How to Buy & Install a Prepaid Meter in Nigeria: Step by Step

Electricity is one of life’s necessities, and being smart about it starts with learning how to use a prepaid meter. Getting a new apartment, replacing an old postpaid meter, or just being tired of paying estimated bills are all valid reasons to get a prepaid meter. But how do you buy one, and even more so, how do you recharge it?

In this comprehensive guide, we break down all that you need to know about buying and charging a prepaid meter in Nigeria.

What is a Prepaid Meter?

A prepaid electric meter is an electricity meter where you pay in advance for the electricity, even before using it. It works like a system of mobile phone recharging, where you pre-load units (in units of kWh) into the meter, and then as you use electricity, your units decrease. When the balance is down, you recharge it again.

The benefits of having a prepaid meter include no longer having estimated bills, as you pay just for what you consume. It is also budget-friendly because it allows you to control electricity consumption and monitor your usage in real-time. It is equally convenient to use as you can charge at any time, anywhere.

How to Buy a Prepaid Meter in Nigeria

Step 1: Select Which Distribution Company (DisCo) Serves Your Area

Before you do anything else, you must know which electricity distribution company serves your area. Some of the major DisCos in Nigeria include: Ikeja Electric (IE), Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). Visit their official site to get the most accurate information.

Step 2: Choose the Meter Purchase Option

There are two major options for buying a prepaid meter: MAP Scheme (Meter Asset Provider): You pay in advance for the meter, and NMMP (National Mass Metering Programme), a federal scheme that offers you meters for free but may require waiting time. If you need the metre urgently, MAP is generally faster.

Step 3: Apply for the Meter

You can apply online through your DisCo’s portal or visit any of their service centres. Requirements typically include a current utility bill (if available), National Identification Number (NIN), a current valid identification document (e.g., ID card, voter’s card), and account number or metre number.

Step 4: Make Payment (For MAP Option)

If you opt for the MAP option, you will be required to pay upon a successful application. A single-phase metre will cost around ₦118,362.86, while a three-phase metre will cost around ₦217,687.50 ( prices vary by DisCo ).

Step 5: Meter Installation

The DisCo or its dealer will schedule an installation date after payment has been made. It takes between 10 and 15 working days after payment confirmation.

How to Load Your Prepaid Meter

After your prepaid meter has been installed, the next step is to load or recharge it. Step 1: Locate Your Meter Number Your metre number is usually a 10–11-digit number that is printed on the metre body, metre card, or displayed when you enter a specific combination of keys (see your metre manual).

Step 2: Buy Electricity Units You can buy prepaid meter tokens via various platforms: Online platforms (e.g., BuyPower, Quickteller, iRecharge, PHED app), banking apps, Point of Sale (POS) agents, and Distribution Companies' (DisCo) offices or accredited vendors. After this, enter your metre number, select the quantity you want to purchase, and proceed with payment.

Step 3: Collect Your Token After purchasing, you will receive a 20-digit token via SMS, email, or on the site or app you used.

Step 4: Load the Token on Your Meter Go to your prepaid metre, insert the 20-digit token using the keypad, and press the “Enter” or “OK” button (depending on the kind of metre). The metre will accept the token; it will be recharged immediately.

How to Use Your Prepaid Meter

Monitor your use. Most metres have units left, hourly consumption, and so on. It helps your planning.

Don’t wait until your meter reads zero. It's preferable to top up when you have some spare units left.

Take advantage of off-peak hours. Running high-power appliances during off-peak hours (e.g., late evening) can reduce your overall usage.

Know whether you are on an industrial, commercial, or residential tariff plan. This determines the unit cost.

If you notice any faults with your meter, report them immediately to avoid disconnection or overcharging.

Frequently Asked Questions About Prepaid Meters

Can I load more than one token at a time? Yes, you can. If you buy many tokens, you can load them one after another. What if I lose my token? You can retrieve it from the vendor or platform where you purchased it. Most apps and banks support a transaction history feature. Can I share my units with neighbours? No, each metre is tied to a specific property or account. Sharing is not advisable. Are there expiration dates on tokens? Yes, tokens typically expire after not being used within a period (most commonly within 3–6 months), so it's best to use them as soon as possible.