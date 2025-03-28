MacBook Air 13 (M4) vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 11: Which One Should You Buy in 2025?

If you’re looking to get a new laptop in 2025, you’ll most likely be torn between the decision to buy a MacBook or a Windows laptop. It’s just like choosing between Coke and Pepsi, iPhone and Android, or even Jollof rice and fried rice.

But here’s the deal: You need to understand that buying a laptop is not just about personal preference. It’s about getting the right device that fits your needs, budget, and maybe future-proofing your investment.



So, when people come to me for advice on which laptop to buy, I always ask two important questions: What do you need it for? What’s your budget? Honestly, I believe the decision to buy a laptop is largely dependent on the kind of tasks it will be subjected to.

In this guide, we’ll explain the real differences between MacBooks and Windows laptops using two top-of-the-line systems to help you make the best decision in 2025.

1. Price

Let’s look at MacBooks. It’s no longer news that Apple doesn’t do budget models; their products are expensive. The most affordable MacBook in 2025, the MacBook Air M3, starts at ₦3,299,000.00, while the base MacBook Pro M3 starts at ₦4,599,000.00. If you want the latest M3 Max chip, prepare to spend upwards of ₦6,599,000.00. You may be lucky to find them a little cheaper in some stores, though

The MacBook Air with M3 chip is under half an inch thick and lightweight, so it’s easy to slip into your bag without adding bulk. Powered by Apple’s M3 chip, this laptop features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. With macOS optimized for Apple Silicon, apps like Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud run fast, helping you stay productive.

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display is a standout feature, supporting one billion colors for stunning clarity and vibrancy. Complementing the display, the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphones, and six-speaker system with Spatial Audio ensure you look and sound your best during video calls, meetings, or casual FaceTime chats. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can work all day without worrying about carrying your charger.

Price: ₦2,200,500 Where To Buy: Shop Just Fones.

On the other hand, Windows laptops come in every price range. You can get a computer for a decent budget at ₦1,000,000, like this Lenovo THINKPAD. It’s an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, it’s fast enough to breeze through your daily tasks, stream your favorite shows, or work on creative projects.



The 14” Full HD touchscreen paired with the included stylus makes it perfect for note-taking, sketching, or just navigating with ease. Plus, the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add a touch of convenience and security. Running on Windows 11, and the 256GB SSD means quick boot-ups and plenty of space for your essentials. Price: ₦1,100,500 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

A solid mid-range option can be slightly higher priced, and premium machines like the Dell XPS 15 or Razer Blade 16 cost $2,000+. Price: ₦1,553,500 Where To Buy: Shop CrownCrystal Tech.

2. Performance: Apple Silicon vs. Intel/AMD/NVIDIA

Since Apple switched to its in-house Apple Silicon chips (M-series), MacBooks have been taking the front seat in terms of efficiency. The new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips are faster than ever, with the M3 Max rivaling high-end Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen 9 processors. But Windows laptops have way more variety, which means that if you need raw performance for gaming or AI-related tasks, Windows laptops with Intel Core Ultra 9 or AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUs blow MacBooks out of the water.

3. Software & Compatibility: macOS vs. Windows 11

To be fair, Apple’s ecosystem is very well-optimized. It is smooth and stable. As a developer, MacBook makes it easier for me to use command-line tools, install Frameworks and libraries, and basically set up development environments without extra software because macOS is built on a UNIX foundation, just like Linux.



It provides a very smooth experience since the majority of the programming tools, like Git, Docker, Node.js, run natively. It is also excellent for creatives like video editors using high-performance video-editing software and digital audio Work Station(DAW) like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. MacBooks can handle very demanding tasks and not lag.

However, MacOS does not support all types of software, especially business and engineering applications like AutoCAD and Solidworks. Unlike their Windows versions, some finance and enterprise tools either don’t work on macOS or have limited features.



Also, if you’re a gamer, MacBooks are not a good choice because most games are built for Windows. Even though Apple has introduced MetalFX Upscaling to improve game performance, MacBooks still lack powerful graphics cards(GPUs) and don’t support gaming platforms like Windows

On the other hand, Windows is compatible with every software out there! Many top games, like Call of Duty, Cyberpunk 2077, etc., are built for Windows PCs. Monster gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 and Alienware m18 come with RTX 4090 GPUs, something MacBooks still can’t match.



In short, if you need specific professional software, full software compatibility, or you simply love gaming, a Windows laptop is your best choice, as many games are Windows exclusive. Developers will need WSL ( Windows Subsystem for Linux ) to do all that MacOS offers. Mind you, it is excellent for programming; it just requires extra setup to run Linux-based tools. You will have to manually install ‘Git bash’ to run your command lines, something (Terminal) that a MacBook comes with naturally. Also, unlike macOS, Windows is prone to viruses and crashes.

4. Best Picks: MacBook Air 13 (M4) vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 11

The MacBook Air 13 (M4) is hard to beat if you want the best overall laptop. It’s thin, light, and has an excellent build quality. The hinge, the Retina display, and the seamless macOS experience make it a premium choice.



Price: ₦6,000,000. Where to Buy: Shop iConnect

However, if you want a 2-in-1 experience, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is the best Windows option. It’s a tablet with pen support that turns into a laptop with a detachable keyboard. While it’s great for portability, the Surface Pro 11 isn’t as stable on your lap as a traditional laptop like the MacBook Air.



In a WIRED review, it’s noted that the machine stays quiet with largely passive cooling and never gets hot to the touch.



Price: ₦ 3,795,500. Where To Buy: Shop PC Place

Choose the MacBook Air if you want: A traditional clamshell laptop with a premium build

A seamless Apple experience

Great battery life and performance Choose the Surface Pro 11 if you want: A tablet + laptop with pen support

A Windows machine with flexibility

A lightweight and portable design

The MacBook Air’s Force Touch haptic touchpad is large and ultra-responsive and features Force Click for additional functionality. The Surface Pro Flex keyboard also includes a haptic touchpad, but it’s much smaller. However, the Surface Pro 11 has a touchscreen and supports the Surface Slim Pen, offering haptic feedback when writing or drawing. Both laptops support modern USB-C connectivity, but MacBook Air includes a headphone jack, while Surface Pro 11 has optional 5G. If you need cellular connectivity, the Surface Pro 11 is the better option.

5. Build Quality & Design

When it comes to design, Apple doesn’t compromise on quality. The aluminum unibody designs, high-quality Retina displays, and precise trackpads all make it eye-catching. MacBooks are undeniably cute and sleek, and some Windows laptop brands are beginning to imitate MacBook design. Windows laptops, however, come in all shapes and sizes. Some models like the Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface, and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon look and feel like MacBooks in build quality, but they come at an extra cost. The truth is, most Windows PCs come in just a basic design. So, if you’re not particular about design and look, just functionality, go for Windows. But if you want to combine design and functionality, the MacBook is your best choice.

6. Battery Life

As someone who has experienced both Windows and MacBook, I can categorically say that both have long-lasting battery life. It’s difficult to choose which beats the other here. Apple’s optimization allows MacBooks’ batteries to last significantly longer, the same as Windows’; many of them have extended battery life, some even lasting as long as 11 hours or more. So if you’re to decide based on their battery lives, neither supersedes the other in this regard.

7. Upgradeability & Repairability

One major downside of MacBooks is zero upgradeability. Everything that should be upgradeable has been welded onto the motherboard, meaning you can’t upgrade RAM or storage. The most frustrating part? If something breaks, repairs are expensive! Windows laptops, on the other hand, are more flexible. Many models allow you to upgrade the RAM, swap SSDs, and replace batteries. Windows is the best option if you intend to upgrade your laptop over time and save money on repairs.

Choose a MacBook if: You’re already an Apple user, and you love Apple’s ecosystem (iPhone, iPad, AirPods)

You work in creative fields (video editing, music, design)

You prefer a premium, hassle-free experience Go for Windows if: You need affordable options

You play games or work with 3D graphics

You use business or engineering software

You want a customizable and upgradeable laptop