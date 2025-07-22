Owning a MacBook is a dream for many, and it’s not hard to see why, because Apple’s laptops are fast and reliable. They have stunning Retina displays, intuitive macOS software, seamless ecosystem integration with iPhones and iPads , and top-tier performance. They give a premium experience for when you’re editing videos, coding, or just browsing the web, but they don’t come cheap.

If you’re on a tight budget or simply want a laptop that is similar to a MacBook, Lenovo is one brand you should pay attention to. Known for their durability and performance, Lenovo laptops consistently deliver exceptional alternatives to Apple’s offering.

Here are five Lenovo laptops that are excellent MacBook alternatives in 2025:

1. Lenovo Yoga 9i

If you love MacBooks for their display and build quality, the Yoga Slim 9i is a worthy alternative. It’s compact and light, which means it’s easy to carry around. It has a 14-inch 4K OLED display that Mac users rave about. With a 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling and animations on the laptop are usually smooth.

What makes this laptop stand out is its camera-under-display design that makes the screen look almost futuristic. Internally, it’s powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of memory. This makes multitasking and editing tasks run smoothly. Pros: Jaw-dropping display with accurate colours.

Excellent sound from quad speakers. Cons: The webcam isn’t the best.

Limited ports.

Its touchpad could be better.

Its 4K screen might be overkill for some users. Price: ₦2,600,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .



2. Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6

With Intel Core i3, 12GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, this laptop handles tasks like typing, browsing, and streaming with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is crisp enough for everyday work and entertainment.

It also features Wi-Fi 6, multiple ports, and a surprisingly durable build that has passed military-grade testing. Pros: Good build quality for the cost.

Reliable battery and connectivity. Cons: Not for heavy-duty tasks.

Design is basic. Price: ₦1,320,000. Where To Buy: Shop Technocrat .

3. Lenovo Slim 7i

Don’t be fooled by its slim frame because the Slim 7i is an all-rounder. It comes with up to Intel Core Ultra 7, Intel Arc Graphics, and up to 32GB RAM, which is more than enough for office work, light editing, streaming, and browsing.

Often confused with the Yoga 7i, the Slim 7i is a standard clamshell laptop, meaning it doesn’t flip or fold. The OLED 2.8K touchscreen provides a crystal-clear display, while Wi-Fi 7 gives it super-fast internet speeds. It’s also packed with ports, something you won’t get on a MacBook without dongles. Pros: Great display options (OLED or IPS).

Excellent connectivity with multiple ports.

Long battery life with rapid charge support. Cons: Some configurations use a slower screen (60Hz).

No dedicated GPU. Price: ₦1,880,000. Where To Buy: Shop Rite Link .

4. Lenovo Yoga 7i

Looking for flexibility? The Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge. This means you can use it as a tablet, laptop, or even in tent mode for presentations or watching Netflix shows. The OLED screen has options up to 2.8K resolution for

clear visuals.

Performance-wise, it handles daily tasks with ease, and with Intel Arc graphics, you can even do light editing or gaming. It also has useful extras like a fingerprint sensor, privacy shutter, and it works with stylus pens for creatives or digital note-takers. Pros: Convertible and touch-friendly.

Premium experience at a mid-range price. Cons: Some models come with less impressive displays (IPS, 45% NTSC).

Slightly heavy for a 2-in-1. Price: ₦630,300. Where To Buy: Shop Technocrat .

5. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

The Legion 5i Pro is designed for people who require substantial power, such as gamers, video editors, and developers. Created with an Intel i9 processor, an RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, this laptop can handle demanding tasks such as gaming, compiling code, or video rendering. The 16-inch display features a 240Hz refresh rate, along with an MUX switch, which enhances graphics performance by providing direct access to the GPU. Despite its power, it stays cool under pressure thanks to advanced cooling.

Pros: Excellent display for gaming.

Plenty of ports, including Ethernet and HDMI. Cons: Bulky and heavy.

Battery life could be better.

Price: ₦2,708,250. Where To Buy: Shop PC Place .