Best Coffee Shops in Lagos for Your Caffeine Fix

Lagos may not be at the top of the global charts for coffee consumption, but the city still has a growing community of coffee lovers. If you’re here, you’re probably one of them, and this list is curated for you to find your tribe. From expertly brewed espresso to cosy hangout corners, these are some of the best coffee shops to check out this month.

What Makes a Great Coffee Shop?

Clean : No one wants to walk up to a dirty place that probably smells, only to take a sip of coffee from a mug that looks like it wasn’t washed properly. Cleanliness is attractive, and well-maintained cafes instantly make you feel at ease. They show attention to detail.

Service : Warm, attentive staff can completely shape your experience. Great coffee shops are known for welcoming baristas who treat customers like regulars, even on their first visit.

Ambience : It’s never just about coffee. The best coffee shops create a setting that invites you to stay, read a book, get work done, or catch up with friends.

Quality Coffee: This one’s a no-brainer. A top-tier coffee shop prioritises the quality of its beans and brews. Comfort: Good seating, natural lighting, and work-friendly setups with power outlets make a great coffee shop a go-to hangout spot for quick meetings, casual time with friends, or solo recharge.

These are the qualities we looked for, and the following coffee spots in Lagos tick every box.

1. Cafe Neo, Victoria Island, Lagos

Café Neo in Victoria Island, Lagos, is a stylish and contemporary café in the heart of the city's commercial hub. Known for its sleek interior and welcoming atmosphere, it's a go-to destination for coffee lovers, remote workers, and casual meetups. The cafe serves a selection of freshly brewed coffee, teas, and other refreshing drinks alongside a menu of delicious pastries, each made fresh and served with prompt, friendly service. The calm atmosphere makes it ideal for working in peace or meeting up with friends without excessive noise. Reliable WiFi, comfortable seating, and plenty of natural light give the space an easygoing, productive feel.

2. Art Cafe, Victoria Island, Lagos

Art Cafe is one of Lagos's most beloved coffee spots. It offers an artsy atmosphere and a menu that continues to improve. It is well-known for its rich filtered coffee and homemade frappuccinos. The cafe now boasts an expanded selection of organic teas, sandwiches, pastries, and even lamb chops. The charm of Art Cafe goes beyond the menu. The in-house art gallery adds a unique, creative touch to the space, offering something beautiful to take in while you savour your drink. With warm lighting and cosy seating, Art Cafe invites you to stay a little longer. It's a must-visit and one of the top places to check out in the city.

3. Top Beans

Also located in Victoria Island, this cafe offers a diverse selection of brewed coffee from around the world. They excel in customer service, take feedback seriously, and continually work to improve the experience. The cafe’s interior features a modern aesthetic and minimalist yet thoughtful decor, keeping things simple yet stylish. It’s the kind of place that feels both current and inviting. While convenient parking is available, please note that it’s paid, so plan accordingly if you drive. They offer various breakfast options on the menu, making it the perfect place to start an active morning. Top Beans also serves coffee-infused desserts, making it a go-to destination for all your caffeine cravings.

4. Mai Shayi Coffee Roasters, Lagos

For a truly raised coffee experience rooted in quality, Mai Shayi Coffee is one of Lagos' standout speciality cafes. Founded in 2019 by Ibrahim Samande, the brand is on a mission to showcase Nigeria’s place in the global coffee conversation. Mai Shayi offers a curated selection of premium Arabica beans sourced from celebrated coffee-growing regions, including El Salvador, Colombia, East Africa, and Nigeria’s own Jos Plateau, where they exclusively roast the rare Blue Mountain variety. They offer a menu featuring signature espresso-based drinks, single-origin brews, and expertly roasted blends. It's a safe space for coffee lovers and casual sippers alike. If you're looking to experience top-tier craftsmanship and support a proudly Nigerian brand, Mai Shayi should be at the top of your list.

5. Dulce Cafe & Bakery, Ikoyi

Dulce Café and Bakery draw attention to its calm ambience, which is truly something special. The space is clean, well-lit, and thoughtfully designed, making it ideal for working, catching up with friends, or simply unwinding. Their coffee is smooth and affordable, making it accessible without compromising on quality. The food is visually appealing and satisfying, with a menu catering to a wide range of tastes. Stopping by for a casual meeting or a quiet moment alone? Dulce offers a welcoming environment you'll appreciate.