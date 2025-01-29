Anyways, Valentine’s Day is coming, and if you would like to celebrate it with your partner, situationship, or girlfriends, you’ve come to the right place. When you think of date night, I bet a few images pop up in your mind: fancy dinners, a visit to a game arcade, or weekend getaways.

If your idea of the perfect evening involves deep conversations over wine or an at-home spa/skincare night, a few essentials can amp up the overall experience.

I have compiled a list of romantic ideas for indoor dates that will help you make the most of the day of love and create great memories with your loved one(s).

Movie Night

Movie night, popularly called “Netflix and Chill,” is a timeless classic for a reason. It's a low-effort, yet incredibly effective way to spend a romantic evening. Choose a film you both will enjoy – maybe a funny comedy, a thriller, or even a feel-good rom-com. And as a Korean drama fanatic, I personally recommend My Dearest for romance and The Worst of Evil for a crime action thriller series.

It's all about choosing a film that will bring up conversations and laughter. There’s also no need to dress up as comfy pyjamas are encouraged. To make it fun, you can prepare snacks ahead like popcorn, or chocolate-dipped fruits.

Cook or Bake Together

Why dine out when you can stay home and whip up a five-course meal for a fraction of the cost? Browse recipes from your favourite chefs on YouTube or open up a cookbook and have a night filled with delicious food and meaningful conversation.

Team up with your partner and have them chop vegetables while you take charge of the actual cooking. The most important thing is to create something special together.

Wine or Beer Tasting

Going to a brewery or for wine tastings is a cute date idea, but they can be pricey, so why not save money (and drink responsibly) by organising your own at home? Grab a selection of locally brewed beers , or wines and pour yourself a glass of wine while enjoying some quality time with your partner.

Igbadun Beer

Igbadun is a Nigerian-owned brewery that uses 100% Nigerian ingredients. “Igbadun” is a Yoruba word that roughly translates to enjoyment which is what Valentine’s Day should be all about.

Try their Early Weekend beer which is described as a semi-sweet honey wine made with local honey and has been aged for three months. It has 12% alcohol content. Price: ₦5,000. Where To Buy: Shop Igbadun Brewing.

Martinelli’s Sparking Apple Cider Non-alcoholic Wine

This is a non-alcoholic wine that is made from 100% homegrown apples, vitamin C and it contains no water or sweeteners. Price: ₦10,800. Where To Buy: Shop Naija Liquor .

Lamothe Parrot Classic Red Wine

This French wine is sweet and fruity with tasting notes of cherries, raspberries, cinnamon and jasmine. It has an alcohol percentage of 8%. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Naija Liquor .

Isolabella della Croce Moscato d’Asti White Wine

If you’re planning a cozy Valentine’s date at home, Isolabella della Croce Moscato d’Asti is the kind of wine that makes the evening feel extra special. It’s a little on the pricey side, but the taste? Light and sweet without being overwhelming.

Moscati d’Asti is known for their sweet fragrant wines and their Isolabella della Croce white wine is a stellar pick. This wine is citrusy and zesty with a pale yellow colour. It has a 5.5% alcohol content. Price: ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop Naija Liquor .

Sip And Paint

Forget going to an art exhibition, Sip & Paint is all about unleashing your inner “artist” (or, let's be honest, giving it a try anyway) in the comfort of your own home. You can find tons of step-by-step tutorials online, even some that are beginner-friendly. And the good news is, you don't really need fancy, expensive art supplies to get started.

A few basic paints, some brushes, and some canvas or paper will do the trick. Essentially, it's about the experience, not creating a masterpiece (not like that is discouraged). This Do-It-Yourself (DIY) sip and paint kit from Justpaint NG has all the essentials you’ll need. They have a regular couples DIY box and a Valentine couple DIY box which contains two plain or pre-drawn canvases, two wooden easels, four brushes, two disposable aprons, two paint pallets, five acrylic paint colours, and painting instructions.

The only difference between the two boxes is the latter has one pack of chocolates and two wine servings. Price: ₦30,000 (Regular Couples DIY Box). Price: ₦40,000 (Valentine Couple DIY Box). Where To Buy: Shop Justpaint_ng.

Board Games or Card Games

Board games and card games are a fantastic way to have a fun, low-cost date night. It might seem unconventional, but pulling out a board game or a deck of cards is a super easy way to create a fun atmosphere at home. It's all about being creative, witty and having a good giggle.

Price: ₦6,300. Where To Buy: Shop Studio Concierge .

Think about the kind of games you both enjoy. For a laugh, you can try something silly and fast-paced. If you're feeling more thoughtful, a strategy game could be the perfect way to spend some quality time, or perhaps a truth or dare game if you’re feeling bold and daring. It's all about having fun either way.

Plus, if you get into a heated debate (and let's be honest, who doesn't love a friendly argument when playing games?), you can always blame the game for any temper tantrums. Price: ₦7,500. Shop Gidi Games .

Indoor Picnic or Living Room Picnic

Forget going to the park because an indoor picnic, or living room picnic as we might call it, can be just as magical and romantic, if not more so. You can even consider making it a themed picnic.

Some examples are a French picnic with crusty bread, cheese, and wine or a Mexican feast with tacos and salsa. The options are endless. Set the mood with LED lights, candles, and a pretty tablecloth. Even a simple picnic basket or some nice napkins and plates will do the trick. (Also, you don’t need to worry about insects or the ever-changing and surprising Nigerian weather.)

At-Home Spa/Skincare Night

I know that you have probably seen and "awww"-ed at a video or two on TikTok where girls do full on skincare routines on their boyfriends’ faces. But this Valentine’s Day, it’s not enough to just like and scroll pass, but to actually have a spa night of your own with your partner.

Think face masks (bananas and honey are surprisingly effective), some soothing aromatherapy candles and music, and maybe even some nice bath salts or Epsom salts for a soak. You can find great recipes for homemade scrubs and masks online, and it's a fun activity to do together. Even if you don't have a huge spa kit, some simple DIY face masks and a hot shower can have a big impact. You can even give each other massages or take turns applying the treatments.

Try Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Lavender Soothe & Sleep Foaming Bath. It is made with pure Epsom salt which rejuvenates achy muscles, and lavender which helps to relax your mind. You can pour it under running water to create a bubble bath experience that you and your partner can enjoy together before calling it a night. Price: ₦12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Zuba Online Mall .

Uncover Multipack Sheet Mask Bundle

Uncover Skincare has a sheet mask bundle that has three sheet masks. They are their Green Tea Detoxifying Sheet Mask, Vitamin C Brightening Sheet Mask, and Aloe Vera Calming and Soothing Sheet Mask. Indulge in these skincare goodies for 20 minutes for juicy, plump skin. Price: ₦10,800 (from ₦12,000). Where To Buy: Shop Uncover Skincare .