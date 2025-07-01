Foodie Finds: 3 New Places to Order Pancakes in Lagos

There’s something about pancakes that hits the spot. Fluffy, warm, and soaked in syrup, they’re no longer just a breakfast thing. From weekend brunch to late-night cravings, pancakes are becoming a Lagos essential. In 2025, new restaurants and cloud kitchens are stepping up their pancake game with creative flavours, generous portions, and reliable delivery. If you’ve ever Googled “where to order pancakes in Lagos”, this guide is for you. We’ve rounded up three new places to order pancakes in Lagos, perfect for foodies, brunch lovers, and anyone looking for delicious comfort food. These spots deliver across key parts of the city, and most offer online ordering via Chowdeck, Jumia Food, or direct from Instagram. Ready to meet your next pancake obsession? Let’s get into it.

1. Pancake Hub – Jibowu, Yaba

Pancake Hub is a popular pancake‑focused breakfast and brunch spot tucked away at 17 Jibowu Street, Jibowu, Yaba, Lagos. This outdoor café serves fluffy, home-made pancakes alongside sides like eggs, sausages, meatballs, chicken, pasta, smoothies, lemonade, and hot chocolate. The setting is an open‑air courtyard shaded by trees, casual, serene, and surrounded by greenery. Some of their top menu options include: Full Combo Meal – 4 pancakes, meatballs, sausage, spicy chicken wings, scrambled eggs, and a drink (hot chocolate or lemonade)

Pancake Meal – 3 pancakes with sausage, scrambled eggs, and meatballs They also offer chocolate‑chip pancakes, vegan options, and light smoothies. Prices range from roughly ₦3,000+, making it a budget-friendly pancake breakfast in Lagos. Opens every weekday from 08:00 AM – 03:00 PM, and Saturdays at 08:00 AM – between 01:00 PM and 04:00 PM depending on the day A small, family‑run outdoor courtyard café with rustic charm, shaded by trees, scattered tables, and often overlooked due to its hidden entrance behind an old building. It offers a serene alternative to the bustle of Yaba’s tech‑hub area.

2. Buttermilk NG – Lekki / VI

Buttermilk NG is a cosy café with outlets in Lekki and a newer branch on Victoria Island. It’s known for its warm, inviting atmosphere; wooden tables, soft lighting, and a menu that balances comfort food with brunch classics. Located at 124 T.F. Kuboye Road, Oniru, Lekki, the Lekki branch also delivers to parts of VI and Island via Glovo and Chowdeck. It opened its VI location in early 2025. Buttermilk NG serves thick buttermilk pancakes as part of a brunch-focused menu that includes waffles, milkshakes, and all-day breakfast dishes. It’s open daily from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, with a relaxed and family-friendly ambience, perfect for brunch or a late-night bite. Delivery is available, and dine-in seating is both indoor and al fresco.

3. Fluffy Stack – Surulere

Fluffy Stack is one of the top online pancake kitchens in Lagos. It is known for serving soft, fluffy pancakes, just as the name suggests. It is the perfect place for indulgent breakfast orders, family pancake boxes, and sweet treats like Nutella-filled stacks. Located in Surulere, Lagos, Fluffy Stack offers a variety of pancake options, including their popular Nutella Explosion Stack and Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes. For example, their Family Pancake Box has six large pancakes, syrup, toppings, and sides like hash browns or sausages. They also serve individual stacks like the Vanilla & Berry Cream or Mini Pancake. It operates primarily online and is open daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The pancakes are available for delivery via Jumia Food or direct pick-up from their Surulere kitchen.

What to Look Out for When Ordering Pancakes in Lagos

Before you tap “Order Now,” keep these things in mind to get the best value: Freshness: Pancakes taste best when warm and soft. Make sure the restaurant has quick delivery times or reheating instructions if needed.

Packaging: No one wants a soggy mess. Look for pancake brands that separate syrup and toppings from the stack.

Portion Size: Some pancake boxes include pancakes, while others add eggs, sausages, or extras. Check the menu for combo options if you want a full meal.

Delivery Reach: Most pancake delivery kitchens in Lagos operate within limited zones. Use Chowdeck or Bolt Food to check coverage for your area.

Flavour Variety: From classic buttermilk to plantain-based recipes, flavour matters. New spots tend to experiment, so try something new each time.

Pancakes Are the New Jollof