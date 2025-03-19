Bokku Mart vs. Spar: Which One Offers the Best Shopping Experience?

Packing and Nylon Bags: One thing to note is that at both Bokku Mart and Spar, you must buy a nylon bag if you need one to pack your groceries. While this might seem inconvenient, it is in line with the Lagos State Government’s initiative to phase out plastic bags in favour of more sustainable options. If you’re shopping there, it’s best to bring your own bag or be ready to buy one at checkout.



Store Layout & Customer Service: Spar is a larger supermarket chain with a well-organized store layout, making it easy to find products. The staff is also generally more available to assist shoppers. Bokku Mart on the other hand, while still offering good service, has a more compact setup that may not feel as spacious or premium as Spar.

