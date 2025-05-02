I still remember the first time I saw a charm bracelet and fell in love with it. Then I saw faux locs and thought to myself, “Oh, I could add some cowry shells to this!” Gradually, I found myself adopting an eccentric style and later realised it was related to a culture – Bohemianism.

Bohemianism is a subculture, lifestyle, and artistic movement characterised by unconventionality and free-spiritedness. It originated in Paris and found expression through artists and intellectuals inspired by the nomadic Romanians from the Bohemian region of Eastern Europe. Bohemianism is a subculture, lifestyle, and artistic movement defined by free-spiritedness and unconventional living. It originated in 19th-century Paris and was inspired by the nomadic Romani people from the Bohemian region of Eastern Europe.

From there, boho fashion was born. Once a symbol of rebellion and artistic freedom, it gained mainstream popularity through celebrity icons like Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Moss, fashion blogs that coined “boho chic,” and the explosion of festival culture (hello, Coachella). Today, it's more than a trend—it’s a personal and spiritual expression of style.



I’ve lost count of the times I’ve spent browsing through e-commerce stores for boho jewellery that suits my mood and personality, from feather-light earrings that flirt with your neckline to bold, earthy, and spiritual pendants that boost your confidence.

So, whether you're a seasoned boho babe, earthy girl, or a newbie drawn to boho fashion, you will find fabulous, exquisite accessories at the stores below.

1. Gems Craft Studios

The first time I stumbled on this store, I spent my entire afternoon scrolling through the catalogue. There’s hardly any jewellery piece you need that you won’t find – from a moon hair clip to a spiral arm cuff , beaded nose cuff, vintage flower necklace , and Bohemian waistbelt.

Gems Craft Studios offers high-quality, affordable boho fashion accessories that not only elevate your style but also perfectly match your vibe. Where to Shop: Bumpa .

2. Lucy’s Shop

Lucy's shop is for the girlies who feel like a princess. This store offers a selection of high-quality and durable accessories, including multilayer tassel charms, beaded bracelets, Turkish blue-eyed glass pendants, and metal leather bracelets for men .

Although this store doesn’t have versatile boho accessories, their charm bracelets will have you emptying your wallet. You will also find other accessories, such as classy press-on nails, a 6-piece set of hair accessories, and stylish hair clips, all at an affordable price. Where to Buy: Shop Lucy's Shop .

3. Hazel Jewellers

Hazel Jewellers is your go-to for ethnic and handmade jewellery. Beyond boho accessories, you'll find a colourful and aesthetically pleasing array of cultural, retro, and earthy accessories.

Regardless of your vibe, you will find something for you. There’s the geometric pattern wooden necklace for the earthy girl, the multilayer ethnic necklace for the culture lover, the bold beaded jewellery set for statement-making jewellery enthusiasts , ceramic beads for the old soul, and the ethnic seashell necklace for the spiritually connected. Where to Buy: Shop Hazel Jewellers

4. Charis Gems & Pieces

This store is what I’d like to call a home for the enlightened jewellery shopper – the ones with a third eye. If you lean toward boho fashion with a sprinkle of spirituality, you’ll love Charis Gems & Stone. Where to Buy: Shop Charis Gems & Stones .

5. Boho.ng

Boho.ng offers lovely beaded neckpieces and bracelets. Looking for pieces that do more than just sparkle? The jewelry is made to start conversations—whether it’s dainty rings that feel like a secret or bold earrings that steal the room.

From timeless classics to statement styles, everything we carry is curated to elevate your everyday look without trying too hard. Come find the one piece (or three) that feels like it was made just for you.



Where to Buy: Shop Boho

Now, a boho outfit is not complete without faux locs, and these Bohemian Goddess Faux Locs will do the job just fine.

It's priced at ₦ 11,000 per packet. For a full and stunning look, use two packets. For a glamorous statement look, use three packets. To gain a visual understanding of the required volume, the model above uses two packets. Where to Buy: Shop All Things Savvy .

Boho style offers an excellent way to express individuality and connect with a free-spirited aesthetic. From earthy gems to spiritual stones, the featured shops provide a diverse array of accessories to complete any look. Whether you’re drawn to vintage charm, handmade craftsmanship, or customisable pieces, there's a shop to cater to your unique taste.