where You Exchange Book Recommendations

How about swinging by the library and picking out some books for each other? It's free and makes for a fun, unique date experience. You could exchange swoon-worthy Nigerian romance novels , books you loved as kids, or even something you're currently reading. Here are some free libraries around Lagos that you can check out with your partner!

3. Choose a Book and Read to Each Other

Like with the last idea, grab some erotic reading from any of these free libraries around you in Lagos and take turns reading to each other. This date idea is guaranteed to have you in the mood before you can say "once upon a time."

4. Go Down Memory Lane With Old Photo Albums

Reminiscing over your old pictures and sharing funny stories from your childhood and teenage years can be a lot of fun. It's also a fantastic way to connect on a deeper level and get to know each other better.

5. Try Out New DIY Recipes

Preparing meals from a new DIY recipe can be a fun and affordable date idea, even if you aren't an experienced cook. Foodstuff Store has budget-friendly deals if you're concerned about the cost of ingredients.

6. Time To Touch Grass

Picnics make for a romantic and budget-friendly date, especially on a nice day. Just pack some good food and drinks, grab a blanket, and find one of Lagos's affordable yet picturesque picnic spots . Entry fees usually range from ₦500 to ₦2000, but some are free! Bad weather? No problem. Just set up an indoor picnic in your living room.

7. Take Dance Lessons Together

If you're looking for a unique date idea that doesn’t cost much, consider taking a dance class together. Even (or especially!) if you have two left feet, learning some new moves can still be a fun and memorable experience. Plus, you'll be able to show off your skills at the next event you both attend. Here are 5 spots in Lagos for dance classes to check out. I recommend calling ahead to inquire about class schedules and pricing.

8. An Ice Cream Date at the Ice Cream Factory

Looking for a sweet and affordable date idea? Head to Ice Cream Factory with your special someone and indulge in a variety of delicious ice cream flavors for under ₦20,000. With a romantic atmosphere and multiple locations across Lagos , it's the perfect spot for a memorable date.

9. Tried Fun Grocery Shopping Together?

Grocery shopping doesn't have to be boring! Make it a fun date by splitting the list and racing through the store, or enjoy a stroll “down the aisle” together. (not that aisle; the store’s aisle). You've got plenty of options, like Bokku, Spar, Justrite, and Shoprite. If you're looking for a tip, Pulse Picks suggests Bokku Mart right now for product availability and low prices.

10. Cowork Together

If you and your partner work remotely and have busy schedules, consider spending a day together at a cosy coworking space. Remember to take breaks throughout the day to enjoy snacks and lunch together. Try any of these affordable co-working spaces in Lagos for a comfortable and productive experience.

11. Create a Playlist For Two

Times have changed since you exchanged mixtapes with your crush or sat by the radio for hours to record your favourite songs. With streaming services like Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify, etc., you can now effortlessly create a playlist that captures your relationship journey on any streaming platform.