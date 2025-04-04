How to Pick the Perfect Belt For Your Outfits

Aside from keeping your trousers or skirt in place, the right belt can transform an outfit from 0 to 100. It sharpens your appearance, elevates your style, and makes it more cohesive. Whatever vibe you choose, you can pick the perfect belt to elevate that outfit when you select the best options in the following areas.

Choose the Belt Material That Fits

The material of a belt is key to styling it for any outfit and determines how long it lasts. Here are some material options to consider when purchasing a belt. Exotic Leather: Leopard, lizard, or crocodile materials have a luxurious feel. They are rare to find except for second-hand items and can be pricey. But they are durable and comfortable to wear, perfect for elegant outfits.

Full-grain Leather: Belts from this material are highly durable and work well with business suits, dress shirts, and even smart-casual fits.

Faux Leather: Faux leather belts are made of artificial leather, unlike exotic leather, and full-grain leather is made from natural materials. They are budget-friendly and not durable, but they can last for a while with the appropriate care.

Canvas and Fabric Belts: These belts are perfect for everyday wear. They are lightweight and work well with casual and sporty looks.

Synthetic materials: Belts made from synthetic materials are durable and easy to maintain. They are not as classy as leather materials but are equally functional.

What Belt Colour Works For You?

Neutral belt colours are safe choices and beginner-friendly. Black, brown, beige, cream, and taupe are versatile colours that can easily be paired with other accessories. Meanwhile, bold and statement colours, such as yellow, green, and orange, accentuate the visual appearance of your outfit. Styling Tips: When purchasing belts in neutral colours, you can match the belt to your shoe colour to create a cohesive appearance. You can also use your shoes as a guide to determine what belt colour to buy. It can be safe to match your belt to your pants' colour, but if you're feeling adventurous, you can pair your pants with a contrasting or complementary belt colour.

Consider The Best Belt Buckle For Your Style

When buying a belt, it is essential to consider the type and colour of your belt buckle or any visible metal on your belt to make an informed decision. Here are some belt buckle options and how to style them.

Anchor Buckle

Anchor belt buckles have a bold, vintage feel that highlights the figure in a dress and elevates a casual outfit. They come in different sizes, shapes, and designs for versatile styling options. Anchor belt buckles are the perfect accessory for a classic or daring look.

Horseshoe Buckle

The curved shape of a horseshoe buckle gives off a trendy bohemian vibe. It is perfect for vintage outfits and outdoor activities.

Double Ring Buckle

Double-ring buckles come in different styles to fit any wardrobe. The classic designs are minimalistic and sophisticated for fitted dresses, skirts, formal events, or semi-formal looks. The bolder designs are perfect for statement outfits. The buckle has a versatile and adjustable design, which makes it ideal for all waist sizes and body types. This type of belt buckle comes paired with.

Reversible Buckle

A reversible belt buckle is a versatile, functional accessory that is perfect for any wardrobe. It allows you to switch between two sides and change your style. Whether you're looking for a formal or casual look, this belt buckle gives you just that. It can be paired with wrap dresses or casual jeans and is ideal for everyday wear.

Center Bar Buckle

A center bar belt buckle, also known as the H-buckle, is a popular option that pairs well with any outfit and event. It is popular for its simple and sophisticated design and durability. They rarely loosen and come in different sizes and materials.

Skinny Knot Buckle

A skinny buckle is fully adjustable and ideal for flowing outfits and informal occasions. It adds a soft, feminine touch to an outfit and improves its appearance.

Tip: Always match your jewellery to your belt buckle's finish or color. Consider the jewellery you wear often; if it's gold, your belt's buckle should also be gold. Keep this in mind when shopping for belts.

In Closing: Product Recommendations

Also, check out the following belts to find what works for you. These belts are made of leather and come in different versions, colours, and buckles.

1. Leopard Print Pattern Buckle Woven Belt

This belt is a UK size 8-12 with a center bar buckle and a leopard print design. It is available at Sojoee for ₦4,500.

2. Skinny Knot Belt

The skinny knot belt is a decorative accessory that enhances the appearance of an outfit elegantly. This belt is made of faux leather and has a knot buckle. It is available on Jumia for ₦6,159

3. Reversible Belt

This belt is a full-grain reversible leather belt in a colour that can be switched to match your fit and style. It's available on Accessorize for ₦40,300.

4. Korean Women's Casual Decorative Belt

4. Korean Women's Casual Decorative Belt