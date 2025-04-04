Types of Belts for Ladies and How to Style Them

Have you ever worn an outfit and felt it looked better when styled with a belt? Belts do more than just hold a skirt or trousers in place. They are fashion accessories that elevate an outfit. From cinching the waist to adding aura and personality to an outfit, different types of belts enhance one's appearance when styled appropriately.

So, next time you have to choose a belt for your outfits, this list of belts in the right material and colour will help you do this and more. Also, follow the styling tips provided to elevate your outfit.

1. Skinny Belts

Skinny belts are perfect for elegant, tight-fitting dresses. They define the waist without taking attention away from the overall appearance. These belts elevate formal and semi-formal outfits to the overall look simply yet elegantly.

Recommended Materials and Colours

Choose high-quality leather or suede in neutral colours like beige, black, brown, or grey for easy matching.

Consider belts in contrasting colours for visual interest, and choose a small, simple buckle for a clean aesthetic. Price: ₦26,720 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

2. Maxi Belts

Maxi belts have a bohemian vibe and also define the waistline. They are perfect for long, flowing dresses.

Recommended Materials and Colours

Maxi belts are commonly made with soft leather materials but also made with fabric. Consider neutral tones like beige, brown, or black, and for a statement appearance, choose maxi belts with metallic details. Price: ₦5,400. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

3. Waist-Cinching Belts

Waist-cinching belts have one job that they do so well - to give you that snatched look. They cinch your waist, define your silhouette, and transform flowing or oversized outfits to look structured.

Recommended Materials and Colours

Choose a high-quality leather in classic black, navy, or brown tones. To contrast your outfit, choose belts in a brighter or deeper shade. Woven fabric is also an excellent choice for a bold and vibrant statement. Price: ₦6,000 Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

4. Chain Belts

Chain belts are edgy but chic. They have a modern, ultra-vibe, perfect for casual outfits.

Recommended Materials and Colours

Chain belts are usually made of steel. You can choose gold-plated, silver, or colored belts, but neutral and metallic finishes easily pair with other accessories. Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Shop Xtamaliy .

5. Lace-up Corset Belt

Just like a waist-cinching belt, a lace-up corset adds structure to your overall outfit and snatches your waist to give a flirtatious appeal.

Recommended Materials and Colours

Lace-up corsets are mostly made with leather materials, but for a statement look, you can opt for fabric materials like an Ankara corset belt. Price: ₦4,900 Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

6. Obi Belts

Obi belts are Japanese-inspired attire that can be paired with any wardrobe. They have different designs and can be worn with modern or traditional outfits.

Recommended Materials and Colors

They are made in smooth leather, satin, Ankara, silk, etc. Price: ₦13,310. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

7. Braided Belts

Braided belts have a relaxed boho vibe and can casually elevate an outfit.

Price: ₦8,600 Where to Buy: Shop CWW .

8. Classic Belts

Classic belts are timeless accessories that work with virtually any wardrobe to give a polished look. Choose high-quality leather in basic colours for easy pairing and durability.

Price: ₦26,720 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

Styling Tips To Ace Your Belt Game

These helpful tips will help you get the most out of your belts to elevate your overall look.