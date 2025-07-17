The Best ZTE Phones to Get Under ₦250,000

When discussing smartphones in Nigeria, names like Tecno , Infinix , Samsung , and Itel typically dominate the conversation. These brands have cemented their place in the market with strong marketing and accessible options. But there’s another brand that deserves more attention than it gets, ZTE.

ZTE (short for Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation) is a Chinese multinational telecom company that has been around since 1985. While it’s more recognised globally for its network solutions, ZTE also produces quality smartphones that are often affordable and feature-rich.

If you’re in Nigeria and working with a budget of ₦250,000 or less, here are the best ZTE phones you should be looking at.

1. ZTE Blade A35

This phone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ screen, as well as 4GB of RAM that can virtually expand to 8GB using memory fusion. You also get 64GB of space to store your photos, videos, and apps, and you can expand it up to 2TB with a memory card.

It has a 5000mAh battery, meaning it can last all day on regular use without needing a midday charge. The 8MP camera won’t blow your mind, but it captures crisp photos in good lighting. It looks chic and comes in colours like Water Blue and Sunset Orange. It also has a face recognition feature for unlocking, and it comes with a Type-C charger in the box. Price: ₦96,700. Where To Buy: Shop Slot .

2. ZTE Nubia V60

This phone steps things up with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen, which has sharper visuals and more colour detail compared to the A35. If you’re watching TikTok or editing reels, the display holds up well. You get 6GB RAM that expands up to 16GB, and a massive 256GB storage, so you’ll probably never run out of space. Camera-wise, the main shooter is a 50MP triple camera, which captures crisp photos .

The 8MP front camera is also good enough for selfies and video calls. It comes in three colours: dark blue, champagne gold, and sunrise violet. It features a 5000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging, allowing for less time spent near a socket. It has a side fingerprint scanner, triple card slot (2 SIMs + memory card), and runs on Android 13. Price: ₦173,500. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

3. ZTE Nubia Neo 2 5G

If you’re looking for a phone that gives you high-end features at a mid-range price, this is the one to get. The Nubia Neo 2 is the most advanced phone on this list and is built for speed, power, and multitasking. It has a 6.7-inch screen, an advanced octa-core processor, and 8GB RAM (256GB storage) that makes it easy for gaming sessions, multitasking, and handling demanding apps with ease.

It uses a dual camera at the back (50MP + 2MP) and a sharp 16MP front camera. Also, its battery is robust at 6000mAh. This means you’ll have enough juice for a full day of intense use. It also supports 5G, which means you’ll get ultra-fast browsing and downloading where 5G is available. Additionally, it has a fingerprint sensor on the side and uses the latest Android 14 with One UI 6.1. Price: ₦244,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

4. ZTE Blade A55

This phone stands out for one major reason: its 90Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling smooth and gives it little to no lag. Along with its 5,000mAh battery, the ZTE Blade A55 comes with a 6.75-inch screen with an HD+ resolution, an octa-core processor, and up to 12GB RAM (4GB base RAM + 8GB via memory fusion).

Storage-wise, it has 64GB and 128GB internal memory (depending on the model you get), with support for memory card expansion. Its 13MP dual rear camera with AI features makes it capture images well for casual photography. It runs on Android 14 (Go Edition), which is known to be light on resources and perform faster. Price: ₦172,000. Where To Buy: Shop Spop .

5. ZTE Blade A34

If your budget is tight but you still want a decent smartphone that covers the basics, consider getting the ZTE Blade A34. It has a 6.6-inch screen with decent clarity (720 x 1612 pixels), and storage of 2GB or 4GB RAM, with 64GB storage.

Also, it has an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, as well as a 5000mAh battery that gives you all-day power. Price: ₦103,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .