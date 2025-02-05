Remote work isn’t just about working from home—it’s about working efficiently and comfortably, too. Whether you're just starting your remote work journey or looking to enhance your current setup to stay organized and maximize your productivity, you’ve come to the right place. The good news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to create an efficient and professional remote work environment. This article will explore the best affordable tech for remote work setups to boost your productivity, comfort, and overall work experience.

Why You Need the Right Tech for Remote Work

The shift to remote work means you’re no longer in a traditional office setting with high-end equipment or IT support. You're responsible for your work environment, and this includes choosing the right tools that help you stay productive, engaged, and efficient.

The right tech doesn’t just make tasks easier; it elevates your entire workflow, keeps you organized, and can even reduce stress during your workday. Let’s get into some of the best tech options to make your remote work experience seamless and productive;

A Laptop or Desktop Computer: The Heart of Your Setup

A reliable computer is the foundation of your remote workspace. While there are plenty of high-end machines on the market, you don’t have to spend an exorbitant amount to get a good one.

The Dell Latitude 7490 14” laptop is designed for both work and entertainment, offering a balance of performance, portability, and battery life. With its slim, flexible design, you can comfortably use it in any setting, whether you're working on the go or streaming your favorite content.

The 14-inch HD display delivers clear visuals, while the Intel Core i5 processor ensures smooth multitasking with efficient power consumption. Running on Windows 11, this laptop is optimized for speed, security, and ease of use. It features 8GB of RAM and a 255GB SSD, providing ample memory and storage for everyday tasks.

With a battery life of up to 12.5 hours, this laptop keeps up with your day, making it a reliable choice for professionals and casual users alike. Price: ₦390,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

This 15.6-inch HP laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4 GHz, it delivers efficient multitasking for everyday computing. The Full HD IPS touchscreen provides sharp visuals and intuitive navigation, while the micro-edge design enhances the screen-to-body ratio for a sleek look.

With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, you get smooth performance and ample storage for work, entertainment, and more. The full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad adds comfort for extended use, and the HP Wide Vision HD camera ensures clear video calls.



Price: ₦860,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

A Reliable WiFi Router: To Stay Connected

A fast, reliable internet connection is a must for remote work. Slow internet can lead to dropped video calls, lagging presentations, and frustration. Investing in a good router ensures that you won’t experience interruptions or slowdowns during important tasks.

MTN Router: This router offers strong performance, a reliable connection, and an affordable price tag. It's perfect for remote work environments, especially in homes with multiple devices. You can also opt for either the 4G or 5G router option available.

Price: ₦20,000-₦80,000 depending on your network option. Where to Buy: You can purchase the MTN router at any MTN physical store near you or buy directly online via the MTN e-shop .

Airtel Router: With high-speed performance and good coverage, this router is a fantastic option for homes with a lot of internet traffic. You can also opt for either the 4G or 5G router option available.

Price: ₦25,000 - ₦50,000 depending on your network option. Where to Buy: You can buy the Airtel router from Airtel’s physical or online store .

A Comfortable, Ergonomic Chair

Comfort is key when working remotely. An uncomfortable chair can lead to back pain, fatigue, and distractions that hinder your productivity. A good chair improves posture, reduces discomfort, and helps you stay productive during long work hours.

You’ll be surprised at how much of a difference a solid ergonomic chair can make, both for your health and your work efficiency. Fortunately, you don’t have to splurge on an expensive ergonomic chair to get good support.

The mesh backrest provides breathability, while the cushioned seat ensures comfort. Ergonomic armrests, pneumatic gas lift, and swivel-tilt mechanism ensure your best posture and the waterfall seat edge helps relieve pressure points on legs.



Price range: ₦75,000 - ₦180,000. Where to Buy: Shop Ideus

A Good Quality Webcam and Microphone

Good communication can make or break a remote workday. A clear image and crisp audio improve the quality of your meetings and help you connect with colleagues, clients, or customers more effectively. Investing in a good webcam and microphone can significantly improve your work experience, ensuring that you’re seen and heard clearly.

This Portable Web Cam Built-in Mic USB Clip Camera is ideal for video calls, online learning, and live streaming, this compact USB webcam offers a simple plug-and-play experience with no extra drivers required.

Equipped with a built-in sound-absorbing microphone, it ensures clear audio pickup from up to 10 meters away. The 80-degree wide-angle lens provides a balanced field of view, making it suitable for video conferencing, remote chats, and online education. Price: ₦11,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

A Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: Comfort and Convenience

A wireless keyboard and mouse provide a more comfortable, clutter-free remote work experience. These devices are affordable and can make a big difference in how easily and efficiently you work.

The Havit Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is designed for portability and ease of use, making it an excellent choice for both work and entertainment. Featuring multimedia function keys (Fn+F1-F12), it offers quick access to essential tools. The reliable 2.4GHz wireless technology ensures a stable and continuous signal, minimizing signal interference and dropped frames. Price range: ₦23,900 - ₦33,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Laptop Stand

A laptop stand helps improve posture by raising your screen to eye level, reducing neck and back strain during long hours of work. It also improves airflow, preventing your laptop from overheating.

Adjustable Folding Laptop Stand With Cooling Fan: Adjustable and ergonomic, ideal for remote workers looking for comfort. Installed with fan-shaped ventilation holes as strong coolers to dissipate the heat from the bottom of your notebook. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Price: ₦29,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Surge Protector

A surge protector safeguards your electronics from power spikes, preventing damage to valuable devices like laptops and monitors. Price Range: ₦5,300 - ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Anti-Blue Light Glasses

These stylish geometric glasses are designed for both men and women, offering a modern look with practical features. Equipped with anti-reflective and blue-light blocking lenses, they help reduce eye strain, making them ideal for screen use. Suitable for low prescription strengths (0-2), they provide clarity and comfort for everyday wear.

The package includes essential accessories such as a soft microfiber cloth, an eyewear cord, a durable glasses case, a pouch, spare screws, and a polarization test card (for polarized sunglasses), ensuring convenience and long-term care. Perfect for those looking for both style and function in their eyewear.



Price: ₦15,000 Where to Buy: Shop Mint Eyewear

Desk Lamp

This Nordic-style LED bedside lamp combines minimalist design with functionality, making it a stylish addition to any space. Featuring a solid wood base and a soft linen lampshade in a warm beige tone, it creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

The wheat-inspired shape adds a natural touch, perfect for a reading nook, bedroom, or office. Designed with eye protection in mind, its warm white LED light provides a soothing glow for reading or winding down at night. With a simple button switch and USB power socket, it’s easy to use and fits seamlessly into modern decor.

Price Range: ₦10,580 - ₦16,331. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are essential for creating a quiet, focused work environment, especially in noisy households or shared spaces. They help you block out distractions and enhance concentration.

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones with up to 35 hours of battery life, these headphones keep up with long commutes, work sessions, or travel days. The multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between devices, while the built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support makes hands-free control easy.

Price: ₦250,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Bluetooth Speaker

A portable Bluetooth speaker enhances your work experience by providing clear audio for virtual meetings or relaxation breaks. It’s a great way to listen to music or take calls on the go.

The JBL GO 2 is a compact, waterproof Bluetooth speaker designed for music lovers on the move. With its IPX7 waterproof rating, you can confidently take it to the beach, pool, or even use it in the shower without worry.

The built-in rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of continuous playback, making it perfect for day trips or casual listening. Despite its small size, the GO 2 produces clear, high-quality sound, and its noise-canceling speakerphone ensures crystal-clear calls.



Price: ₦37,129. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.