7 Best Places to Get Deep Tissue Massage in Abuja

Ever feel like you’ve been hit by a bus or your muscles are stiff and screaming for relief after a hectic day? You’re not alone. The long hours at work, heavy traffic, and existing as a Nigerian are sure to take a toll on you and even affect your mental and physical health. Deep tissue massage is a surefire therapeutic way to knead those muscles and aches that keep you from feeling your best and revive your spirit, soul, and body.

Whether you're a 9-to-5 worker , a dedicated parent, or someone looking for a break, I've compiled the best deep tissue massage spots near me in Abuja based on service quality, customer reviews, pricing, and overall experience.

1. Topaz House of Beauty Spa and Salon

Topaz House of Beauty Spa and Salon is a 5-star beauty spa that offers a 15-minute full-body deep tissue massage for 16,000. They currently have an ongoing pamper promo for March and April. This promo offers a 25-minute Swedish massage (back, neck, and shoulders) and a 55-minute purifying, relaxing facial for ₦ 19,500.

Users reviewed Topaz House of Beauty Spa and Salon positively, highlighting the serene, cosy environment, professional and friendly staff, and excellent customer service. This spot is at No. 9, Arochukwu Street, Garki, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory. The price is ₦ 16,000. Book: Topaz House of Beauty Spa and Salon . They are available Monday through Sunday, from 10 am to 7 pm.

2. Beauty Addict

Beauty Addict is the perfect spot to relax and unwind in a serene and calm environment. Its trained massage therapists know their stuff and will give you your money's worth. According to customer feedback , Beauty Addict is clean and modern, with a little bit of Europe in Abuja.

This spot is at Plot 707 Cassava Street, Utako, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja . It charges ₦ 90,000 per hour and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm. Book: Beauty Addict .

3. Mellon Traditional Spa

Don't you sometimes wish there were a women-only spa with a touch of traditional practices? That is Mellon Traditional Spa . They offer various services, from Halawa/sugar wax to facials and massages, performed by top-rated professional teams.

Customers reviewed Mellon Traditional Spa as a neat spa with top-notch professionals who provide an excellent customer experience. Their deep tissue massage costs ₦ 40,000 for one hour and fifteen minutes. It is available Monday through Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm at Tillaberry Close, 5, Wuse 2, Abuja . Where to Book: Mellon Traditional Spa .

4. Halawa Pris

Halawa Pris is a sanctuary for beauty and holistic care that offers appointment-based services. It has over one hundred 5-star reviews about team members' hospitality and the general customer service.

Halawa Pris charges ₦ 70,000 per hour for a deep tissue massage at NAF Valley Estate, Asokoro, Abuja . Book: Halawa Pris .

5. Mobile Massage by Pincy

If you feel too tired or busy to visit the spa, Massage by Pincy has got your back (literally). They offer home, hotel, and spa services at Teflon Mall, Lokogoma, Abuja. Their standard Deep tissue massage price ranges from ₦ 40,000 (60 minutes) to ₦ 70,000 (120 minutes), and a couples package with a price range of ₦ 70,000 (60 minutes) to ₦ 120,000 (120 minutes).

Their premium Deep tissue massage price ranges from ₦ 55,000 (60 minutes) to ₦ 90,000 (120 minutes), and a couples package with a price range of ₦ 100,000 (60 minutes) to ₦ 150,000 (120 minutes). Where to Book: Massage by Pincy .

6. Khrome Med Spa and Unisex Salon

7. Apples and Oranges

Located at 1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Wuse, Abuja, Apples and Oranges offers home, hotel, and spa services and different deep tissue massage packages, with prices ranging from ₦29 ,250 to ₦ 143,000. Book: Apples and Oranges .

The environment features a serene, picturesque view with a waterfall, making the experience even more relaxing and therapeutic. While there are mixed reviews about the structural defects and service quality, the overall experience is said to be excellent, with excellent massage services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a deep tissue massage?

Deep tissue massage is a specialized technique that targets the deeper layers of muscles and tissues to relieve tension and pain. It is recommended for those with persistent muscle and joint pains.

Are there any side effects? Most people experience relief after a session. Some may encounter slight soreness similar to the feeling after intense exercise, but it subsides after a day or two.

What should I expect during a session?

The therapist assesses your needs and targets the specific problem areas.