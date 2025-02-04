6 Swoon-Worthy Nigerian Romance Novels To Fall In Love With

An interesting thing I found while compiling this list is that almost all of them are written by women. And if you’re a bibliophile (a lover of books) or a cinephile (a lover of films), you’ll know romance novels written by women just hit differently.

As I Said What I Said podcast host, Jola Ayeye said, “One thing about Nigerian women is we achieve!!!” No truer words. This month, we celebrate love and we are counting down to Valentine’s Day, there is no better way to mark this month than to create a list of romance novels by our very own Nigerian authors.

From slow-burning romances to second-chance love, here are six romance novels by Nigerian authors that will make your heart flutter and keep you hooked till the very last page.

When Love Visits by Comfort Omovre

Some people wait their whole lives for love, while others never expect it to find them. At 31, Uju is thriving; she’s the CEO of a successful events company, surrounded by an amazing sisterhood, and content with her life. The one thing she’s never experienced? Romantic love. And she’s perfectly fine with that. Or so she thinks. Tade, on the other hand, is a hopeless romantic. After a devastating breakup, he swore off relationships to heal. Now, three years later, he’s back home for Christmas and ready to take another chance at love.

Fate brings Uju and Tade together on a dreamy night and sparks fly, but will the ghosts of the past allow them to embrace what’s right in front of them? This novel is perfect for anyone who loves stories of unexpected romance and emotional self-discovery. Price: ₦11,000. Where To Buy: Shop Book Peddler .

Stay With Me by Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀

Not your typical love story. Love is beautiful, but what happens when external pressures threaten to tear it apart? Stay With Me is a deeply emotional story that follows Yejide and Akin, a couple struggling with infertility in a society where having children is seen as a woman’s primary duty.

Desperate to conceive, Yejide tries everything under the sun. From medical consultations to spiritual pilgrimages. But when her in-laws insist on bringing in a second wife, her marriage spirals into a web of jealousy, secrets, and betrayal.

Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀’s powerful storytelling explores love’s fragility, the weight of societal expectations, and the sacrifices people make for those they love. This is a novel that will break your heart and piece it back together. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

Love Happens Eventually by Feyi Aina

Have you ever met someone who was perfect on paper, only to have feelings for someone else take you by surprise? That’s exactly what happens to Nifemi Ajayi. She’s single, not searching, and certainly not expecting to meet anyone at a family wedding. But a hospital trip introduces her to Dr. Esosa Aghomo, everything seems to align because he ticks every box on her checklist. Then her uncle, Toba, arrives at a family gathering looking more attractive and confident than she remembers.

When a shocking revelation about his parentage turns her world upside down, she begins questioning everything, including her growing feelings for him. If you love slow-burning, complicated love stories, this one’s for you. Price: ₦5,500. Where To Buy: Shop Flutterwave

Call Me Legachi by Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi

Legachi believes that love is all about effort, so when her long-term relationship starts to struggle due to distance, she moves to London on a scholarship, hoping to fix things with her boyfriend, Mezie. But nothing goes as planned. Not only does her relationship continue to deteriorate, but she finds herself struggling financially and juggling multiple jobs just to survive.

When she lands a job working for Dr. Roman, a charming single father, things take an unexpected turn. Suddenly, she’s questioning everything; her relationship, her choices, and her own heart. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

Akwaugo by Rosemary Okafor

Sometimes, love comes when you least expect it and when you’re least prepared. Tobe isn’t particularly excited about spending Christmas in his hometown, but everything changes when he meets Akwaugo, the most beautiful woman he’s ever seen. There’s just one problem; she’s already taken. Akwaugo has always done what was expected of her, but when she seeks Tobe’s help in a moment of desperation, emotions she never planned for start to surface.

One intimate encounter is enough to shake the foundations of everything she thought she wanted, forcing her to choose between duty and desire. This novel is the perfect pick for readers who enjoy forbidden romance and the thrill of unexpected love. Price: ₦8,000. Where To Buy: Shop Book Peddler .

Broken: Not a Halal Love Story by Fatima Bala

Love isn’t always straightforward, especially when culture and faith are involved. Fa’iza Mohammed was raised to be the perfect daughter, carrying the weight of her family’s honour and values. When she moves to Canada for university, she has no idea how much her life is about to change.

This is where Ahmad Babangida enters. A rebellious, charismatic first-born son of an ambassador. When their paths cross, their attraction is undeniable. But love for them isn’t simple. They must navigate the complex web of family traditions, religious expectations, and personal desires. Just when they think they’ve found a way to make it work, an incident from their past threatens to destroy everything. Price: ₦13,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

If you’re single, in a relationship, or just in the mood for a great love story, these books are the perfect companions for Valentine’s season. Each one offers something unique; heartfelt romance, deep emotions, second chances, or the thrill of enemies-turned-lovers.