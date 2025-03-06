Get Baby-Soft Skin With These 8 Exfoliating Body Scrubs Under ₦20,000

By now, we all know the basics of showering, and you’ve probably already gotten your routine down and on lock, whether you’re a body wash, shower gel, or soap bar kind of person. Or maybe you’re even a sponge devotee, scrubbing away as if your life depended on it. But if you haven’t yet added an exfoliating body scrub to your shower lineup, you’re seriously missing out on a product that can get you closer to having baby-soft skin.

Our skin is constantly renewing. The outermost layer, the epidermis, undergoes a natural process called desquamation, where dead skin cells are shed and replaced by newer cells from the lower layers. This cycle typically takes about 28 to 40 days, but it slows down as we age. When dead skin cells accumulate on the surface, they can lead to dullness, rough texture, clogged pores, and dryness.

Exfoliating scrubs help speed up the shedding process by manually clearing off these dead skin cells, and revealing fresher, healthier skin underneath. At the heart of many scrubs are gritty ingredients, such as sea salts, sugar crystals, or pumice, that physically clear off dead cells. Salt Scrubs contain minerals like magnesium and calcium that detoxify and cleanse.

They’re great for rougher areas like elbows and feet but can be drying on sensitive skin. Sugar Scrubs, on the other hand, have smaller, more rounded granules that are gentler on the skin.

The best body scrubs don’t just leave you with silky-smooth skin; they also help with ingrown hairs, dry patches, and even breakouts. Many formulas go beyond manual exfoliation by incorporating AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) like glycolic and salicylic acid to keep pores clear and encourage skin cell turnover. And added nourishment from oils like jojoba, coconut, and shea butter, which ensure your skin stays hydrated post-exfoliation.

I have curated a list of the crème de la crème that won’t have your wallet wincing. Let’s explore our top picks, each with its own benefits:

1. Kuu Spa Turmeric Salt Scrub

This salt scrub harnesses the power of turmeric, a well-known skin-brightening ingredient, to even out skin tone and fade hyperpigmentation.

Created with milk powder, vitamin E, and AHAs, it exfoliates while nourishing, softening and brightening the skin over time. Plus, it has an herbal aromatic scent that makes your shower feel like a mini spa retreat. Price: ₦4,800 (from ₦6,000). Where To Buy: Shop Allure .

2. Kuu Spa Goat Milk Salt Scrub

Goat milk is a hidden gem in skincare. It is rich in lactic acid, vitamins, and fatty acids, and unlike other exfoliating acids, it deeply hydrates while gently exfoliating. The goat milk salt scrub is a veritable treat for those seeking a more nourishing approach.

This scrub’s fine-grained salt, combined with natural extracts, works to even your complexion and make your skin irresistibly silky smooth. Like its counterpart above, Kuu Salt Scrubs are one of the very few body scrubs that are affordable and highly effective. Price: ₦6,000. Where to Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

3. Dr Teal’s Restore and Replenish Pink Himalayan Salt Scrub

This scrub takes a dual approach by using pure Epsom salt with mineral-rich pink Himalayan salt. The result is a formulation that not only exfoliates but also soothes, thanks to the restorative powers of bergamot and sweet orange essential oils.

Enhanced with aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamin E, your skin will be left moisturised and invigorated after each use. It’s a brilliant body scrub for those days when you need a little extra TLC after a long week. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

4. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser

If you struggle with those stubborn little bumps on your arms and thighs (aka keratosis pilaris, or ‘strawberry skin’), this is the scrub for you. Strawberry skin, characterised by pores resembling a strawberry’s surface due to trapped dead skin and sebum (oil), can be a source of frustration.

Don’t fret because this KP Bump Eraser is formulated with glycolic and lactic acids, as well as pumice beads for physical exfoliation, this formula works hard to unclog pores and smooth out rough skin. Additionally, Bisabolol and vitamin E work in tandem to soothe and protect, so normal, dry, combination, or even oily skin types battling uneven texture can use this. Price: $34. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Customer review: “ Really helps with those bumpy arms. The feeling of exfoliation is great too, not too hard and not too soft. Just enough to feel that it’s actually doing something and working on smoothing your skin out. I’ve been using it for a few years now and it is a staple in my shower routine, looking forward to using the strawberry version that I just bought.”

5. Dove Brown Sugar and Coconut Body Scrub

Who could resist the tropical smell of coconut? Dove’s brown sugar and coconut body scrub smells like a tropical dream and feels just as luxurious. Made with ¼ moisturising cream, this whipped-texture scrub deeply nourishes while getting rid of any dead skin cells.

Plus, its pH-balanced, sulphate-free formula means that while you buff away dull, dry skin, you also leave behind a subtle, irresistible coconut scent. This is a sweet reminder that exfoliation can be effective and decadently delicious. Price: $7.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon.

6. Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub

There’s something inherently comforting about the warm, creamy scent of vanilla. It’s no surprise why it’s commonly found in many perfumes, and it’s the most loved scent in the world. This vanilla sugar scrub is a feast for the senses because it combines the exfoliating prowess of sugar with the moisturising benefits of shea butter.

Made with an array of natural oils including evening primrose, avocado, macadamia, and sweet almond, it polishes your skin. It leaves behind a lingering scent of smooth vanilla, warm sandalwood, and a dash of coconut cream. It’s a best-selling product for a reason. Price: $7.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Customer review: “This scrub is the only scrub I've repurchased more than once. It's that good! It adds the right amount of moisture to my skin and allows my creams and oils to stick. I'm a big fan of gourmand vanilla scents, but this one blew me away. It's so unique and unlike anything I've ever smelled. It's vanilla with a nice amount of floral. It's strong enough to stick after a shower. And it blends well with my body creams and fragrances. If you can get someone like me who likes gourmands to enjoy a fresh vanilla floral scent like this, you've done well!!”

7. Dove Macadamia and Rice Milk Body Scrub

If you have sensitive or redness-prone skin, the Dove Macadamia and Rice Milk Body Scrub might just be your new best friend. This creamy, whipped-texture exfoliant is a dream for those who find salt scrubs too harsh. It has an ultra-gentle yet effective formula that softens the skin without traditional scrubs' harsh grit.

It’s excellent for anyone with sensitive skin or a compromised skin barrier. It has a creamy formula that hydrates your skin after exfoliation, and it doesn’t leave a messy residue in the shower. Price: $7.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

8. Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub

A brilliant pick for mature or tired, dry skin, this scrub is packed with vitamin C to help brighten your complexion and boost elasticity. Including shea butter alongside a medley of nourishing oils ensures that your skin is soothed while you’re buffing away dullness. In addition, this body scrub is enhanced with the smell of grapefruit and aloe. Price: $7.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .