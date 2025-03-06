An iPad isn’t just a tablet; it helps you stay creative, connected, and productive. In 2025, Apple’s iPad lineup will be more exciting than ever, with new features for everyone from busy professionals to creatives and even those who just want a device for casual use.

Why Get An iPad?

Let’s talk about why the iPad continues to be a solid device. Today’s iPads are marvels of design and performance. They’re lighter and faster than ever before. The newer models come with features like improved touch responses, better battery life, and even support for the latest Apple Pencil upgrades. If you are an artist, a content creator, or someone who wants something that is not a phone or laptop, there’s an iPad that suits your needs.

1. iPad Pro

If you’re after performance and cutting-edge technology, the iPad Pro remains the standout in Apple’s lineup. The latest 2025 model, boasting the new M3 chip, is designed for creative professionals and anyone who needs top-notch performance.

Performance & Display:

The iPad Pro’s stunning Liquid Retina XDR display (available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes) makes images pop, doesn’t matter if you’re editing high-resolution photos or watching your favourite shows. The M3 chip ensures that multitasking, graphic design, and video editing are smooth and seamless.



Features for Creatives:

The iPad Pro is a choice for graphic designers, photographers, and digital artists because it features ProMotion technology, supports ultra-responsive Apple Pencil , and even offers advanced machine learning.





Price: ₦2,059,000.00 - ₦2,900,000.00 Where to Buy: Shop iStore

2. iPad Air

For many, the iPad Air is the sweet spot, offering almost all the power of the Pro in a slimmer, more affordable package. The 2025 iPad Air has been completely redesigned, featuring the new A17 chip , which makes it incredibly fast while keeping the device lightweight.

Performance & Portability:

With its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and slim design, the iPad Air is ideal for those who are always on the move. It easily handles everyday tasks, from browsing and streaming to creative work.

Versatility:

The iPad Air’s compatibility with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Magic Keyboard transforms it into a mini workstation that fits in your bag. You can use it for work presentations or creative projects. The iPad Air is ideal for students, professionals, and casual creatives who want robust performance without the price of the Pro. Price: ₦1,679,000. - ₦2,699,000. Where to Buy: Shop iStore.

3. iPad (Standard Model): The Reliable, Budget-Friendly Option

Not everyone needs the extra horsepower of the Pro or Air, so the standard iPad is an excellent option for everyday use. The 2025 iPad has been refreshed with a more powerful A16 chip.

One user tells Pulse Picks that the iPad 9th Gen has been a great fit for content editing and as a mobile entertainment device. “I use it for my content editing to hold my reference posts,” she said. “I also use it to watch movies because I’m not a fan of television. Since I’m able to take my iPad everywhere, I watch movies on it because its high resolution and picture quality are amazing.”

Performance and Battery Life

She praised the iPad’s responsiveness, noting that it generally performs very well, even with multitasking. However, the device occasionally lags when using apps like CapCut for extended periods. “It’s only when I’m on CapCut for a longer period that it begins to lag, and I’ll have to close the app and resume editing,” she noted.

On the bright side, she added that the iPad offers impressive battery life on a full charge and doesn’t overheat. She did note that charging with an iPhone charger isn’t as effective and that using the original charger would likely improve charging speed.

For her, the iPad 9th Gen is a worthwhile investment. “It’s a very good investment, and I intend to go for a higher model soon.” Their insights not only reiterate the versatility of the iPad 9th Gen but also emphasize the importance of choosing the right accessories and understanding the device’s drawbacks for specific tasks like video editing.

Everyday Functionality:

Its 10.2-inch Retina display is perfect for web surfing, video calls, and casual gaming. Despite its price, the standard iPad is incredibly capable and easily runs the latest iPadOS features, such as multitasking and split-screen mode.

Affordability:

The standard iPad is hard to beat if you’re on a budget or just need a solid, reliable device for basic tasks. It’s perfect for students, families, or anyone who wants a great tablet without breaking the bank. Ideal for everyday users who need a dependable, all-purpose tablet for work, school, or leisure. Price: ₦899,000 Where to Buy: Shop iStore.

4. iPad Mini

For those who love portability without sacrificing performance, the iPad mini continues to impress. The 2025 iPad mini is fitted with the new A17 Bionic chip in a compact 8.3-inch body. Portability & Power:

The iPad mini is very light and easy to carry, making it perfect for reading, note-taking, or quick bursts of creativity on the go. Despite its smaller size, its high-resolution display offers a fantastic viewing experience.

Unique Features:

It supports the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), so you can sketch or jot down ideas wherever you are. Its size also makes it ideal for travel. Price: ₦345,000 - ₦1,138,500. Where to Buy: Shop Apple Premium Store

Which iPad Is Right for You?

Choosing the right iPad depends on your lifestyle and needs. Here are a few questions to ask yourself: What’s your primary use? Do you do a lot of creative work, or do you just need something for everyday browsing and media consumption?

Do you need a device that fits into your bag and can be used on the go, or are you okay with a slightly larger model with bigger screen sizes?

What’s your budget?

Do you need extra features like advanced Apple Pencil support or a high-refresh-rate display? Answering these questions will help you narrow your choices and select the iPad that will best serve you daily.

Each iPad model has its own personality and strengths, and the best part is that they all integrate seamlessly into Apple’s ecosystem, making them a natural fit for anyone already enjoying the benefits of an iPhone or Mac.