6 Nigerian Cultural Festivals Worth Attending in 2025

In Nigeria, festivals preserve and promote our culture, traditions, and lifestyle. Think about the food we eat, our dance, the language we speak, and the way we dress. These things make us stand out from the rest of the world. As Nigerians, if there's something we do well, it is celebrating our culture – an honourable mention being the Ojude Oba 2024 . In this article, we check out the seven top cultural festivals you must attend in 2025.

1. Osun-Osogbo Festival

The Osun-Osogbo Festival is held 12 days from late July to early August at the Osun Sacred Grove. It honours Òsun, the Yoruba river goddess, through sweeping purification rites, relentless drumming and dancing, the lighting of a centuries-old sixteen-point lamp , [INSTAGRAM], and the mesmerising Arugba procession carrying offerings to the shrine. The entire activity is enchanting, with maidens and young men under the influence of spiritual forces and significant deities on display. Entry to the Sacred Groove is free, but small donations to shrine custodians or priests for support and prayers range from ₦1,000 to ₦5,000.

Accommodation

You can check out Royal Continental Suites and Apartments at 7 Alabama Street, Iyana-Offa Dada Estate, Osogbo. Priced at 31,640 per night for a room, the 3-star hotel offers a pool, free parking, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. Book Here .

Transportation

Fly into Akure or Ilorin Airports, then take a 2-3 hour road trip to Osogbo. This costs between 10,000 and ₦15,000. Local ride-hailing apps, such as Bolt, operate within Osogbo. Book with WakaNow

2. Ojude Oba festival (Ijebu Ode, Ogun State)

Photo Credit: FotoNugget .

Held on the third day after Eid al-Adha (locally known as Ileya), Ojude Oba (meaning “King's Forecourt") is a Yoruba festival that originated in 1890 as the Ita-Oba Festival, evolving into today's “regberegbe" (cultural age group) camaraderie. It was initially initiated to honour the Awujale of Ijebu land for Muslim converts to Islam. Still, it has since evolved into a popular and widely celebrated festival that welcomes people of all faiths to pay homage in dazzling traditional attire. The festival features horse riding, music, and gun salutes. Over the years, each regberegbe has upped the game on pageantry, with choreographed horse displays and communal unity as families parade past the palace gates. Date: Since Ileya runs from the 6th to the 9th of June, Ojude Oba would likely fall on 9 June 2025.

Accommodation

Check out Klulead Garden and Suites at 43 Erunwon Road, GRA Road, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. Their Deluxe room is priced at ₦40,000, and it includes breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a gym, satellite TV, and an on-site restaurant. Book Here .

3. Ibeji Festival (Igbo-Ora, Oyo State)

Photo Credit: FotoNuggets

The Ibeji Festival, also known as the World Twins Festival, is an event that celebrates Twins, triplets, quadruplets, and multiple births in Igbo-Ora. It is traditionally held in mid-October, but there is no specific date. With the highest twin-birth rate in Nigeria , Igboora is referred to as the Twins Capital. Fun fact: Some believe it is because the indigenes eat a lot of Ilasa (okra), while others think it is God’s blessing. The festival features twins of all ages in matching outfits parading in pairs, cultural dances and music, a talent show, oriki (traditional praise poems), and pageantry.

Accommodation

Check out Brybos Hotel and Suites at Local Government, behind Baba-Aso Hall Igbole, Igbo-ora, Oyo State. Price: ₦15,000. Book Here .

4. Durbar Festival – Ilorin

Photo Credit: Adeyefa Peters .

The Durbar Festival is a dazzling horseback riding parade that takes place at the end of Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan) and Eid al-Adha (Hajj Festival) across the northern emirates – especially in Ilorin, Zaria, Kano, and Katsina. This festival takes place at the forecourt of the Ilorin Emir's Palace. It features ornately dressed horses, mounted fanfare, and regal processions rooted in Hausa military traditions dating back to the 14th century. The dawn prayers give way to colourful processions of the Emir and mounted horse riders, as well as the Jahi salute, where riders charge forward and then stop abruptly before the ruler. Ceremonial shots, demonstrations of horsemanship in choreographed drills, and other rituals take place to express the culture’s essence and echo pre-colonial military readiness. Date: The second Durbar series typically happens around June 14-17, following Eid al-Adha. Attendance is free, but non-Muslim visitors are expected to dress modestly and respect local customs during prayers and processions.

Transportation and Accommodation

Fly into Ilorin International Airport and use ride-hailing services like Bolt and Uber to find your way around. For your accommodation, book a room at Purple Hills Hotel for ₦9,625 per night.

5. New Yam Festival – Onitsha

Photo Credit: Punch

Symbolising gratitude for the year's yam harvest, the New Yam festival , also known as Iri Ji, Ike Ji, Iwa Ji, Otute, Orueshi, or Idoma, depending on the dialect, brings families, farmers, and dignitaries together in feasting, masked dances, and Thanksgiving prayers. This festival dates back centuries among the Igbos and takes place annually at the end of June in Igbo communities (notably Onitsha, Anambra State). It features the first yam tasting after the chief priest's blessing, masquerade performances, and vibrant cultural parades.

Transportation

While a road trip is the best way to experience a place, it's often more convenient to fly in and book private cabs to your destination from the airport. Alternative Airlines offers affordable domestic flights within Nigeria. Book your flights here .

Accommodation

Check out Soprom Hotel & Suites LTD at Federal Housing Estate, Ogbatuluenyi Dr, Onitsha. Price: ₦35,000/night. Book a room .

6. Igue Festival

Benin City in late December explodes with the Igue Festival , a dynamic two-week festival that serves as Benin’s New Year Thanksgiving. Initiated by Oba Ewuare I to solidify royal power and protect the kingdom, this potent event features purification rituals, shrine offerings, and compelling ceremonial dances. Key events include the Ugie Erha Oba, where the Oba sanctifies the palace with sacred water, and the Ugie Ivb'Okun, a formal reception for merchant and craft guilds bearing gifts. The Igue Festival offers a profound insight into Benin's rich history and traditions. The festival isn't just pageantry but an expression of Benin's identity and principles, especially in the charitable sharing of food, drinks, and goodwill.

Accommodation at Lixbbor Hotels

Location: 4 Sakoponba Rd, Avbiama, Benin City.

Price: ₦7,350/night. Where to Book: Plisthub Booking .

In Closing: Tips to Enjoy These Festivals