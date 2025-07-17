Realme 15 Pro Review

Realme has slowly but surely carved out a reputation in the smartphone market. The brand has found a loyal following by creating phones with striking features, especially among young users and tech lovers. Their Pro series is particularly popular, with each generation adding fresh and exciting features to the mix. With the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G, you get an all-rounder. The Realme 12 Pro Series 5G did best with photography , the Realme 13 Pro Series 5G added AI-powered camera upgrades, and the Realme 14 Pro Series 5G delivered a smooth 5G experience. Now, we look forward to the Realme 15 Pro launch on July 24 in India. Although the phone hasn’t hit the shelves yet, most of its specs have been revealed. Here are all the features you should expect.

Design and Build

The Realme 15 Pro is surprisingly thin at just 7.66mm, especially considering it houses a massive 7,000mAh battery. That’s the largest battery ever in a Realme Pro phone. You’re getting power without the usual chunkiness that comes with big batteries. The phone comes in colours like Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, Silk Pink, and Silk Purple, which should appeal to anyone who wants a phone with chic colours. It’s also built to survive a bit of rough use: IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance (you can submerge it for up to 30 minutes).

MIL-STD-810H compliance, meaning it’s passed military-grade durability tests.

Corning Gorilla Glass protection, so the screen’s less likely to crack from a fall.

Display

At the front, you’re getting a 6.8-inch OLED display. Here’s what makes it special: The 144Hz refresh rate means you’ll get smoother scrolling and faster game response.

Its 6,500 nits peak brightness gives the screen clear visibility even under bright sunlight.

The 2,500Hz touch response gives it near-instant reactions when you tap or swipe.

HyperGlow 4D Curve+ means it has curved edges that give it a premium look.

Performance

The Realme 15 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. This newly released processor is built on a 4nm process, which means it’s powerful and energy-efficient. According to Realme , it has a 27% performance boost compared to previous versions. What this means for you is that: Apps open quickly.

Games run smoothly.

You can switch between multiple apps without the phone slowing down. You also get different memory options: 8GB RAM + 128GB or 256GB storage.

12GB RAM + 256GB or 512GB storage. There’s no memory card slot, so choose wisely based on how much space you need.

Camera

Realme has taken camera upgrades seriously with the 15 Pro. Its camera features include: Rear Camera Setup (Dual): 50MP Main Camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) – This keeps your photos clear even if your hand shakes.

50MP Ultra-Wide Camera – This camera is for capturing landscapes and group shots. Front Camera: 50MP Selfie Camera – This is massive for a front camera and can even shoot 4K videos. You also get new features like: AI Edit Genie lets you edit photos using your voice.

AI MagicGlow 2.0 for better lighting and photo enhancement.

Custom watermarks and Party Mode for fun add-ons and social media lovers.

Battery and Charging

The Realme 15 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery, big enough to last two days of moderate use or a full day of heavy gaming, streaming, or video calls. When you do need to recharge, you get 80W wired fast charging . You have to plug it in for 30 minutes, and you’re good to go.

You can get the Realme 14 Pro for $413 at Amazon .

Audio and Connectivity

It has stereo speakers that produce loud and clear sounds for when you’re watching a movie or on a call.

It doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you’ll need Bluetooth or USB-C earphones.

It has Wi-Fi 6 support that gives it a fast and stable internet connection.

Makes use of Bluetooth 5.4, which is the latest version for better connectivity.

It’s 5G ready, so you’re future-proofed for faster network speeds.

Software and Extras

Runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0.

Comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.