5 Kinds of Heels Women Need in Their Closet

Every woman requires a handful of must-have heels in their closet to make any outfit complete. The right pair of heels can work magic to elevate your outfit and exude confidence whether you're out for an evening in your city, going to church on weekends, on a date, or dressing for work.

The key is to own a variety of heels for different occasions and personal tastes. With these 5 types of heels in your closet, you’ll always be able to find the right vibe and comfort for any occasion.

1. Stiletto Heels

Stilettos exude sophistication and instill confidence in a woman. The long, thin heels are stunning, elongating the legs, providing a perfect posture, and giving you an effortlessly chic silhouette. They are ideal for formal events, exclusive clubs, weddings, church services, and upscale parties. You may need some practice to rock this heel, but it’s not as difficult as it seems.

How to Style

Pair with a cocktail dress for an evening occasion.

Match with a pencil skirt or fitted trousers for a corporate bossy look.

Pair with skinny jeans for stylish casual wear.

Pair with a monochrome outfit with black or nude stilettos for ease of stylish dressing.

Play with bright colors to introduce a splash of boldness into neutral-colored outfits.

Comfort Tips

Opt for cushioned insoles to reduce stress on your feet.

Choose a pair with ankle straps for added stability.

Wear them at home for a while before wearing them for longer hours.

Walk confidently, standing up straight and with shoulders relaxed to avoid discomfort.

Invest in the best quality materials, such as genuine leather, to prevent blistering.

2. Block Heels

Block heels are a versatile staple that offers comfort. They provide style and comfort, making them perfect for daytime use. The broad heel base provides improved weight distribution, resulting in less stress on the foot compared to stilettos. They may seem old school, but beautiful designs from known brands offer an aesthetic that matches every mood and outfit.

Block heels are easy to rock and ideal for formal and informal events. They can be worn to work, casual, and even semi-formal meetings. They provide the height aspect without sacrificing stability, making them an excellent choice for women who prefer comfort. Plus, she wouldn’t have to sacrifice her elegance.

How to Style

Wear with midi dresses for a chic but effortless look.

Wear with wide-leg trousers for an evening-out silhouette.

Wear with summer dresses for an easy chic style.

Wear with culottes or jumpsuits for a modern, sophisticated look.

Wear with ankle-strap block heels for a flattering and glamorous flair.

Comfort Tips

Look for cushioned soles to enhance comfort.

Select ankle straps or closed-backs for extra stability.

Select moderate heel heights for daily wear.

Select lightweight weights like leather or suede so that you're comfortable.

Play around with different heights to find your most comfortable walk.

3. Kitten Heels

If you gifted me a pair of kitten heels years ago, you would have gracefully worked your name into my black book. But recently, I’ve found them to be classy, aesthetically pleasing, and very comfortable. Now, I see the light!

Its lower heel provides a fashionable touch without the agonisingly high heel. These heels combine functionality and fashion, making them the choice of fashion-conscious women who require comfort. They are appropriate for office and evening events.

How to Style

Match with A-line dresses for a retro-cute look.

Pair with fitted blouses and trousers for office wear.

Pair with midi skirts for a casual chic allure.

Pair with fitted suits for a formal but easy office look.

Experiment pairing with printed kitten heels to add a fun, playful effect to your dress.

Comfort Tips

Use soft leather or suede finishes for increased flexibility.

Use styles with arch support to prevent irritation.

Use low-cut pairs to prevent rubbing against your heels.

Invest in cushioned footbeds for greater comfort when wearing them for long.

Choose a snug but comfortable fit to avoid slipping.

4. Wedge Heels

Wedge heels offer the best of both worlds: height and comfort. Stilettos weigh heavily in the front and back, but wedges transfer weight to the entire foot, making them ideal for extended wear. Wedges are ideal for everyday wear, vacations, and even for corporate girlies who prioritise comfort. They can add support and stability without losing style.

How to Style

Pair with maxi dresses or flowing skirts for a bohemian style.

Pair with denim shorts or jeans for a fun summer style.

Pair with jumpsuits for a comfortable yet fashionable outfit.

Opt for espadrille-type wedges for a beachy, relaxed look.

Choose neutral-colored wedges for an effortless chic, minimalist look.

Comfort Tips

Pair with soft-strapped wedges to prevent chafing.

Pair with cork or foam-type wedges for light comfort.

Avoid extremely high wedges that would cut into your ankles.

Choose adjustable strap styles for a more personalized and stable fit.

Choose breathable styles to keep feet cool in warm weather.

5. Heeled Ankle Boots

Heeled ankle boots are a must-have in colder climates and transitional weather. They provide warmth, support, and style and are like the “chameleons” of footwear, as they fit into any occasion. Opting for classic leather or trendy suede, ankle boots add a touch to any ensemble. Their comfortability makes them perfect to pair with all sorts of outfits, from informal to formal.

How to Style

Pair with skinny jeans and a cozy sweater for a casual style.

Pair with dresses and tights for a chic style.

Pair with leather leggings and a blazer for a rugged, fashionista style.

Pair with midi skirts for a trendy and stylish look.

Experiment with pointed-toe ankle boots for a sleek and lean-leg look.

Comfort Tips

Choose boots with cushioned insoles for extra support.

Choose chunky heels for added stability.

Ensure the fit is close but not so tight that it impairs movement.

Choose side-zip styles to facilitate easy putting on and taking off.

Wear moisture-wicking socks for dry, comfortable feet.

How to Choose The Right Heel For You

Choosing the right heel means balancing style and comfort. Consider your lifestyle, foot shape, and daily needs. For everyday wear, block or kitten heels offer stability and cushioning.

For special occasions, opt for elegant stilettos that enhance your look.

Experiment with different styles until you find the perfect pair that boosts your confidence and suits your taste. Match your heels with coordinating accessories. For example, classic pumps go well with a statement handbag, while block heels can be paired with a stylish watch or bracelets for a complete look.