Types of Belts for Ladies and How to Style Them

Have you ever worn an outfit and felt it looked better when styled with a belt? Belts do more than just hold a skirt or trousers in place. They are fashion accessories that elevate an outfit. From cinching the waist to adding aura and personality to an outfit, different types of belts enhance one's appearance when styled appropriately.
So, next time you have to choose a belt for your outfits, this list of belts in the right material and colour will help you do this and more. Also, follow the styling tips provided to elevate your outfit.
1. Skinny Belts
Skinny belts are perfect for elegant, tight-fitting dresses. They define the waist without taking attention away from the overall appearance. These belts elevate formal and semi-formal outfits to the overall look simply yet elegantly.
Recommended Materials and Colours
Choose high-quality leather or suede in neutral colours like beige, black, brown, or grey for easy matching.
Consider belts in contrasting colours for visual interest, and choose a small, simple buckle for a clean aesthetic.
Price: ₦26,720 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.
2. Maxi Belts
Maxi belts have a bohemian vibe and also define the waistline. They are perfect for long, flowing dresses.
Recommended Materials and Colours
Maxi belts are commonly made with soft leather materials but also made with fabric. Consider neutral tones like beige, brown, or black, and for a statement appearance, choose maxi belts with metallic details.
Price: ₦5,400. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee.
3. Waist-Cinching Belts
Waist-cinching belts have one job that they do so well - to give you that snatched look. They cinch your waist, define your silhouette, and transform flowing or oversized outfits to look structured.
Recommended Materials and Colours
Choose a high-quality leather in classic black, navy, or brown tones. To contrast your outfit, choose belts in a brighter or deeper shade. Woven fabric is also an excellent choice for a bold and vibrant statement.
Price: ₦6,000 Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee.
4. Chain Belts
Chain belts are edgy but chic. They have a modern, ultra-vibe, perfect for casual outfits.
Recommended Materials and Colours
Chain belts are usually made of steel. You can choose gold-plated, silver, or colored belts, but neutral and metallic finishes easily pair with other accessories.
Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Shop Xtamaliy.
5. Lace-up Corset Belt
Just like a waist-cinching belt, a lace-up corset adds structure to your overall outfit and snatches your waist to give a flirtatious appeal.
Recommended Materials and Colours
Lace-up corsets are mostly made with leather materials, but for a statement look, you can opt for fabric materials like an Ankara corset belt.
Price: ₦4,900 Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee.
6. Obi Belts
Obi belts are Japanese-inspired attire that can be paired with any wardrobe. They have different designs and can be worn with modern or traditional outfits.
Recommended Materials and Colors
They are made in smooth leather, satin, Ankara, silk, etc.
Price: ₦13,310. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.
7. Braided Belts
Braided belts have a relaxed boho vibe and can casually elevate an outfit.
Price: ₦8,600 Where to Buy: Shop CWW.
8. Classic Belts
Classic belts are timeless accessories that work with virtually any wardrobe to give a polished look. Choose high-quality leather in basic colours for easy pairing and durability.
Price: ₦26,720 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.
Styling Tips To Ace Your Belt Game
These helpful tips will help you get the most out of your belts to elevate your overall look.
Match your belt to your bottom half to visually lengthen your legs. Avoid matching your belt to your top if you have a long torso.
Faux leather belts are standard but not durable. It is not a worthy investment if you want to buy belts that will serve you for a long time.
For formal occasions, match the colour of your belt to your shoes. Generally, choose a belt that complements your outfits or one that contrasts them without overspending.
Skinny Belts (1 inch or less) are perfect for fitted formal or semi-formal dresses. Medium belts (1-2 inches) work for most body types and define the silhouette without overwhelming the body frame or overall outfit. Wide belts (3 inches or more) are bold belts that best fit taller women with long torsos.
Belt placement can be a gray area, but it's quite simple. The most flattering way to wear a belt is directly on the natural waistline, the boneless area below the rib cage. But if you have a larger bust, you can place your belt slightly lower than your natural waist. This helps to break up the distance between your bust and waist. If you have a longer torso (a long waist), you should wear slightly higher belts to create a balanced body structure.
Your body shape also matters when it comes to belt placement. Skinny or medium-width belts worn on the natural waistline flatter an hourglass shape. While it's best to experiment with belts for straight or rectangle body shapes to find what fits, thin belts are best for short waists, and wide belts are best for long waists.