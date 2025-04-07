7 Ways to Reduce Electricity Bills for Prepaid Meter Users

The Federal Government announced plans to adjust electricity tariffs at the end of February 2025. Sources say the increase will address billing inconsistencies outside Band A and improve liquidity for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) . The proposed change aims to align Band B and C tariffs with the N209/kWh rate currently paid by Band A customers, who represent about 15% of the 12.82 million power users in Nigeria.

This adjustment follows a series of power tariff increases by the Nigerian government since April 2024 . For Nigerians using prepaid meters, these increases necessitate adjustments to conserve electricity and reduce costs. Below are some of the best ways to do so.

1. Time To Switch To Energy-Efficient Home Appliances

As a prepaid meter user, switching to energy-efficient appliances can significantly reduce your electricity bills. While these energy-efficient appliances may have higher upfront costs, their long-term savings on electricity bills make them a worthwhile investment. Another one is the type of bulbs you use. The average regular bulb uses between 60 and 200 watts, while energy-saving bulbs use only 7 to 11 watts. Dumping these non-energy-saving bulbs, which use over 10 times the power of energy-saving bulbs, will significantly reduce your electricity consumption.

Check out these 10 Pieces Of 5-watt LED Energy-Saving White Light Bulbs from AKT, selling for ₦12,000.

2. Keep Track of Your Prepaid Meter Usage

By regularly checking your prepaid meter, you can monitor your electricity usage and avoid unnecessary consumption. Dial "009" and press enter to find out your meter balance. When you need to recharge, dial your meter number and enter the purchased token after receiving a confirmation.

Smart meters and timers will also give you real-time data and control over your energy consumption. That way, you make informed decisions about when and how to use electricity and ultimately increase efficiency. You can get smart meters from Integrated Resources Limited . They help procure, supply, and install Smart Prepaid Energy Meters under Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP). Apply and order on their page and choose the distribution company in your area.

If you know what's happening with your prepaid meter, you can reduce your electricity bills by keeping your energy usage under budget.

3. Explore Community-Based Energy Projects

Collaborating with your community on energy projects can be a practical way to reduce electricity bills. By pooling resources, communities can invest in shared renewable energy projects or purchase energy-saving equipment in bulk, leading to cost savings for everyone involved. These community-based projects also ensure a more reliable and cost-effective power supply.

4. If You Can, Go Solar!

If you can afford the initial cost, installing solar panels can significantly reduce your electricity bills. Solar energy is a renewable resource that can lower your reliance on the grid and reduce your prepaid meter bills. Although the upfront cost of solar panels can be high, the long-term savings on electricity bills can make it a worthwhile investment. More so, brands like Usefixr offer installment plans for Solar panels. With a 30% down payment, Usefixr installs your solar panels in less than 24 hours, making it simple, faster, and more affordable for you to switch.

You can also buy this portable Hero EE1 200W/1KWH High Performance inverter from Jumia for ₦370,000.

5. Unplug Appliances When Not in Use

Even when turned off, many devices still draw power if they remain plugged in. This is known as "phantom load." Devices like chargers, televisions, and microwaves can continue to consume electricity, so make it a habit to unplug them or use a power strip like any of these on Jumia to disconnect multiple devices at once effortlessly.

6. Drop Electric Cookers For Gas Cookers

Whether you use prepaid meters or not, cooking with electricity for extended periods will result in significantly higher electricity bills. Cooking with gas is a more affordable option. Additionally, Nigeria's current economic situation makes using electricity for cooking over extended periods unsustainable. A 2022 Nairametrics survey revealed that Nigerians consider gas cookers a more cost-effective cooking solution than electric cookers.

7. Enhance Home Insulation and Efficiency

Improve your home's insulation and seal any gaps to reduce the need for cooling or heating. Maintaining a consistent temperature will reduce your energy and electricity bills.

How To Optimise Electricity Consumption of Your Appliances

Finally, if you must use any of these household appliances, here are ways to optimise their usage and incur minimal electricity costs. Replace incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs for energy efficiency and longevity.

Use your washing machine's cold water settings and full loads to save energy.

Ensure your fridge temperature is between 37-40°F and your freezer temperature is between 0-5°F.

Use a programmable thermostat to regulate your air conditioner temperature while away.